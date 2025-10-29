9 Beauty Editor–Approved Concealers That Truly Deliver on Dark Skin Tones

Shade matching any complexion product can be challenging, but when it comes to finding the best concealers for dark skin tones, there are often a few more factors to consider. Does the brand offer an inclusive shade range? Was the formula built on a white base that risks a grey undertone? And how do you identify the perfect concealer for brightening or addressing pigmentation? These are questions I’ve asked—and answered—countless times throughout my career as a beauty journalist.



Once those fundamentals are met, the choice often comes down to personal preference. For many with skin tones that sit around levels four to six on the Fitzpatrick scale, concealers have long filled the gap left by limited foundation ranges. Before the 'Fenty Effect' revolutionised shade inclusivity in 2017, the right concealer was vital for neutralising redness and bringing warmth and dimension to flat or ashen tones.

Which is why, as some brands begin to quietly scale back their deeper shade offerings, finding the best concealer for dark skin has become about far more than covering breakouts—it’s about representation, precision and the confidence a perfect match brings.

Best concealer for dark skin tones at a glance:

It's taken me years to find my perfect combination. I'm currently using Sculpted By Aimee in Coffee to mute any undereye bags, before using the same concealer in Caramel to highlight, before setting with Huda Beauty's Easy Bake in Cinnamon Bun).

To help everyone find their perfect match, I enlisted the expertise of Carly Utting from the M·A·C Global Artistry Team to share some simple, expert-approved tips for choosing and using concealer. Read on for her advice on how to shop for your perfect shade online, master everyday application and discover the very best concealers for dark skin tones available right now.

How do I find my undertone?

According to Utting, finding a concealer that works with your undertone is crucial. "Your concealer shade needs to fit with the undertone of your foundation to look harmonious and blend properly."

However, there are other things that can affect your choice in concealer shade and undertone, especially when it’s for the undereye area, continue the senior makeup artist. When looking for a concealer for under eye coverage, it's best to "This [your undereye] tends to be much cooler-toned, on all skin tones, with a mixture of purples and blues, so selecting a concealer that has a warmer undertone will balance this out and add brightness and radiance is key".

Similarly, when looking for a concealer that works to highlight and mute the effects of hyperpigmentation, Utting recommends, "moving one to two shades lighter than your natural shade. I would avoid going too light, as sometimes this can look ashy and grey, especially on deeper skin tones."

How can I find my concealer shade online?

When looking to buy a new concealer online, Utting says, "understanding your natural undertone first is a great starting point."

"Do you see more yellow, golden, cooler tones within your skin, or more pink, peach or warmth and richness? Most concealers are split between the two undertones, so after that assessment, looking into the depth of colour would be my next step".

This step, according to Utting, includes asking yourself questions like "Do you think I fit within a light, medium or deep category?" Once you have these worked out, "you can begin to look through shade options, and narrow down to one or two shades that would work for you," says Utting.

Ahead, the 10 best concealers for darker skin tones.

1. M.A.C Studio Radiance 24hr Luminous Lift Concealer

Mac Studio Radiance 24hr Luminous Lift Concealer Best All-rounder

This concealer is a relatively new offering from MAC, but it's a goodie. Since being introduced to the Studio Radiance range, the concealer has been the product that I come back to time and time again, thanks to the fact that it does a bit of everything. It's a lightweight, fluid formula that doesn't feel like it would have too much capacity to conceal—but don’t be fooled. It has a really full-coverage finish that can be amped up on breakout days without looking cakey on the skin.

2. NARS Soft Matte Concealer

NARS Soft Matte Concealer Best for Spot Coverage

This concealer is excellent for spot coverage on its own. The matte finish tones down the shine of hormonal breakouts, and its high coverage formula creates the perfect cover for the days when only a heavy-duty product can do the job. For the best application, warm up the product between your index finger and thumb before using it to dab and blur your spot away. It's also a great option to use on top of your favourite clear acne stickers, for the days when skincare is needed as the first line of defence.

3. Sculpted by Aimee Brighten Up Concealer

Sculpted by Aimee Brighten Up Concealer The Best For Highlighting

This concealer from Sculpted By Aimee does what it says on the tin. It's become my go-to concealer for everyday use, and it's the product I reach for when my more-than-zealous chin-hair tweezing leads to post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation.

4. Danessa Myricks Yummy Skin Lift & Flex Concealer

Danessa Myricks Yummy Skin Lift & Flex Concealer With Hyaluronic Acid & Caffeine The Best For Everyday Glam

Makeup pro Danessa Myrick has long been respected for her work, and the skills she's become so famous for are evident across her namesake product range. This concealer joins the brand's fantastic offerings thanks to its serum-come-coverage formula. It's soft matte finish makes it a wonderfully blendable concealer that also doubles as a bronzer you can contour with.

5. Fenty Beauty Pro Filt'r Instant Retouch Concealer

Fenty Beauty Pro Filt'r Instant Retouch Concealer The Perfect Shade Match

With so many brands rolling back their shade ranges, it's more important than ever to rely on brands that maintain consistent shade options. From airports to birthdays, I've used Fenty Beauty's Pro Filt'r Instant Retouch Concealer as a versatile concealer for all occasions. With a long-wear liquid formula that feels uber light on the skin whilst still layering from full to medium coverage, it's no wonder it's still a standout option.

6. Haus Labs Triclone Skin Tech Hydrating Concealer With Fermented Arnica

Haus Labs by Lady Gaga Triclone Skin Tech Hydrating Concealer With Fermented Arnica Best For A Skin Like Finish

If you're looking to do a full-face evening look but aren't yet ready to turn your back on a skin-like finish, this is the concealer you need in your arsenal. It's creamy, hydrating and has a natural-looking finish that's neither too shiny nor too matte, making it the perfect choice for anyone looking for a new makeup bag staple. It's not the kind of concealer you can swipe on in a second, but if you're already spending a few extra minutes on your base, this high-coverage little tube is exactly what you need.

7. Givenchy Prisme Libre Skin-Caring Concealer

Givenchy Prisme Libre Skin-Caring Concealer Best for Under-eye Coverage

A few years ago, the Givenchy Prisme Libre Skin-Caring Concealer was one of the most viral concealers around, and while the hype might have died down, it remains one of my most recommended concealers to date. Longevity, coverage, and, when paired with a powder, make for an airbrushed finish that can withstand a long day at work and a whole evening of dancing.

8. Lisa Eldridge Beauty Pinpoint Concealer Micro Correcting Pencil

Lisa Eldridge Beauty Pinpoint Concealer Micro Correcting Pencil Best for Spot Coverage

When it comes to complexion products, makeup artists truly know best. It's why this innovative concealer pen—the brainchild of Lisa Eldridge—is so good. The clue is in the name: this concealer's micro size allows for precise application control. Unlike larger applicators that require you to taper the product to avoid cakey blemish coverage, this correcting pencil is perfect for more minor spots. It provides an almost invisible finish when applied correctly.

9. Pat Mcgrath Labs Skin Fetish: Sublime Perfection Concealer

Pat Mcgrath Labs Skin Fetish: Sublime Perfection Concealer Best for Hyperpigmentation coverage

If you love having a concealer for dark circles in your makeup rotation—one with a really brilliant formulation that can camouflage any discolouration or evidence of hyperpigmentation—then this is one you need to have on your radar. I tend to have more hormone-induced dark spots and areas on my face during the second half of my cycle, so this concealer has become a tried-and-true favourite for days when extra coverage is needed. Plus, it offers a wide range of shades to minimise discolouration for smoother, brighter skin.

The best application techniques for concealing acne

"Pinpoint application is the best way to cover acne with concealer," says the senior makeup artist. "It’s essentially using a small brush to pinpoint the areas of the skin that need concealing, rather than throwing the kitchen sink at it, continues Utting. "Often acne appears in singular bumps, so using a brush like a MAC 210s Brush will simply knock back the discolouration without overloading the rest of the skin that doesn’t need the coverage."

"Once you have covered what’s needed, using a firm, small powder brush, press a setting powder like MAC Mineralise powder to hold the concealer in place," she says. When looking for an option from MAC, Utting recommends Studio Fix 24-Hour Concealer. "It is a superb choice for covering acne because its mega coverage but blendable formula means you can naturally cover concealer with ease."

The best concealer application tips for everyday

"For everyday wear, concealing is the last step of your skin application," Utting says. "Your foundation will cover most of your concerns, so concealer will be the final addition if needed."

"The most common areas for a little extra coverage are usually under the eyes to brighten and cover dark circles and any redness or pigmentation found on the skin. The ultimate goal is to have your skin appear all one similar colour, and that’s what concealer can help accomplish."