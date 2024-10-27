I'll let you in on a secret—this high-street fashion brand produces some of the best beauty products around

& Other Stories is, hands down, one of my favourite high-street stores. I always find something in there I want to wear and think the shoes and accessories are particularly strong. But do you know what else is really good? & Other Stories beauty products.

The brand offers some of the best body care (the shower gels and body creams are some of the best around), beautiful make-up (the lipsticks are magnificent) and perfumes (I'm talking affordable scents that smell expensive) out there. The collection screams style and never fails to impress with its reasonable price points. In short, I implore you to check out the beauty section next time you're in store. Need some ideas of what to steer towards first? I got you.

1. & Other Stories Café Cacaoté Lipstick

(Image credit: & other stories)

& Other Stories Café Cacaoté Lipstick Today's Best Deals £17 at & Other Stories Reasons to buy + Lovely pigment & texture Reasons to avoid - Not loads of shades to choose from

A beautiful long-lasting lipstick with impressive levels of pigment, this boasts a smooth texture and hydrating formula. There are several gorgeous hues to pick from, all of which would add a stylish edge to any outfit.

2. & Other Stories Perle de Coco Glow Body Lotion

(Image credit: & other stories)

& Other Stories Perle de Coco Glow Body Lotion Today's Best Deals £14 at & Other Stories Reasons to buy + Gorgeous smell & shimmer Reasons to avoid - Not ideal before going to bed (for sheets etc) because of tint

To me this body lotion is simply iconic, particularly for nighttime. Not only does it add a full body glow, it smells like summer holidays and hydrates limbs beautifully. And the pump? Easy application, on tap. Executive Beauty Editor, Shannon also swears by the Perle de Coco Body Scrub, saying it's the best scrub she has ever used.

3. & Other Stories Havana Blues Eau de Toilette

(Image credit: & other stories)

& Other Stories Havana Blues Eau de Toilette Today's Best Deals £28 at & Other Stories Reasons to buy + Refreshing & affordable Reasons to avoid - Better for summer use

As mentioned, I think the fragrances at & Other Stories are unbeatable as far as high-street offerings go. This is one of my favourites, with zesty lemon and figs, smoky tobacco leaves and grounding cedarwood. I actually can't believe it's under £30.

4. & Other Stories Punk Bouquet Body Scrub

(Image credit: & other stories)

& Other Stories Punk Bouquet Body Scrub Today's Best Deals £14 at & Other Stories Reasons to buy + Non gritty & smells amazing Reasons to avoid - I'm not a huge fan of the tubs these come in (prefer a tube!)

Punk Bouquet was one of Stories' first-ever scents, and was also the very first one I smelt in-store, too. To this day, it's my favourite—it's sexy and youthful ,and I love it in everything, from this smoothing, non-gritty body scrub to the hydrating body lotion available.

5. & Other Stories Midnight Dahlia Eye Colour Cream

(Image credit: & other stories)

& Other Stories Midnight Dahlia Eye Colour Cream Today's Best Deals £17 at & Other Stories Reasons to buy + Lovely colour & easy to blend Reasons to avoid - Quite sheer

These little cream eyeshadow pots are so easy to use; you simply swipe on and go, thanks to their blendable nature. Apply with a brush or simply your fingers for a great result every time. This Midnight Dahlia shade is my favourite, and looks so, so pretty on.

6. & Other Stories Pretty Peach Cream Blush

(Image credit: & other stories)

& Other Stories Pretty Peach Cream Blush Today's Best Deals £17 at & Other Stories Reasons to buy + Pretty colour Reasons to avoid - Small tube

Cream blush is in my top three make-up must-have products, and I couldn't get over just how pretty this peachy-pink hue was the first time I swatched it. The formula applies beautifully and blends easily, and the handy tube is perfect for travel or using on the go.

7. & Other Stories Scarlet Shade Nail Colour

(Image credit: & other stories)

& Other Stories Scarlet Shade Nail Colour Today's Best Deals £11 at & Other Stories Reasons to buy + Standout shade that'll suit everyone Reasons to avoid - Not the most affordable nail polish

The brand has a lovely array of nail polishes in gorgeous shades, and IMO this red is absolutely elite. A colour that will suit everybody, this would look as impactful on toes as it would on fingernails.