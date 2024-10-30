Classic beauty products don't get much airtime in 2024—trust me as a beauty editor, these 15 are still the best
They're unbeatable
In the world of beauty, new launches are a dime a dozen. And look, for a lover of beauty (even one who's been in the industry as long as I have) this is always exciting, but sometimes you can't beat a classic. They may not feel as 'sexy,' but classic beauty products that stand the test of time will always be cool. I'm talking the Clinique Black Honeys of the world, or the original ghds. The likes of Chanel No 5 and Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Cream are icons that will be bestsellers for ever—and for good reason.
With this in mind, I've gotten all nostalgic and hand selected the best 15 timeless beauty products in existence. I truly believe in the efficacy of these products and think they can never really be 'duped' or replaced. Prepare to stock up!
1. Beautyblender Original
Beautyblender Original
Don't come for me, but this sponge simply can't be replicated. There may be dozens available to buy from different brands, but in my opinion, the Beautyblender is elite in every way. It applies and blends beautifully, keeps its shape and is made from a unique material that allows for a truly flawless finish.
2. The Body Shop Shea Body Butter
The Body Shop Shea Body Butter
You simply can't beat a body butter by The Body Shop. These do everything a pricey, boujee cream does and more—and for a high street price point. There are ample new scents to try these days, but the original Shea iteration is still a winner in my eyes.
3. Bobbi Brown Shimmer Brick Compact
Bobbi Brown Shimmer Brick Compact
One of the make-up products I will always remember seeing my mum use when I was a teenager, a Bobbi Brown Shimmer Block is so, so versatile. Use it as a highlighter, blush or on the eyes for a beautiful tinted glow.
4. NARS Blusher in Orgasm
NARS Blusher in Orgasm
The blusher that sits in the bags of every major make-up artist out there, NARS Orgasm is still a bestseller for the brand. Its pretty, rosy, shimmery hue seems to suit everybody, and it now even comes in cream and liquid versions (which I love perhaps even more).
5. Benefit Benetint
Benefit Benetint
Over the years, many brands have tried to develop a lip and cheek tint that can stand up to Benetint: it is the gold standard, in other words. The long-lasting colour suits a range of skin tones and gives you that perfect flush.
6. Chanel No 5
Chanel No 5 Eau de Parfum
An icon of the perfume industry, Chanel No 5 is just as cool now as it was 'back then'. Case in point: Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi star in the brand's latest No 5 campaign, proving it's wearable for all ages and generations.
7. Clarins Comfort Lip Oil
Clarins Comfort Lip Oil
Lip oils have become increasingly popular over the past several years, but the brand that started it all: Clarins. The silky-smooth lip oils have always been the blueprint, with their divine texture and newly-released shade extensions.
8. Dior Addict Lip Glow
Dior Addict Lip Glow
Another 'your lips but better' timeless product is Dior Addict Lip Glow, which nourishes and soothes lips, while providing them with a subtle tint that enhances their natural colour.
9. Jo Malone London Nectarine Blossom & Honey
Jo Malone London Nectarine Blossom & Honey Cologne
There were a number of Jo Malone London fragrances I thought to include here, from Pomegranate Noir to Lime Basil & Mandarin. All are timeless, but this one is my go-to, and has been since I started in beauty. It's very nostalgic, yet still fresh and modern enough to wear today.
10. Philip Kingsley Elasticizer
Philip Kingsley Elasticizer
This classic hair mask has truly stood the test of time. There's nothing quite like it for repairing and healing damaged lengths, and maintaining overall condition. You apply it to wet/damp hair ahead of shampooing, and can even leave it on overnight for the most potency.
11. ghd Original Straighteners
ghd Original Straighteners
I will never deviate from my ghds, no matter which other straightener brands I try. I just think they are still the best in the 'biz and, honestly, you can't beat the classic pair. Saying that, I do really like the Chronos model which is much newer, but the original pair are still my go-to.
12. Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Cream
Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Cream
Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Cream is certainly not just for generations gone by; it's still a brilliant hydrator, particularly for lips and other dry areas on the face. I still love having a tube of this in my collection.
13. MAC Ruby Woo Lipstick
MAC Ruby Woo Lipstick
A true red that will never go out of style, Ruby Woo will forever be in my make-up bag. It has the perfect texture and bright-red colour that complements every skin tone.
14. Caudalie Beauty Elixir
Caudalie Beauty Elixir
The first face mist I ever used, and still one of my favourites to this day, Caudalie's Beauty Elixir is infused with beautiful, hydrating ingredients to keep skin looking fresh all day long.
15. Clinique Black Honey Lipstick
Clinique Black Honey Lipstick
Black Honey by Clinique has become so famous it has inspired a whole line of products, from a mascara to an eyeliner. This is a gorgeous autumnal burgundy lipstick that can be worn subtly or layered for more pigmentation.
Rebecca is a freelance beauty journalist and contributor to Marie Claire. She has written for titles including Refinery29, The Independent, Grazia, Coveteur, Dazed, Stylist, and Glamour. She is also a brand consultant and has worked with the likes of The Inkey List on campaign messaging and branded copy. She’s obsessed with skincare, nail art and fragrance, and outside of beauty, Rebecca likes to travel, watch true crime docs, pet sausage dogs and drink coffee. Rebecca is also passionate about American politics and mental health awareness.
