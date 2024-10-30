Classic beauty products don't get much airtime in 2024—trust me as a beauty editor, these 15 are still the best

In the world of beauty, new launches are a dime a dozen. And look, for a lover of beauty (even one who's been in the industry as long as I have) this is always exciting, but sometimes you can't beat a classic. They may not feel as 'sexy,' but classic beauty products that stand the test of time will always be cool. I'm talking the Clinique Black Honeys of the world, or the original ghds. The likes of Chanel No 5 and Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Cream are icons that will be bestsellers for ever—and for good reason.

With this in mind, I've gotten all nostalgic and hand selected the best 15 timeless beauty products in existence. I truly believe in the efficacy of these products and think they can never really be 'duped' or replaced. Prepare to stock up!

1. Beautyblender Original

(Image credit: BeautyBlender)

Beautyblender Original Today's Best Deals £17.50 at Cult Beauty

Don't come for me, but this sponge simply can't be replicated. There may be dozens available to buy from different brands, but in my opinion, the Beautyblender is elite in every way. It applies and blends beautifully, keeps its shape and is made from a unique material that allows for a truly flawless finish.

2. The Body Shop Shea Body Butter

(Image credit: The Body Shop)

You simply can't beat a body butter by The Body Shop. These do everything a pricey, boujee cream does and more—and for a high street price point. There are ample new scents to try these days, but the original Shea iteration is still a winner in my eyes.

3. Bobbi Brown Shimmer Brick Compact

(Image credit: Bobbi Brown)

Bobbi Brown Shimmer Brick Compact Today's Best Deals £42 at Bobbi Brown

One of the make-up products I will always remember seeing my mum use when I was a teenager, a Bobbi Brown Shimmer Block is so, so versatile. Use it as a highlighter, blush or on the eyes for a beautiful tinted glow.

4. NARS Blusher in Orgasm

(Image credit: NARS)

NARS Blusher in Orgasm Today's Best Deals £34 at Cult Beauty

The blusher that sits in the bags of every major make-up artist out there, NARS Orgasm is still a bestseller for the brand. Its pretty, rosy, shimmery hue seems to suit everybody, and it now even comes in cream and liquid versions (which I love perhaps even more).

5. Benefit Benetint

(Image credit: Benefit)

Benefit Benetint Today's Best Deals £21.50 at Cult Beauty

Over the years, many brands have tried to develop a lip and cheek tint that can stand up to Benetint: it is the gold standard, in other words. The long-lasting colour suits a range of skin tones and gives you that perfect flush.

6. Chanel No 5

(Image credit: Chanel)

Chanel No 5 Eau de Parfum Today's Best Deals £104 at Sephora

An icon of the perfume industry, Chanel No 5 is just as cool now as it was 'back then'. Case in point: Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi star in the brand's latest No 5 campaign, proving it's wearable for all ages and generations.

7. Clarins Comfort Lip Oil

(Image credit: Clarins)

Clarins Comfort Lip Oil Today's Best Deals £25 at John Lewis

Lip oils have become increasingly popular over the past several years, but the brand that started it all: Clarins. The silky-smooth lip oils have always been the blueprint, with their divine texture and newly-released shade extensions.

8. Dior Addict Lip Glow

(Image credit: Dior)

Another 'your lips but better' timeless product is Dior Addict Lip Glow, which nourishes and soothes lips, while providing them with a subtle tint that enhances their natural colour.

9. Jo Malone London Nectarine Blossom & Honey

(Image credit: Jo Malone London)

Jo Malone London Nectarine Blossom & Honey Cologne Today's Best Deals £118 at Jo Malone London

There were a number of Jo Malone London fragrances I thought to include here, from Pomegranate Noir to Lime Basil & Mandarin. All are timeless, but this one is my go-to, and has been since I started in beauty. It's very nostalgic, yet still fresh and modern enough to wear today.

10. Philip Kingsley Elasticizer

(Image credit: Philip Kingsley)

This classic hair mask has truly stood the test of time. There's nothing quite like it for repairing and healing damaged lengths, and maintaining overall condition. You apply it to wet/damp hair ahead of shampooing, and can even leave it on overnight for the most potency.

11. ghd Original Straighteners

(Image credit: ghd)

ghd Original Straighteners Today's Best Deals £139 at Lookfantastic

I will never deviate from my ghds, no matter which other straightener brands I try. I just think they are still the best in the 'biz and, honestly, you can't beat the classic pair. Saying that, I do really like the Chronos model which is much newer, but the original pair are still my go-to.

12. Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Cream

(Image credit: Elizabeth Arden)

Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Cream is certainly not just for generations gone by; it's still a brilliant hydrator, particularly for lips and other dry areas on the face. I still love having a tube of this in my collection.

13. MAC Ruby Woo Lipstick

(Image credit: MAC)

MAC Ruby Woo Lipstick Today's Best Deals £16 at Lookfantastic

A true red that will never go out of style, Ruby Woo will forever be in my make-up bag. It has the perfect texture and bright-red colour that complements every skin tone.

14. Caudalie Beauty Elixir

(Image credit: Caudalie)

The first face mist I ever used, and still one of my favourites to this day, Caudalie's Beauty Elixir is infused with beautiful, hydrating ingredients to keep skin looking fresh all day long.

15. Clinique Black Honey Lipstick

(Image credit: Clinique)

Clinique Black Honey Lipstick Today's Best Deals £19.60 at Lookfantastic

Black Honey by Clinique has become so famous it has inspired a whole line of products, from a mascara to an eyeliner. This is a gorgeous autumnal burgundy lipstick that can be worn subtly or layered for more pigmentation.