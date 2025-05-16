I’ve tried hundreds of liners, but this one allows me to create the lips I want—it effortlessly defines and shapes

There are a few things I can't leave the house without applying, including lip liner. In fact, I was overjoyed when I heard that the '90s revival was gathering steam; I've always been partial to overdrawn, pouty lips, and you can't get that look without a good lashing of liner.

And so, in my time, I've tried hundreds of liners to find the perfect one: I'm looking for something that effortlessly defines and shapes, doesn't feather or tug, and allows me to create the outline I've spent years yearning for. And who better than Gucci Westman to create such a thing? The legendary make-up artist is renowned for her naturalistic, yet polished, approach to beauty—something that has taken tangible form in her excellent make-up range, Westman Atelier, founded in 2018.

Westman's approach to lips is emblematic of her effortless approach to beauty writ large. "The way I like to do lip liner is an extension of how I do makeup in general. It’s about enhancing what you have in a way that's almost undetectable,” she says in a recent tutorial.

Coming in eight skin-tone-like shades, these creamy, no-tug Lip Shape Lip Liners are formulated with micronised pigments and a smooth wax blend to ensure comfortable and precise pigment that lasts all day with no feathering. Below, I unpack Westman's lip liner technique and give my verdict on the liners.

How does Gucci Westman apply lip liner?

First, Westman advises choosing a shade that is similar to your natural lip tone. Trace that along your natural lip shape, and accentuate where you see fit.

Next, use your finger or a brush to blend and diffuse any harsh lines. You can then finish the look with a lipstick or gloss of your choice. “You want your lips to still feel like your own, even if you nudge things a little here or there. Just keep tracing and patting until you have your desired shape," she adds.

A beauty editor's review of the Westman Atelier Lip Shape Lip Liners

With so many great options around, like M.A.C's iconic offering, as well as newer contenders like Jones Road and Victoria Beckham Beauty, the liner landscape is pretty crowded. However, I have to say that Westman Ateliers' new Lip Shape Lip Liners are excellent.

They do everything a good liner should do: deliver long-lasting, precise pigment smoothly. The shades are excellent and will fit a wide number of skin tones, both to accentuate and serve as lip colour. I've been wearing them for the last week, and they've worn well, lasting through breakfast and right up until lunchtime, without any need to reapply.

Plus, you can sharpen them. In my opinion, any liner you can't is useless, as you can't get a defined look. Safe to say, these new lip liners have earned a spot in my daily rotation for the foreseeable; I'm particularly partial to Je Rêve and Cou Cou.