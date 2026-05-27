Public Service Announcement: after a long, cold, dark winter, and a slow-to-star spring, the summer is finally here - and if the recent bank holiday sunshine excitement is anything to go by, city dwellers will be booking the best London rooftops imminently. Here at Marie Claire UK, we've rounded up our pick of the best rooftop bars offering everything from cosy corners to stunning views, whether you need space for six or unforgettable food.

If you're looking for a hangout to enjoy a cocktail or two with a delicious small plate, then look no further than our roundup of the best rooftop bars in London. It's time to head skywards.

Best Rooftop Bars in London

Aqua Kyoto x Beluga Vodka Japanese Rooftop Bar

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Tucked away just a minute's walk from Oxford Circus tube station, Aqua Kyoto boasts one of the prettiest and sun-soaked rooftop bars in London. This summer, the iconic Japanese restaurant is partnering with Beluga Vodka to offer a yacht-inspired deck on the 5th floor, serving signature cocktails and succulent sushi boats. Order the mouthwatering 12-piece sashimi set from the set lunch menu, and wash it down with a Kuro Pearl cocktail, which blends matcha, padrón pepper and yuzu. Delicious.

For more information, visit www.standardhotels.com.

The Rooftop at The Standard

Best rooftop bars: The Standard

The Standard rooftop bar is one of the best places to be in the summer. From the 11th floor hotspot, you're treated to unparalleled views of King's Cross and central London and can enjoy spicy margaritas on tap as well as delicious bar snacks from the Michelin-starred team at Decimo. Book a spot ASAP.

For more information, visit www.standardhotels.com.

Seabird Rooftop Restaurant, Southwark

Credit: Seabird

If you're looking for a rooftop bar and restaurant with incredible panoramic views of the city, an impressive food and drinks menu and some serious Gatsby decor, look no further than Seabird. Head to the top floor of The Hoxton and wrap up on the rooftop with the Rubis cocktail in hand (trust us, it's divine). Surrounded by lush plants, glittering fairy lights and a beautiful outlook of the capital, you'll be hard pressed to find a better skyline spot for a tipple and delicious Portugese and Spanish influenced plates.

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Sample some of the freshest fish dishes - start with a selection of fifteen delicious sweet or salty oysters (they're the proud owners of London's longest oyster list) from the UK to France to Portugal. Then dive into a number of small plates - the mouthwatering octopus roll and heirloom tomatoes are highly recommended. And no visit is complete without tucking into a sensational seafood main, whether you're tempted by the Cornish plaice or mackerel. Treat yourself to a dessert cocktail as you sit back and enjoy the lively atmosphere until midnight during the week and 1am on weekends.

For more information, visit Seabirdlondon.com

Coq D'Argent, Bank

Credit: Coq d'Argent (Image credit: Coq d'Argent)

Zip up the glass elevator at 1 Poultry and head to Coq D'Argent, a stunning rooftop bar, restaurant and terrace in the city. It's under cover but you'll get plenty of sunshine whilst soaking up the skyline. Unforgettable views and rich green foliage make this a must-visit spot during the summer months.

For more information, visit https://www.coqdargent.co.uk/

Frank's Cafe

Credit: Frank's Cafe (Image credit: Frank's Cafe)

Arguably Peckham's best rooftop bar, Frank's Cafe has legendary status in South London. It's huge, with space to enjoy stunning sunsets over the city and offers evening drinks, daytime small plates and brunch, too. It's also got an interesting history, being the first big project from Practice Architecture. It was once an abandoned car park, now transformed into one of the best rooftop bars in London.

For more information, head to boldtendancies.com

Radio Rooftop

Credit: Radio Rooftop

There's a reason Radio Rooftop is one of the most iconic rooftop bars in London - just look at that view. Located on the tenth floor of the ME building, you'll get epic views of central London - great for a dates, or catching up with friends. Do note, there is a dress code: they ask you to be both 'smart and glamorous'.

For more information, head to www.radiorooftop.com

Queen of Hoxton

Credit: Queen of Hoxton

Located in - yep, you guessed it - Hoxton, this popular city bar is also a club by night. Throughout the summer, enjoy live music and DJ sets with a backdrop of neon signs and twinkling fairy lights. Order fruity cocktails, to Moet slushies or local lagers, and this summer the food menu is stacked with Bajan delights.

For more information, head to www.queenofhoxton.com

The Abbey Tavern Pub, Kentish Town

Credit: The Abbey Tavern (Image credit: The Abbey Tavern)

If you live near Camden or Kentish Town, you'll know The Abbey Tavern. It's one of the biggest rooftop bars in the area, with an outdoors beer garden to boot, and is well known for its buzzy atmosphere and delicious pub-style grub from Nanny Bill's. Think burgers with gravy bowls and mac and cheese croquettes. It does get busy, so make sure you book when you can.

For more on how to book The Abbey Tavern, head to their website: www.abbey-tavern.com

NT's Loft East London

Credit: NT's

NT's is your best bet if you live in East London or spend a lot of your time in Hackney. Situated in Netil House, it's a bit of a speakeasy in that it's hidden away - you wouldn't know it was there unless you knew. It's a big space, and you'll be able to soak up the East London skyline on the gorgeous roof terrace.

For more information, head to www.ntbar.co.uk

Sabine London St Paul's Rooftop Bar

Anyone visiting London with fall in love with Sabine given that, if you're sat at the right table, you'll get a pretty unparalleled view of St. Paul's cathedral. Cocktails are tasty, the vibe is top tier, and it's a great spot for a drink or two if you're after a bar in central.

Top tip: make sure you go in summer and specify that you want to sit outside when you book for the best view.

For more information, head to sabinelondon.co.uk

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Sky Lounge

Situated in the famous Shangri-La hotel at The Shard, the Sky Lounge is situated on level 34 and offers breathtaking views of the city. Sip on one of their signature Veuve Clicquot cocktail and nibble on grilled tuna steak as you see if you can spot Tower Bridge, the Gherkin, and other iconic London landmarks.

For more information, visit skylounge-shangrila.com.

Shoreditch House

The pool at this East London members' club is about as well-known to Londoners as it's sister staycation spot, Babington House. With a new poolside bar, decadent changing rooms, and Wes Anderson-esque furniture, this is not just a, but the spot to unwind (and celebrity spot) in the sunshine. Order a Picante and enjoy. Members only, mind.

For more information, visit sohohouse.com.