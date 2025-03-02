We're practically drooling over these 2025 Oscars beauty looks

It's the biggest night of showbiz, which doubles as the biggest night in glam in my books. The Oscars have been serving looks since the Academy Awards were first broadcast in 1929, and today, the 97th iteratation proved to be no different.

Amongst the pre-requisite wins, snubs and sartorial statements, Hollywood's biggest names really brought it when came to hair and make-up, and will undoubtedly be providing us with inspiration for months to come. Here, we break down the best looks from the night, as they come.

Yasmin Finney's gunmetal eye

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Yasmin Finney went old-school glamour with a classic, gunmetal eye. While red carpet looks have skewed more natural in recent years, I am partial to a real beat, and the actor delivered just that. She paired it with a glossy nude lip, which was just *chef's kiss*.

Rachel Sennot's dead girl glam

(Image credit: Getty Images)

What better accessory than a dead-eyed stare? Rachel Sennott channelled a look popularised by the likes of Lily Rose Depp and Gabbriette Bechtel, featuring a sculpted eye socket, cheekbones and overlined, cool-toned lips.

Elle Fanning's sculptural updo

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A Complete Unknown's Elle Fanning channelled old Hollywood glamour with a classic updo that was parted in the middle. You can't go wrong.

Selena Gomez' side-swept bob

(Image credit: Getty Images)

We've said it time and time again, but 2025 really is the year of the bob, and Selena Gomez's tousled one at The Oscars is a masterclass in effortless precision. Hitting just below the chin, with a rather satisfying flick, the deep side part adds a sense of Hollywood glamour to an otherwise rather simple look.

Lupita Nyong'o's pearly hair

(Image credit: Getty Images)

I've said it for quite some time, but hair accessories are back in a big way. Lupita Nyong'o channelled a bridal vibe with the addition of some pearl accents in her updo. It's sophisticated but with a dash of fun.

Emma Stone's flapper-inspired bob

(Image credit: Getty Images)

We're crushing hard on Emma Stone's 1920s, flapper-inspired bob/pixie cut. Replete with finger waves at the front, it's a new look for the La La Land actor, and we're massively here for it.

Margaret Qualley's sculptural updo

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The beauty memo of the night already seems to be that of the updo. The Substance star, Margaret Qualley wore a super sculptural hairstyle, consisting of several large coifs. The look was created by hairstylist to the stars, and Authentic Beauty Concept ambassador, Anna Cofone.

Lily-Rose Depp's soft glossy waves

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Providing us with a break amidst the updos was Lily-Rose Depp's super glossy, soft waves. The Nosferatu star also wore her hair in a deep side part, adding some drama to the look.

Monica Barbaro's fresh-faced make-up

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Monica Barbaro, who starred as Joan Baez in A Complete Unknown made a case for clean-girl beauty, with flushed cheeks and honeyed pink lips.