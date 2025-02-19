It's my job to track emerging new hairstyles—I predict that the 'pullet' is Spring's biggest trend
It's giving 00's throwback
Short hair is having a moment. We are pretty quick off the mark over here at Marie Claire UK when it comes to hair trends. We hailed 2025 the year of the bob, and since then, we've been seeing everything from bixies to midi shags, and now, the pullet.
If you haven't twigged, the pullet is simply a cross between a pixie cut and a mullet, and it's the brainchild of stylist to the stars, Syd Hayes, who first created it on Iris Law, and then gave Renée Zellewegger the chop for her Bridget Jones Mad About The Boy press tour. But it's not just celebs who love the look, on TikTok alone, there are 10.4 million videos under the hashtag "pixie mullet".
"I came up with the idea of the 'pullet' when I cut Iris's hair into it," Hayes tells me. "It really worked and felt like an amazing mix. In the same week, I worked with Renée for the cover of British Vogue. Myself and the stylist Tonne Goodman spoke about how Renée had the most amazing face and bone structure, and how the clothing felt very boyish for the shoot... I grew up in the late 80s and early 90s, and am hugely inspired by David Bowie—I suppose it came from a mixture of those references! Plus, short haircuts are really here. I've noticed that people are looking for new trends, and they want to make a bold statement."
What is the pullet?
It's pretty self-explanatory: a fusion of the pixie and the mullet—two well-known cuts. You have the very short hair of the former, and the latter's long, layered hair at the nape of the neck.
While the pixie haircut had its heyday amongst London's modelling set in the late noughties, this look modernises it for 2025, giving the classic shape a serious edge.
How is the pullet achieved?
If you want to try out the look, make sure you bring some reference imagery along to the salon. You will essentially be asking for a soft, sexy version of the "burst fade that all the young guys are asking for," the stylist explains. In common parlance, this means cropped, textured layers on the top and a fringe that nearly touches the brows. Then, your hairdresser will gain in length towards the back of the neck.
In terms of styling, Hayes uses the Babyliss Air Wand, which he says is perfect for a quick, rough dry. He then uses a matt finishing cream like Hershesons Almost Everything Creme—but advises not to brush the hair after you've put this product in: "Leave it, so it has an undone, cool, live-in texture," he says.
Who does the pullet suit?
The pullet's biggest proponents are two very beautiful celebrities, with incredible bone structures. Bone structure is indeed key to these bold, short cuts, says Hayes, but if you err towards shorter looks, chances are this style will suit you just fine.
As ever, it's a good idea to speak to your stylist about your hair type and density before going for a dramatic chop. Though, it is worth noting that this style can be tailored to most face shapes by adding more framing pieces, or a longer fringe.
Syd Hayes' favourite products for achieving the pullet
Nessa Humayun is the Junior Beauty Editor at Marie Claire UK. With over eight years of editorial experience across lifestyle sectors, Nessa was previously the Editorial Lead of HUNGER Magazine, and has bylines in British Vogue, Dazed, and Cosmopolitan. A self-confessed human guinea pig, Nessa covers everything from product must-haves to long-reads about the industry writ large. Her beauty ethos is all about using products that work hard, so you don't have to.
