Hair feeling a little frazzled, coarse or tangled? The best leave-in conditioners are here to save the day

Having a good conditioner in your beauty arsenal is a must – that much goes without saying. But it’s also common knowledge that the longer you allow your conditioner to soak into your hair before washing it out, the more effective it will be. And while this is a nice idea in theory, sometimes dunking your head back under the tap after you’ve gone through the rest of your beauty routine just takes too much time. Enter the best leave-in conditioner.

A great leave-in conditioner will work overtime to protect your tresses from damage – be that at the hands of your hairbrush, environmental factors like pollution, or your straighteners – while adding a glossy, frizz-free finish to your look.

But as with all beauty buys, it’s about finding a leave-in conditioner that works for your hair type. Ideally, you want one that moisturises hair and helps to untangle unruly strands, without weighing it down. (Particularly important if you have finer hair.)

Here’s how to find your perfect match.

What’s the best leave-in conditioner for my hair type?

With regular use, a leave-in conditioner will leave hair more resilient in the long run – especially important if you have a daily straightener habit you just can’t seem to break. If you hair is prone to bouts of breakage, we recommend opting for a formula that’s rich in ceramides, proteins and lipids – like Redken’s Extreme Anti-Snap Treatment. (It also protects against heat, so is a great damage control product to use pre-blow dry for smoother styles.)

As with skincare, hyaluronic acid is also a bit of a wonder ingredient when it comes to dehydrated hair – and these days, can be found in everything from the best shampoo for dry hair, to leave-in treatments like The Inkey List’s Hyaluronic Acid Hydrating Hair Treatment.

If your hair is finer, and tends to get overloaded with product easily, finding the best leave-in conditioner can feel like a trickier task. Yes, you want your hair to look and feel hydrated, but no, you don’t want your roots looking like you haven’t bothered washing them at all. Finer hair types should steer clear of heavy, creamy formulas, and opt for something lighter – like a detangling mist or serum.

Grow Gorgeous’s Volume Bodifying Leave-in Serum has been formulated to boost volume and bring some life back into limp hair while conditioning – and we reckon it’s one of the best there is for finer tresses.

But there are lots more where those came from. Scroll down for our pick of the best leave-in conditioners for every hair type.

Great hair days right this way…