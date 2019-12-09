10 hairstyles for fine hair to add ‘oomph’ to your locks

Take inspiration from the celebrities who do it best

Looking for high-volume hairstyles for fine hair? You’ve come to the right place.

Despite most people complaining about it, fine hair is actually a blessing. It’s manageable as well as malleable, which means that it will suit most styles and will hold shape far better than other types.

Not to be confused with thinning hair, fine-haired beings can choose from a variety of hairstyles that will add life to a flat cut. Choose curls and waves to add bounce and movement, or a blunt bob hairstyle that you can bring depth and texture to with the right products and clever drying techniques.

There are plenty of celebrities who know some great tricks when it comes to creating winning hairstyles for fine hair. Keep reading for the expert guide to pulling them off.

Short hairstyles for fine hair

The key to making finer, short hair appear fuller with a cropped style is to add layering on top to create the illusion of volume and height, while sweeping fringes with multi-toned colouring add depth to your style while helping it appear fuller.

Layering is really your friend here. ‘Face shape isn’t key for this style but by creating layering, you ultimately affect the shape,’ says Sam. ‘For example round faces should opt for square layers and vice versa for square face shapes.’

Celebrity inspiration: Jennifer Lawrence and Kate Hudson

Hairstyles for fine long hair

As fine hair holds its style well, longer lengths are your best option when it comes to versatile styling options. ‘The key thing to remember with long hair is that it needs to look healthy,’ says Sam Burnett, KMS Style Council member and founder of Hare and Bone. ‘There is no point in having long unhealthy hair as the condition will always determine the length. If you have fine hair, keep layers longer as over layering will only make the hair appear thinner and sparser.’

Straight, wavy or curly, the world is your oyster here – this is the length most fine-haired celebs opt for when choosing a style that’ll work on and off the red carpet.

Celebrity inspiration: Kate Moss, Keira Knightley and Naomie Harris

Medium length airstyles for fine hair

Safe to say that blunt, mid-length styles are all the rage right now, touted by our experts as one of the biggest 2019 hair trends. ‘Medium length hair looks great when it’s maintained well; think fuller, blunt styles with no layering,’ advises Sam. ‘If an individuals’ hair is prone to frizz then it’s best to keep the hair on the longer side of medium. The longer and heavier the hair, the more controlled it will be.’

Celebrity inspiration: Alexa Chung and Natalie Portman

How to get thicker hair

If you’re battling finer or thinning hair, one option is to work hair supplements into your daily routine; another is to try out the best shampoo for hair loss. For more tips on how to get thicker hair, read our round up for the expert tips, tricks and advice for fuller looking locks, as well as our guide on how to make your hair grow faster.

See our round up below of the best celebrity styles on fine hair. We reckon you’ll be taking these pics straight to the salon.