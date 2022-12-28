We’ll start this by saying hair trends never truly go completely in and out of fashion, styles like the bob hairstyle (opens in new tab) and the blunt bob , along with hair colour techniques like balayage will always top requests in salons up and down the country. Having said that, the one thing beauty enthusiasts furiously search for (and beauty editors consistently asked) ahead of a New Year is hair trends to experiment with—we all like a little January reinvention, right? The great news is that there are a lot of exciting trends coming our way.

In 2023, we’re throwing it back to the ‘90s and embracing all the volume, re-imagining hair colour shades with copper 2.0, and even being inspired by popular TV shows with soft gothic hair.

To help give you the best inspo you could wish for, we've called in seven (yes, seven!) of the best hairstylists and colourists in the UK to give us the lowdown on which styles to look out for and how to achieve them. Read on to see which cut, colour and style trends are going to dominate in 2023.

1. The modern Teddy boy

“The modern Teddy boy cut is a play on a classic ‘50s haircut,” says hairstylist Halley Brisker (opens in new tab). It’s a great trend for 2023 because it can be experimented with when it comes to length and all hair types can get involved. “It’s a great retro cut, and I predict a desire from people to be more daring over the next 12 months; it’s fun to style and really enhances features,” he adds. Named after the ‘50s British subculture of the Teddy boys, the cut is short on the sides and longer on the top (and it's full of volume).

Of course, this is the modern version, so it’s completely genderless and can be adapted to suit your length, texture and preferences.

2. Deep side parting

A few years ago, TikTok declared the side parting era was over in place of the middle parting, but in 2023, celebs and us regular folk are claiming it back. Get ready for the deep side parting to be all the rage. “I see a deep side parting as power hair,” says hairstylist and Babyliss ambassador Syd Hayes (opens in new tab).

It works for all hair types and you can easily try it at home. “It can work on both curly hair textures with big bounce and sleek straight hair because the parting holds the structure,” says Hayes. Plus, “it’s an amazing way of adding more lift and volume to any style,” hairstylist Lewis Pallett (opens in new tab) adds.

For bouncy curly hair, use a root thickening spray. Hayes loves R+Co’s Dallas Thickening Spray, (opens in new tab) followed by the BaByliss Hydro Fusion Hair Dryer (opens in new tab)with the diffuser attachment while your hair is upside down. Finally, “finish with hairspray like Hair By Sam McKnight’s Modern Hairspray (opens in new tab) to lock those curls in place,” Hayes adds.

For sleek, straight hair, “I always advise with a deep side part by taking it right from the corner of your eyebrow on a diagonal slightly back to the centre of your head, using a pin tail comb, which are great to create the super clean partings,” Hayes explains. He recommends using a gel like Sam McKnight’s Self Control Styling Gel (opens in new tab) on the parting (not on the ends!) and finishing with the BaByliss 9000 Cordless Straightener (opens in new tab) “to get that glass-like, polished hair.”

3. ‘90s supermodel volume

If you’ve spent any time on TikTok recently, you’ll know that ‘90s volume is having a moment—a moment with 358 million views, in fact. More is more when it comes to this style. There is simply no such thing as too much volume. “We are seeing a '90s influence coming through,” says Zoë Irwin (opens in new tab), John Fredia’s creative director.

“It can be created with heated rollers or velcro rollers, which provide a lot of volume and movement in the hair,” says hairstylist and founder of Arkive Headcare (opens in new tab), Adam Reed (opens in new tab). You’ll also need to think about cuts. "Think strong cuts that are slightly face-framing and bouncy,” Reed explains. “Highly conditioned hair is also key, so it's about using the right products, taking supplements, regular haircuts, regular colour appointments and really looking after the health,” he adds.

4. Copper 2.0

Copper is another hue that’s having a resurgence after rising to popularity first in 2019. We’re calling this copper 2.0—think glossy, darker and multidimensional. Cliphair (opens in new tab) reports a 8,000% uplift in searches, so this colour is going nowhere.

The trick to this shade is seeing a professional who can help you out with exact tones to suit your skin tone and then maintaining the shade at home. “Use colour shampoos and conditioners that are really great for maintaining the vibrant shade,” says creative director and brand ambassador for Imbue (opens in new tab), Michelle Sultan (opens in new tab).

5. The Wednesday Addams effect

It’s no secret that Jenna Ortega’s version of Wednesday Addams has us all tapping into our soft gothic glam and it seems that may extend to our hair in 2023, too. With Cliphair (opens in new tab) reporting a 9,800% increase in Google searches, we expect to see plenty of super-dark colour moments and glossy lengths in the coming year. We might even see the classic plaits and modern blunt fringe come into play too.

John Alfred, (opens in new tab) colourist at Hershesons does warn that this colour is tricky to come back from if you are prone to getting bored of your hair colour. So, don’t go jet-black on a whim. Instead, gradually get darker with the help of your colourist to be sure you like a deeper hue.

6. Blue braids

If you ask Pinterest, (opens in new tab) we might also see blue braids peeping into the mainstream in 2023. With searches for the style up 215% on the site, swapping black for blue braids or combining the two is going to be a popular style choice for the year. The best part is there are so many shades of blue to choose from, including everything from cobalt to teal. Unless you like to do your braids at home, this is one to visit your local salon for.

Aside from a great scalp refresh (such as Hello Klean Scalp Soak (opens in new tab)), beauty journalist Vanese Maddix (opens in new tab) swears by a decent mist to refresh her braids, particularly loving Moroccanoil Hair and Body Mist (opens in new tab) and Ruka Hair Perfume.

7. Hybrid Blonde

Of course blonde is a mainstay when it comes to hair but our experts predict that it’ll have a surge in 2023. Make way for hybrid blonde, says Alfred. “Mixing freehand balayage and foil highlights (by foiling around the hairline or through the parting), the mixed technique and root shadows creates a really gorgeous blonde with lots of pop and dimension,” he explains.

"Blonde hair is going to be very much a salon finish; very high-shine, very expensive, luxe-looking colour," says Paul Percival (opens in new tab), founder of Percy & Reed (opens in new tab).

The best part about this hue is that it works for all seasons, as we pass summer and start getting autumnal, the magic of hybrid blonde comes in as you can add warmer shades and glazes to tone the shade down a little.

8. The bespoke bob

The bob has a habit of sticking around and reinventing itself regularly, thanks to being an elegant all-rounder that never goes out of style. The 2023 bob? Well, it's actually quite hard to pin down.

Percival has noticed that his clients are creating their own. "By that I mean disconnected haircuts, like combining the front of one type of haircut, with the back of another. Such as people's own takes on mullets and wolf cuts—people are almost having a DIY version of a haircut," he explains. "There is a real trend of mixing and matching different hair cuts, which is really nice. This will only become more popular."

9. Two-tone pink

Lastly, and most vibrantly, is the two-tone pink hair. Combining pink and lavender hair, think of this trend as modern day unicorn hair, which has seen a 345% increase in Pinterest searches.

Of course, pink hair is nothing new. We saw various celebrities sporting the trend in 2022, including Megan Fox and Lizzo (opens in new tab). However, in 2023, it's getting a lot softer and becoming more blended. Plus, it can be tailored to suit your preferences and skin tone.

There are a few ways to try the trend, too. If you’re already blonde, you’re in luck. You can get the hue easily by using a temporary colour and mixing various shades to get your desired hue. If not, it’s worth visiting a professional to lift your naturally darker shade to create a base that the pink will take well to. If you're not feeling going full-on with your colour, try a super-pale wash-out pink to begin with.

Get the look: