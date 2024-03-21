The unique nature of caring for curls means that extra care and attention is required when choosing the best conditioner for curly hair. The way that curls and kinks spiral as they grow, and the natural porosity of curly hair, means that hair tends to be more dry in nature and therefore needs extra moisture to keep it looking and feeling healthy.

“If your curls are dry, weak, overly soft, limp or flat no matter how much conditioner you use, then it’s usually the first sign that you’re not using the right conditioner for your hair type,” explains Charlotte Mensah, award-winning hairstylist and the owner and artistic director of the Hair Lounge salon in Notting Hill.

Add heat styling (even if you're using the best hair dryer specifically for curly hair) and hair colouring into the mix and you have some thirsty strands.

And considering that conditioner tends to be a bit more of an investment than shampoo , it’s even more important to make sure that you’re investing in the right curly hair products and formulas that’s going to cater to your hair’s specific needs. Ahead, we break down exactly what makes the best conditioner for curly hair with expert advice from Charlotte, who knows pretty much everything there is to know about caring for curly and Afro hair.

What should you consider when choosing a conditioner for curly hair?

The key to well-conditioned curly hair, according to Charlotte, is maintaining a balance of moisture and protein. To do this seek out formulations that are rich in hydrating ingredients. “Well-formulated conditioners [for curly hair] contain silk proteins, oils and fatty acids called emollients,” explains Charlotte. “These ingredients help to soften the hair, add elasticity, enhance curl definition and reduce frizz.”

Are leave-in or rinse-out conditioners best for curly hair?

In a nutshell, it’s down to personal preference as to whether you prefer to use your conditioner in the shower and rinse it out or apply one to freshly-washed hair and leave it in. “What’s most important is to choose a formula that’s enriched with moisturising ingredients that will protect against drying and heat styling,” advises Charlotte.

Ahead, we've rounded up 7 of the very best conditioners for every curl type to ensure soft, hydrated and defined curls after every wash day.

Best conditioners for curly hair

1. Color Wow Curl Coco-Motion Lubricating Conditioner

Color Wow Curl Coco-Motion Lubricating Conditioner Best conditioner for defining curls Today's Best Deals £26 at Sephora UK Reasons to buy + Really boosts elasticity and curl bounciness + Defines curl pattern Reasons to avoid - It’s quite expensive, but it works

This conditioner is so thick and luxurious that it feels more like an intensive hair mask than your standard conditioner. (I like to leave it on for a few minutes or more to really let those hydrating benefits seep into dry strands. In fact, even if you don't have curly hair, this would make a beautiful conditioner for dry hair too.) Infused with marula oil, coconut oil and murumuru seed butter, it boasts a deeply moisturising formula, but the real appeal lies in its ability to improve the elasticity and natural spring of curly hair. Post-conditioner, curls not only feel lighter and bouncier but your curl pattern is more defined and strands are glossy.

2. Garnier Ultimate Blends Cocoa Butter Conditioner for Dry, Curly Hair

Garnier Ultimate Blends Cocoa Butter Conditioner for Dry, Curly Hair Best affordable conditioner for curly hair Today's Best Deals £6.50 at Boots Reasons to buy + Packed with nourishing ingredients + Really well-priced Reasons to avoid - Not much, it’s a great option

If you’re looking for a well-priced conditioner for curly hair, but aren’t willing to compromise on performance then you won’t find much better than this one from Garnier. It's always been one of my go-to brands on the high street for affordable haircare. It has an impressive ingredients list considering the low price point with the likes of sunflower seed, jojoba seed and coconut oils offering up a potent blend of emollients, while cocoa butter provides the deep moisture that curls need. It feels thick and luxurious and really helps to invigorate tired and dehydrated curls.

3. Charlotte Mensah Manketti Oil Conditioner

Charlotte Mensah Manketti Oil Conditioner Best conditioner for damaged curls Today's Best Deals £26 at Space NK UK £26 at Liberty London Reasons to buy + Creamy texture that deeply hydrates + Leaves curls soft and healthy Reasons to avoid - It’s so good we’d like a bigger bottle

With decades of experience working with curly hair, it’s no surprise that award-winning stylist Charlotte Mensah has been able to translate her expertise into an impressive line of haircare products. This conditioner uses organic, sustainably sourced manketti nut and ximenia oils to inject some much-needed nourishment into dry or damaged curls to restore them to their crowning glory. It has a rich and creamy feel that immediately gets to work hydrating and softening to leave frazzled hair feeling soft and more manageable post-wash. Plus, it smells incredibly expensive so you’ll feel like you’ve just been to the salon after using this.

4. Osmo Curl Revival Revitalising Conditioner

Osmo Curl Revival Revitalising Conditioner Best conditioner for fine curls Today's Best Deals £9.88 at Salon Services Reasons to buy + Great at detangling curls + Love the pump dispenser Reasons to avoid - Texture is more lightweight than others

If you have finer hair or curls that are prone to tangling then this salon-standard conditioner delivers a professional level of care to curly hair. Formulated with floral extracts and avocado oil, it slips through strands to impart lightweight moisture and hydration without weighing curls down. I like to brush my hair in the shower and this makes a great detangling conditioner thanks to the way it provides ample ‘slip’ to curls. Once rinsed away, fine curls and waves are more defined and softer in texture with a boost in shine.

5. Rhyme & Reason Quench & Curl Conditioner

Rhyme & Reason Quench & Curl Conditioner Best sustainable conditioner for curly hair Today's Best Deals £8.54 at Amazon Reasons to buy + Vegan and naturally-derived ingredients + Recyclable packaging Reasons to avoid - Quite a strong fragrance

If you’re looking for efficacious haircare, but with a formula that’s free of things like sulphates, silicones, parabens, colourants and mineral oil then Rhyme & Reason are a brilliant brand to look into. Their entire Quench & Curl line has been formulated with curly and coily hair types in mind, and therefore this conditioner is abundant in rich shea butter and ceramides to inject that much needed moisture into dry curls. I personally love the scent too—it’s a blend of creamy peach, tonka bean and sandalwood that I think smells quite expensive—but it’s something to be aware of if you don’t like your haircare to be overtly fragranced as it’s pretty strong.

6. Bouclème Curl Conditioner

A great all-rounder for all curly hair types, this conditioner from Bouclème ticks all the boxes when it comes to caring for curls. The formula itself relies on argan oil, aloe vera leaf and coconut oil for nourishment, but there’s also vitamin E which offers up antioxidant protection against environmental stressors on the hair. It’s rich and replenishing, but I would suggest spending a little extra time rinsing it out of your hair as it really coats each strand with its hydrating properties and things can feel a little heavy if it’s not properly washed away. However, once it’s clear, hair is left really rejuvenated and healthy-feeling and curls look revitalised.

7. Amika Hydro Rush Intense Moisture Conditioner

