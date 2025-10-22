Crispy leaves, pumpkin-spiced latte season and burgundy nails: these are just some of the things I love about this time of year. I also see October as the official month to lock away my 'summery' scents (think bright florals and hints of citrus) and reach for moodier, more mysterious fragrances—otherwise known as my witchy perfumes. If you're ready to embrace your mystical side, starting with scent is a great way to go.

Which notes are considered witchy?

It may seem obvious, but as the seasons shift, so too do the fragrance notes we tend to lean towards. While summertime is all about embracing the light, airy and refreshing, autumn tends to see us wanting darker, more intense olfactory experiences. More complex concoctions with headier accords really take centre stage this time of year—particularly in the run-up to Halloween.

Phway Su Aye, Co-Founder of Gabar, says that there are certain blends she will opt for as we approach spooky season. "I’ve been turning to herbals and essential oils, like frankincense & myrrh, to spur my inner witch; scents that feel like you’re treading through a forest or petrichor scents that feel aligned for this darker weather.”

Other notes that can feel extra witchy include jasmine, oud, spices and even creamy gourmand notes like caramel or vanilla.

Brands like Vyrao, Charlotte Tilbury, and Penhaligon's all have scents designed to evoke a witchy feel—the following are my favourites.

The best witchy perfumes