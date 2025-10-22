From Spellbinding Woods to Smoky Incense, Enchant Your Senses With These 7 Witchy Perfumes
Embrace your inner witch
Crispy leaves, pumpkin-spiced latte season and burgundy nails: these are just some of the things I love about this time of year. I also see October as the official month to lock away my 'summery' scents (think bright florals and hints of citrus) and reach for moodier, more mysterious fragrances—otherwise known as my witchy perfumes. If you're ready to embrace your mystical side, starting with scent is a great way to go.
Which notes are considered witchy?
It may seem obvious, but as the seasons shift, so too do the fragrance notes we tend to lean towards. While summertime is all about embracing the light, airy and refreshing, autumn tends to see us wanting darker, more intense olfactory experiences. More complex concoctions with headier accords really take centre stage this time of year—particularly in the run-up to Halloween.
Phway Su Aye, Co-Founder of Gabar, says that there are certain blends she will opt for as we approach spooky season. "I’ve been turning to herbals and essential oils, like frankincense & myrrh, to spur my inner witch; scents that feel like you’re treading through a forest or petrichor scents that feel aligned for this darker weather.”
Other notes that can feel extra witchy include jasmine, oud, spices and even creamy gourmand notes like caramel or vanilla.
Brands like Vyrao, Charlotte Tilbury, and Penhaligon's all have scents designed to evoke a witchy feel—the following are my favourites.
The best witchy perfumes
Charlotte Tilbury's empowering scent blends opulent spices with rich amber and brave black pepper oil, all of which are combined with vanilla bean extract for a touch of sweetness. This is rich, magical and intense, and the bottle—of course—screams powerful witch energy.
Maison Margiela has somehow managed to bottle that mystical, spiritual energy we tend to seek out this time of year. The perfume centres around a bold, intense oud essence, which meets with warming amber and spicy black pepper for a gorgeously rich and cosmic olfactory experience.
Su Aye explains that this is "inspired by a serpent deity," and describes it as "a heady, spicy Sichuan-led deep and dark oud that spells heat and depth." It's certainly fiery, with notes of chilli and sichuan pepper, as well as (perhaps ironically) warming and comforting too, with rosewood and labdanum.
A recent witchy icon, Vyrao's Witchy Woo nails that mystical energy and aesthetic with everything from the notes it features to the beautiful design of its bottle. It's empowering and sexy with notes of rose, nutmeg, cinnamon, black pepper and Moroccan orris absolute. Oh, and the fragrance also features a supercharged Herkimer diamond within the bottle, giving it an added magical edge. The candle's great for this time of year, too.
This has been my scent of choice recently, and is the perfect cold-weather alternative to Sol de Janeiro's bestselling summertime body mists, which are light, fruity and refreshing. This has a deeper, darker edge but is still sweet and feminine. You'll find notes of pink pepper and vanilla, which are grounded by gorgeously rich amber musk.
For those really committed to honouring their inner witch, this luxury option from Penhaligon's will not only do the trick, but will also make you feel straight up expensive. Jasmine, incense and oud are combined to create a sensual, woody blend that's decadent and deep.
