Sol de Janeiro's perfume mists are the most affordable way to smell expensive— here's a rare double discount for Black Friday
I live in Sol De Janeiro scents and cannot believe how low these prices are
I do not leave the house without slathering myself in Sol De Janiero cream and the matching Sol de Janeiro perfume mist in my bag, so it was the first thing I searched for this Black Friday. And truthfully, I can't believe the price. I've always considered these mists to be the most affordable way to smell expensive (seriously, they rival luxury perfume deals), but these discounts are, frankly, astonishing.
The Sol De Janeiro body mists in Black Friday are the lowest price I’ve ever seen, even lower than on TikTok, and it’s all down to this double discount in the Lookfantastic black Friday sales.
Right now over on Lookfantastic, they have all the best Black Friday beauty deals but the one you need to know about is 30% off Sol De Janeiro, with another discount of an extra 5% off (with code EXTRA) making them an incredible £14.63. And it’s not just the mists on sale, their iconic Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Cream has over £14 off, making it £33.60.
Sol De Janeiro body mists Black Friday quick links:
- 30% off Sol De Janeiro on Lookfantastic
- 30% off Sol de Janeiro Perfume & Body Sprays
- 30% off Bum Bum cream and body wash
All the Sol De Janiero perfume mists are loved by beauty editors as they smell expensive, but are also one of the best affordable perfumes. You’ve probably seen them all over TikTok (there's over one billion views right now) and they are well worthy of all the attention.
If you’re a fan like myself, now is the time to stock up for the next six months (because you will want to use them every single day) and as a gift for the Christmas season, because I do not know anyone who wouldn’t want one as a gift, even my mother has asked to borrow mine.
The best Sol de Janeiro body mists to shop on Black Friday
Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Crush Cheirosa 62 Perfume Mist,
was £22.00 now £14.63| Lookfantastic
The iconic scent, like caramel, vanilla and suncream, is my go to. Make sure to use the code EXTRA to make it only £14.63.
Sol de Janeiro Cheirosa 68 Perfume Mist,
was £22.00 now £14.63 | Lookfantastic
The scent that immediately puts a smile on my face, I already have three of these in my basket (I'm telling myself they will be Christmas presents).
Sol de Janeiro Cheirosa '40 Perfume Mist,
was £22, now £14.63 | Lookfantastic
Don't forget to add EXTRA for another 5% off.
Sol de Janeiro Cheirosa '71 Perfume Mist,
was £22.00, now £14.63 | Lookfantastic
Just like the original scent, with an extra dose of Macadamia Nut and White Chocolate.
Limited Edition Sol de Janeiro Rio Radiance Perfume Mist,
was £22 now £14.63 | Lookfantastic
This one is a summery, sweet, floral delight.
Dionne Brighton is a writer at Marie Claire UK, specialising in all things shopping, beauty and fashion. Born and raised in North London, she studied Literature at the University of East Anglia before taking the leap into journalism. These days, you can find her testing out the latest TikTok beauty trends or finding out what the next full Moon means.
