11 chic Halloween nail art ideas that are actually super wearable

Spooky season is officially here and with it comes a shedload of Halloween nail art inspiration. While you might be busy making party plans and organising costumes, here on the Marie Claire beauty desk, our minds are firmly on nail designs. So much so that our Instagram 'Saved' folders are brimming with all of the best Halloween nail art designs we can't wait to get on our hands.

When it comes to Halloween nail designs, we know all too well that things can become a bit gimmicky. The good news, is there are ways you can get in the spooky spirit without having to go whole Halloween hog. We're talking nail art designs that are chic, wearable and totally suitable for the whole month. Think subtle micro-accents, dark French manis and autumnal designs to get you in the Halloween spirit without having to compromise on your usual tastes.

Whether you're booking in at the nail salon or trying your hand at an at-home mani, keep scrolling for all of the spooky (sorta) but chic (very) nail inspiration you could ever need, along with the best nail polishes and tools for Halloween nail art.

Best Halloween nail art designs:

1. Ghost accents

We teamed up with celebrity manicurist and Max Factor Nail Amabassador, Iram Shelton (opens in new tab), to create this exclusive Halloween design. Turns out, cute little ghosts on perfectly preened nails, teamed with a chic French manicure makes for a ghoulish (but stylish) delight.

Get the look:

(opens in new tab) Max Factor Miracle Pure Nail Polish in Coconut Milk, £5.59 | Amazon (opens in new tab) If you're feeling arty, give this nail-art look a go at home. Dip a super-fine paint brush into this pigmented polish to carefully create your ghostly accents and accompanying French tips.

2. Silver slime

A post shared by Betina R. Goldstein (@betina_goldstein) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

The 'drip' nail trend has proved very popular throughout 2022, and this metallic style, created by Instagram nail artist extraordinaire Betina Goldstein, is screaming out for us to take it straight to our nail techs. It's giving serious sci-fi vibes, and we're here for it.

Get the look:

(opens in new tab) Barry M Gelly Hi Shine Nail Paint in Agave, £3.99 | Boots (opens in new tab) It might take a trip to the salon to achieve the high-shine finish that Goldstein achieves in her exact look, but this metallic polish is sure to help you get similar results at home.

3. Bloodied skinny French

A post shared by Alyx Lippiatt manicurist (@alyxlippiatt) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

The skinny-French manicure has reigned supreme amongst nail trends in 2022—it's simple, chic and beautifully low maintenance. Give it a Halloween update by reaching for a blood-red polish to create your super-thin tips.

Get the look:

(opens in new tab) OPI Nail Lacquer in Got the Blues for Red, £13.90 | John Lewis (opens in new tab) This nail polish formula is a favourite amongst nail experts thanks to its highly pigmented finish—and this blood-red shade makes for the perfect Halloween nail art design. Use a fine paint brush (eyeliner brushes work well for this, too) to create your skinny French tip.

4. Pumpkin-hued accents

A post shared by QUEENIE | Nail Artist (@nailartbyqueenie) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Orange might be considered a go-to nail polish shade for summer, but select the right pumpkin-hued tone and you've got yourself a Halloween-ready mani without too much effort. We can't get enough of this reverse accent and milky nude pairing.

Get the look:

(opens in new tab) NailKind Ohh My Orange Natural Nail Polish, £8.95 | Amazon (opens in new tab) This bright-orange hue works just as well for autumnal Halloween nail art as it does throughout the summer months, making it the perfect year-round polish.

5. Hypnotic swirls

A post shared by Iram Shelton (@iramshelton) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

This negative space, black nail art design is enough to put anyone in a trance. The combination of block colour, French tips and swirling accents makes it a little bolder than most manicure options, just without any gimmicks.

Get the look:

(opens in new tab) Essie Nail Lacquer in 88 Licorice, £7.99 | Boots (opens in new tab) Essie nail polishes are renowned for being some of the best affordable formulas out there, and this jet-black shade is one of our go-tos. Use a fine-tipped brush to create your French tips (you can use stencil stickers if you need a helping hand) and swirly accents.

6. Micro spooks

A post shared by Betina R. Goldstein (@betina_goldstein) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Okay, you got us, this Halloween nail art design is a little gimmicky, but have you seen how cute it is?! By micro-sizing your pumpkin, ghost, cat and witches' hat accents, your manicure game is instantly revved up a gear.

Get the look:

(opens in new tab) Girls Halloween Nail Stickers, £4.50 | Accessorize (opens in new tab) Truth is, we're not nearly artistic enough to create micro-accents with any notable detail. A quick cheat? These Halloween-themed nail stickers can be applied to nails and sealed with a clear top coat to give the illusion of precise nail art, just without the faff.

7. Red stitches

A post shared by DRYBY (@drybylondon) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

If your go-to manicure is a simple French tip, why not switch things up for Halloween by opting for a red polish and creating stitch-like blank space? It proves there's no need to stray too far out of your comfort zone to achieve a Halloween-ready mani.

Get the look:

(opens in new tab) Sally Hansen Miracle Gel Nail Polish in Rhapsody Red, £9.99 | Boots (opens in new tab) Opt for a metallic red polish, just like this one, to create the stitch-like effect. Using a stencil sticker, apply the polish in dots along the tip of your nail. When you remove the sticker, your edges will look neat as a pin.



8. Night sky

A post shared by ❤ Hang Nguyen ❤ (@thehangedit) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

The best way to find Halloween nail inspo? Just look up. This stunning Halloween nail art design incorporates a glossy black manicure with some starry negative space. If you want to really ramp things up, you could add a crescent moon accent.

Get the look:

(opens in new tab) Revolution Express Nail Varnish in Midnight Black, £4 | Boots (opens in new tab) We'll admit that achieving an intricate negative-space manicure like this one at home might prove tricky if you're not already a whizz at nail art. However, if you do have a steady enough hand to give it a go, you'll probably want to cut your drying time down with this handy quick-dry polish.

9. Abstract pumpkins

A post shared by Iram Shelton (@iramshelton) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

If literal Halloween nail art isn't your thing, make a subtle nod to the holiday by opting for an orange and black abstract design, just like this one. It gives off strong pumpkin vibes without having to spell anything out.

Get the look:

(opens in new tab) Blending Sponge, £1 | Boots (opens in new tab) This design might look tricky at first (and if you did it freehand it most likely would be), but there is a super-quick way you can get a similar look. Start by painting your orange base colour onto nails. Once it's dried, dip your make-up sponge into a black polish and dab it over the top. The result will look mottled and abstract, not world's away from the above look.

10. Bloody micro drops

A post shared by Betina R. Goldstein (@betina_goldstein) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Keep things nice and simple by leaving nails totally bare and creating a single bloodied accent on each hand with a red polish. The best thing about it? It will take minimal time to execute, making it the ultimate last-minute addition to any Halloween costume.

Get the look:

(opens in new tab) Professional Eyelash & Eyebrow Tinting Brush, £3 | Mylee (opens in new tab) In order to create super-fine details in your Halloween nail art designs, you'll need the right tool. To save you buying anything new, you could just use an old eyeliner brush. However, if you don't have one you're willing to part with, this fine-nibbed brush will do a stand-up job.

11. All-black gloss

A post shared by Julia Diogo (@paintedbyjools) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Look, we know this one isn't technically Halloween nail art, but it's worth noting that a simple and classic black gel manicure is the perfect option for the Halloween season. Keep things looking professional and luxe with a high-shine, gel-effect top coat.

Get the look: