Violet Perfumes Are *The* Breakout Note of Summer—Sweet, Moreish and Floral, I Can’t Get Enough of Them
Wearable yet unexpected
If you change up your signature perfume based on the season, chances are you’ve been drawn to floral notes, slightly sweeter blends and even outright solar perfumes over the past few weeks of sunshine. And amongst these summertime scents, you'll likely find a couple of violet perfumes; this delicate and sweet-smelling flower is really having a moment.
While this note may be sweet and powdery in the context of fragrance, it is often incorporated to bring just a hint of these qualities to more complex perfumes, and I, for one, can't get enough of it. So, whether you want something where it takes centre stage or brings just a touch of its sweetness, ahead I have rounded up some of the best violet perfumes on the market.
1. CHANEL Chance Eau Splendide
Chanel CHANCE Eau Splendide Eau de Parfum
Specifications
The latest addition to the Chance portfolio, Eau Splendide is bright and cheerful upon first spritz. That sweet violet is there from the get-go alongside raspberry and crisp fruits, which give it a slightly juicy, but not sickly, quality. It becomes a little more cosy and fuzzy with wear, thanks to iris, cedar and musk, but not in a way that’s heavy or intense. Light and fun, it’s up there with the best Chanel perfumes.
2. Issey Miyake L'Eau D'Issey Solar Violet
Issey Miyake L'Eau D'Issey Solar Violet Eau de Toilette
Specifications
A twist on the original aquatic scent, which is an interpretation of pure water, L’Eau D’Issey Solar Violet melds sun-warmed sweet violet with juicy pear, and just a touch of powdery iris for something more vibrant. It’s definitely on the sweet side, but easy to wear and hangs around for a good hour or so longer than I expect from similar scents. I reached for it a lot last summer and I’ll no doubt see the rest of the bottle off this year.
3. Bibbi Parfums Ghost of Tom
Bibbi Parfums Ghost of Tom Eau de Parfum
Specifications
I adore this. It was one of the first fragrances I tried from Bibbi, a Paris-based niche perfume brand that launched around 18 months ago. Described as being like “an unknown, addictive presence”, Ghost of Tom is light and fresh without ever veering into typically citrus or aquatic perfume territory. Instead, you get bergamot and black tea around warming amber and a hint of smokiness in the background. I’d quite happily bathe in it.
4. Parfums De Marly Palatine
Parfums De Marly Palatine Eau de Parfum
Specifications
There’s a bright and kind of breezy quality to that first spritz of Parfums de Marly Palatine that makes me want to stop whatever I’m doing and go outdoors. Fruity pear and mandarin are paired with sunny violet to give it this slightly fizzy quality, before the scent becomes creamy on the skin with sandalwood and musk. I’ve said it before, but to me it’s like an extremely chic take on Parma Violets.
5. Glossier You Doux
Glossier You Doux Eau de Parfum
Specifications
After only having the one fragrance for years, Glossier expanded its perfume collection in 2024 with the launch of Doux and Rêve (closely followed by Glossier You Fleur this year). Doux, the more woody perfume, opens with violet, though to me the palo santo is the far more noticeable note. This does dissipate somewhat with wear and becomes more creamy and slightly spicy. On a personal level, I think the original Glossier You is still my favourite, but Doux will appeal to those who like the citrus-woody vibe of palo santo.
6. Juliette Has A Gun Lipstick Fever
Juliette Has A Gun Lipstick Fever Eau de Parfum
Specifications
This is quite the perfume. You’re immediately hit with a juicy, boozy cloud that gradually becomes more velvety and hazy with wear. It’s inspired by—you guessed it—the powdery, slightly sweet, creamy scent of lipsticks, starting with sweet and sharp raspberry before powdery violet and iris come to the fore. Try it if you like sweet, fruity gourmands.
7. 27 87 Barcelona Per Se
27 87 Barcelona Per Se Eau de Parfum
Specifications
Per Sē from Barcelona-based perfume brand 27 87 has great projection that gets your attention, and quickly. In my opinion, it’s an almost soapy, powdery perfume, with a heady floral bouquet right at its heart alongside violet leaves. Meanwhile, aldehydes give it a clean quality that lifts the senses. Go and try it if powdery, clean, yet undeniably floral scents are your vibe.
Lucy is a freelance beauty editor and contributor at Marie Claire, and has also written for titles including Cosmopolitan, Refinery29, Glamour and woman&home. She was previously Marie Claire’s junior beauty editor. During her career, she’s covered everything from backstage beauty at fashion week to interviews with famous faces like Drag Race royalty and Little Mix. As for her beauty ethos, she’s a big advocate for not having to spend a fortune on beauty products to get good results. When she’s not got beauty on the brain you’ll probably find her reading or Netflix-ing.
