This unexpected fragrance note is my best kept secret for smelling expensive this spring

If I asked you to describe to me the best spring scents, you’d probably reel off a series of familiar notes. Florals? Of course. Fresh green notes? A given. Tomatoes? Well, that one might give you pause. Allow me to change your mind however as I’d argue tomato leaf is one of the most expensive smelling ways to approach spring fragrance.

While tomato leaf scents have been growing in popularity in recent years, especially when it comes to home fragrance, their arrival in the perfume world still sits on the lesser-known end of the fragrance spectrum. That being said, they’re incredibly wearable, especially if you’re someone who’s drawn to green perfumes, offering both earthiness and freshness in equal measure. It’s also a note that’s incredibly grounding and so you’ll find it in many of the best wellness perfumes as well as in the best niche fragrances too.

So, what exactly does tomato leaf smell like? Well, this is one note you can expect in its most literal sense. If you’ve ever walked into a greenhouse and picked up the tangy, fragrant, slightly sweet scent of growing tomatoes, you’ll know exactly what I mean. It’s a note unlike any other and it’s for this reason I love tomato leaf scents for warm spring days when I want a perfume that won't leave me smelling like everyone else.

While most of the best tomato leaf home fragrances take the note in its singular sense (think Loewe’s Tomato Leaves candle ), tomato leaf perfumes build upon its earthiness. That means you’ll find tomato perfumes that expertly blend in delicate florals, fruity tomato scents with notes of rhubarb and citrus as well as creamy iterations for a smoother take on the sharp scent. So, even if your first instinct is to turn away from the earthy note, you may be surprised by what a tomato scent has to offer. For a full breakdown of my favourite ones, keep scrolling to see the edit…

The best tomato leaf perfumes

1. Maison Margiela From The Garden Eau de Toilette

(Image credit: Maison Margiela Replica)

Maison Margiela Replica From The Garden Eau de Toilette Best vegetal tomato leaf perfume Specifications Key notes: Tomato leaf, Green mandarin, Geranium, Patchouli Today's Best Deals £62 at SpaceNK

Where better to start than with a fragrance that in my opinion truly embodies what a tomato leaf scent should be. Inspired by the gardens of Puglia in Italy, it’s a fresh, green scent with tangy tomato leaf undertones that hit the nose sharply and vibrantly. I’ll admit, this won’t be a scent for everyone, but if you love vegetal fragrances or want something that smells as close to the real tomato plants as possible, I’d give From The Garden a spritz.

2. Arkive Headcare No One Elsie Hair and Skin Fragrance

(Image credit: Arkive)

Arkive Headcare No One Elsie Hair and Skin Fragrance Best fruity tomato leaf perfume Specifications Key notes: Tomato leaf, Rhubarb, Red currant, Vetiver, Incense Today's Best Deals £30 at Boots

Hairstylist Adam Reed, took inspiration from his grandmother's greenhouse when creating this scent so it smells like a real labour of love. Opening with a juicy hit of rhubarb, it’s a fragrance that packs a fruity punch; however, as this settles its more grounding notes come through. The result is a scent that’s bright and zesty yet not too sweet. It’s earthy yet in no way muddy with a freshness that makes it so easy to spritz and wear.

If you're still unsure, I'd recommend checking out Arkive's full scent range for some of the most unique yet affordable scents around.

3. Miller Harris La Feuille Eau de Parfum

(Image credit: Miller Harris)

Miller Harris La Feuille Eau de Parfum Best earthy tomato leaf perfume Specifications Key notes: Tomato leaf, Galbanum, Citrus, Rose, Cedar Today's Best Deals £190 at Miller Harris

Literally translated as ‘the leaf’, Miller Harris’ La Feuille builds upon the natural qualities of the tomato leaf. You’ll find notes of citrus, which mimics the slight tang of a fresh tomato, while oakmoss and cedar lend a slightly sweet earthy quality. Of all the fragrances on this list, I’d say this is the sweetest although don’t expect it to compete with traditional gourmand fragrances. Instead, it’s a background hum reminiscent of ripe fruit and sweet garden plants which make this feel so comforting.

4. Memo Paris Italian Leather Eau de Parfum

(Image credit: Memo Paris)

Memo Paris Italian Leather Eau de Parfum Best creamy tomato leaf perfume Specifications Key notes: Leather, Tomato leaf, Vanilla, Orris root, Musk Today's Best Deals £235 at Selfridges

My personal favourite of all the fragrances on this list, Memo Paris’ Italian Leather offers a smoother take on the tomato leaf note. If you think that means it’s light in its approach, however, think again, this is a scent that’s powerful and potent opening with tangy tomato leaf. This is joined quickly however by musky leather notes and creamy vanilla which lend a softness to the fragrance. It’s leather boots fresh from the field or a leather jacket hung up in a gardener's shed: both inviting and robust at the same time.

5. Norfolk Natural Living Geranium and Tomato Leaf Eau de Parfum

(Image credit: Norfolk Natural Living)

Norfolk Natural Living Geranium and Tomato Leaf Eau de Parfum Best floral tomato leaf perfume Specifications Key notes: Tomato leaf, Geranium, Lime, Neroli, Cedarwood Today's Best Deals £75 at Norfolk Natural Living

When you think of a spring garden, it should come as no surprise to find tomato leaf and floral notes blend expertly well together. Norfolk Natural Living’s fragrance leans into this, bringing together earthy tomato notes with fresh geranium to create a scent that smells like sitting outside on a warm spring day. It's tart yet soothing with an airy freshness that invites you in.

6. Beauty Pie La Botanista 001 Eau de Parfum

(Image credit: Beauty Pie)

Beauty Pie La Botanista 001 Eau de Parfum Best fresh tomato leaf perfume Specifications Key notes: Tomato leaf, Buchu Leaves, Rosemary, Geranium, Papyrus, Patchouli Today's Best Deals £33 (Members price) at Beauty Pie

Sitting on the same spectrum as Norfolk Natural Living’s scent is Beauty Pie La Botanista 001. Yet while NNL’s scent has a calmness to it, for me, Beauty Pie’s fragrance is packed with energy. Alongside tomato leaf, you’ll find Buchu Leaves, which have an almost minty freshness, while patchouli offers a musky undertone. This is a tomato leaf scent which is less about getting your hands dirty and more reminiscent of the freshness of biting into the juicy fruit alongside a crisp, green salad.