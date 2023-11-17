I test countless perfumes every month, but as a beauty editor, this is the one brand I always come back to

As a beauty editor, I've tried lots of the best fragrances—from the most popular perfumes of 2023 to niche perfumes you probably haven't heard of. But there's one brand I consistently come back to: Maison Margiela's Replica.

Although most fragrances are linked to people and places, Replica's scents are created to evoke specific, universal memories and moments—and I love them for it. They do such an impressive job at immediately plucking you from your actual reality into the described moment and the emotions that come with it; whether that's walking along the beach or sipping a glass of wine by an open fire.

Since there are so many to choose from (and they're all so brilliant), I've collected some of my favourites and given the lowdown on each to help you on your hunt for your next perfume.

1. Maison Margiela Replica Under The Lemon Trees

Maison Margiela Replica Under The Lemon Trees Key notes: Lime, rock rose, white musk, petitgrain

Now, I'm starting off where most editors would not: a strong (potentially contentious) citrus scent. Under The Lemon Trees is where my love for Replica began. There is no burst of happiness like this scent and you won't convince me otherwise. It packs a punch of citrusy lemon, despite not having a lemon note.

I'm not often (read: ever) under lemon trees but I want to be. So, I'll take the next best thing: a fragrance that tricks my brain into thinking I am. It's a blend of citrus and floral so it's not too overpowering, but you definitely do have to like how citrus dries down on your skin to be a fan of it.

A fresh summery scent, every time I wear this I get compliments from the sweetest, most random encounters—like the man at the post office in Clapham years ago who made me write the name down so he could tell his wife.

2. Maison Margiela Replica Whispers In The Library

Maison Margiela Replica Whispers In The Library Key notes: Benzoin siam resinoîd, pink pepper, vanilla, cedarwood

How often do you whisper in a library? Probably not regularly, but as soon as you give this fragrance a sniff, you'll feel like that's exactly what you're doing. That's all thanks to its woody opening, followed by smooth vanilla and benzoin siam resinoîd to emulate that classic book scent.

It could definitely be 'mustier' but, in my opinion, it's more wearable as it is. It's cosy, comforting and inviting. It's fairly long lasting, and I love to spritz this on jumpers and scarfs in the cooler months.

3. Maison Margiela Replica Lazy Sunday Morning

Maison Margiela Replica Lazy Sunday Morning Key notes: Lily of the valley, iris, white musk, ambrette seeds absolute

If clean, fresh scents are your jam then you will adore this. As the name suggests, this isn't a scent to wear when you want to feel particularly board-meeting ready, but rather when you want to embrace slow mornings in bed, drinking coffee and maybe (just maybe) getting some laundry done. Notes of lily of the valley, iris and ambrette gives it a an easy-going, elegant and calming result.

Since it's more of a skin scent, it doesn't last all that long. I'd recommend layering over the top of moisturiser to make it last, or carrying around a small spritz bottle to top up during the day.

4. Maison Margiela Replica Beach Walk

Maison Margiela Replica Beach Walk Key notes: Ylang ylang, musk, coconut milk, bergamot

If you're regularly in need of being transported to the beach (I mean, who doesn't), then Beach Walk is your next best thing. What makes this such a special scent is that it evokes that holiday joy whilst still being elegant and wearable—no easy feat. It's light, joyful and has a hint of sunscreen (the expensive kind) for good measure. Although it's a traditionally summery scent, this can definitely be worn year round and layered with heavier fragrances.

5. Maison Margiela Replica By The Fireplace

Maison Margiela Replica By The Fireplace Key notes: Clove oil, chestnut, pink pepper, gaiac wood

The ultimate woody, cosy, enveloping scent—everything you want from sitting by a fireplace. With notes of clove oil, chestnut, pink pepper, gaiac wood, it's got the perfect smoky and sweet ratio. If you find Jazz Club to be a little too overpowering, you might be pleasantly surprised by this.

It lasts a long time and you don't need much of this one either; a little goes a long way despite being an eau de toilette. Scents like this make me want to bundle up in winter clothes and run to my nearest country pub.

6. Maison Margiela Replica When The Rain Stops

Maison Margiela Replica When The Rain Stops Key notes: Aquatic accord, isparta rose petal, pine needle, moss

I'm still trying to figure out how this scent is so spot on. Growing up in the countryside, I've always had an appreciation for the fresh English air, and this scent bottles the exact fresh, just-been-raining air. With notes of aquatic accord (giving that iconic rain feel), isparta rose petal, pine needle and moss, it's clean, green and more complex than you'd expect.

My only gripe with this is how different it smells on the skin versus on a tester, the latter makes it a little more synthetic so I'd recommend not blind buying this one. It develops over the day, settling into something much sweeter.

If you're living in a city and need to steal some of that quiet, calm, fresh air then reach for this and you won't regret it.