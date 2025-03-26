In the midst of spring cleaning? Any one of these chic linen sprays will make your home smell *divine*

The quickest way to freshen up your living space and make it seem like you cleaned more recently than reality? One of the best linen sprays in your fragrance of choice.

Yes, a scented candle is probably the go-to for making your space smell gorgeous, but another option is a fancy fabric spray that will linger on any soft furnishings like curtains, rugs and even bedding—or even freshen up your clothes to get another wear or two out of them. And, forgive me for pointing out the obvious, but with warmer weather slowly creeping in we’ll soon be less inclined to light a bunch of candles.

Not only are home aisles stocked with a few options, several perfume brands have turned their hand to room and linen sprays and created delightfully fancy and luxe-feeling options, meaning you’ve plenty of options to choose from when it comes to a new room or fabric spray. Here are six lovely options at various price points, reviewed by me, that’ll be a nice upgrade from that trusty bottle of Febreze.

1. Juliette Has A Gun Not A Room Spray

(Image credit: Juliette Has A Gun)

Juliette Has A Gun Not A Room Spray Longest-lasting scent Specifications Key notes: Ceralox (ambroxan) Today's Best Deals £55 at Space NK

Like the similarly named Not A Perfume, Not A Room Spray is comprised of just the one note, Cetalox, also known as ambroxan, a unique musky scent that you’ll recognise in popular perfumes such as Escentric Molecules 02, Glossier You and Le Labo Another 13. I love this scent for its clean, chic and musky vibe. It was also the longest-lasting scent by quite some way—I was still catching whiffs of it more than three days after I first sprayed it.

2. M&S Apothecary Restore Room & Linen Spray

(Image credit: Marks & Spencer)

M&S Apothecary Restore Room & Linen Spray Best affordable linen spray Specifications Key notes: Geranium, cedarwood, lavender, eucalyptus Today's Best Deals £8 at Marks and Spencer

Take it from me, Marks and Spencer perfumes have completely won over beauty editors as brilliant, affordable scents. As well as personal fragrance, they have a gorgeous array of home scents in the form of the Apothecary range. Restore is both balancing and uplifting thanks to geranium, lavender and fresh eucalyptus. And at just £8? It’s hard to go wrong.

3. Maison Francis Kurkdjian Aqua Universalis Scented Linen Mist

(Image credit: Maison Francis Kurkdjian)

Maison Francis Kurkdjian Aqua Universalis Scented Linen Mist Best luxury linen spray Specifications Key notes: Bergamot, lemon, white flowers, musks Today's Best Deals £115 at Harvey Nichols

Francis Kurkdjian is a legendary perfumer whose eponymous brand birthed one of the most famous fragrances of the decade, Baccarat Rouge. Aqua Universalis couldn’t be more different to its famous ambery sibling. Like all the best marine perfumes, the scent itself is splashy and clean, with notes of bergamot and lemon underpinned by white florals and musk.

This is one for those whose budget is large; I’m not suggesting that the majority of people can readily pay three figures for a fabric spray, gorgeous though this is. But if you can and do invest, I think you’ll be pleased—everything from the weighty rectangular bottle to one of the finest mists I’ve ever seen (every spritz is satisfying) makes for a luxurious experience.

4. Rituals The Ritual of Jing Refreshing Spray

(Image credit: Rituals)

Rituals The Ritual of Jing Refreshing Spray Best fresh linen spray Specifications Key notes: Lotus flower, jujube Today's Best Deals £13.90 at Rituals

Known for its bodycare products and home fragrance buys, it makes sense that Rituals also offers fabric sprays—and, at less than £15 for 250ml, pretty reasonably priced ones, too. The Ritual of Jing spray option is light, fresh and has a quintessentially “fresh laundry” vibe thanks to the spring-ready floral notes.

5. Jo Loves Eucalyptus & Cedar Woods A Lifestyle Fragrance

(Image credit: Jo Loves)

Jo Loves Eucalyptus & Cedar Woods A Lifestyle Fragrance Best woody linen spray Specifications Key notes: Vetiver, eucalyptus leaf, grapefruit, incense, cedarwood Today's Best Deals £40 at Jo Loves

A great one for those who love woody perfumes and want a similar scent for their living space, Jo Loves Eucalyptus & Cedar Woods is ideal for those who don’t want a run-of-the-mill sweet floral. It’s crisp, a little green and spicy, filling the room with its elegant scent. Plus, the long rectangular bottle and minimalistic overall design look seriously chic.

6. Frederic Malle Dans Mon Lit Linen Spray

(Image credit: Frederic Malle)

Frederic Malle Dans Mon Lit Linen Spray Best for bedding Specifications Key notes: Turkish rose essence, rosewater essential, musk Today's Best Deals £85 at Selfridges

The fragrant form of the expression “a bed of roses”, this is another very luxurious option designed to conjure dreamy cosiness. It’s got all of the chicness of modern rose perfumes without ever veering too far into the oft-stereotyped “grandma’s house” territory. Its wafts are lovely to cocoon yourself in at the end of a long, hard day.