In the midst of spring cleaning? Any one of these chic linen sprays will make your home smell *divine*
Right this way for luxe-smelling linen
The quickest way to freshen up your living space and make it seem like you cleaned more recently than reality? One of the best linen sprays in your fragrance of choice.
Yes, a scented candle is probably the go-to for making your space smell gorgeous, but another option is a fancy fabric spray that will linger on any soft furnishings like curtains, rugs and even bedding—or even freshen up your clothes to get another wear or two out of them. And, forgive me for pointing out the obvious, but with warmer weather slowly creeping in we’ll soon be less inclined to light a bunch of candles.
Not only are home aisles stocked with a few options, several perfume brands have turned their hand to room and linen sprays and created delightfully fancy and luxe-feeling options, meaning you’ve plenty of options to choose from when it comes to a new room or fabric spray. Here are six lovely options at various price points, reviewed by me, that’ll be a nice upgrade from that trusty bottle of Febreze.
1. Juliette Has A Gun Not A Room Spray
Juliette Has A Gun Not A Room Spray
Specifications
Like the similarly named Not A Perfume, Not A Room Spray is comprised of just the one note, Cetalox, also known as ambroxan, a unique musky scent that you’ll recognise in popular perfumes such as Escentric Molecules 02, Glossier You and Le Labo Another 13. I love this scent for its clean, chic and musky vibe. It was also the longest-lasting scent by quite some way—I was still catching whiffs of it more than three days after I first sprayed it.
2. M&S Apothecary Restore Room & Linen Spray
M&S Apothecary Restore Room & Linen Spray
Specifications
Take it from me, Marks and Spencer perfumes have completely won over beauty editors as brilliant, affordable scents. As well as personal fragrance, they have a gorgeous array of home scents in the form of the Apothecary range. Restore is both balancing and uplifting thanks to geranium, lavender and fresh eucalyptus. And at just £8? It’s hard to go wrong.
3. Maison Francis Kurkdjian Aqua Universalis Scented Linen Mist
Maison Francis Kurkdjian Aqua Universalis Scented Linen Mist
Specifications
Francis Kurkdjian is a legendary perfumer whose eponymous brand birthed one of the most famous fragrances of the decade, Baccarat Rouge. Aqua Universalis couldn’t be more different to its famous ambery sibling. Like all the best marine perfumes, the scent itself is splashy and clean, with notes of bergamot and lemon underpinned by white florals and musk.
This is one for those whose budget is large; I’m not suggesting that the majority of people can readily pay three figures for a fabric spray, gorgeous though this is. But if you can and do invest, I think you’ll be pleased—everything from the weighty rectangular bottle to one of the finest mists I’ve ever seen (every spritz is satisfying) makes for a luxurious experience.
4. Rituals The Ritual of Jing Refreshing Spray
Rituals The Ritual of Jing Refreshing Spray
Specifications
Known for its bodycare products and home fragrance buys, it makes sense that Rituals also offers fabric sprays—and, at less than £15 for 250ml, pretty reasonably priced ones, too. The Ritual of Jing spray option is light, fresh and has a quintessentially “fresh laundry” vibe thanks to the spring-ready floral notes.
5. Jo Loves Eucalyptus & Cedar Woods A Lifestyle Fragrance
Jo Loves Eucalyptus & Cedar Woods A Lifestyle Fragrance
Specifications
A great one for those who love woody perfumes and want a similar scent for their living space, Jo Loves Eucalyptus & Cedar Woods is ideal for those who don’t want a run-of-the-mill sweet floral. It’s crisp, a little green and spicy, filling the room with its elegant scent. Plus, the long rectangular bottle and minimalistic overall design look seriously chic.
6. Frederic Malle Dans Mon Lit Linen Spray
Frederic Malle Dans Mon Lit Linen Spray
Specifications
The fragrant form of the expression “a bed of roses”, this is another very luxurious option designed to conjure dreamy cosiness. It’s got all of the chicness of modern rose perfumes without ever veering too far into the oft-stereotyped “grandma’s house” territory. Its wafts are lovely to cocoon yourself in at the end of a long, hard day.
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Lucy is a freelance beauty editor and contributor at Marie Claire, and has also written for titles including Cosmopolitan, Refinery29, Glamour and woman&home. She was previously Marie Claire’s junior beauty editor. During her career, she’s covered everything from backstage beauty at fashion week to interviews with famous faces like Drag Race royalty and Little Mix. As for her beauty ethos, she’s a big advocate for not having to spend a fortune on beauty products to get good results. When she’s not got beauty on the brain you’ll probably find her reading or Netflix-ing.
-
It's the trending workout of the moment and Jen An's go-to - but what actually is Pvolve and is it effective?
Workout like an A-lister - because you're worth it.
By Anna Bartter
-
Want super glossy, glowy hair? Hair bronzing is the key to sun-kissed strands for spring
Golden perfection
By Mica Ricketts
-
Ben Affleck admits he felt 'embarrassed' and 'vulnerable' discussing J-Lo divorce
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
This iconic 00s perfume was my signature as a teen, but it still smells so fresh and modern today
This fruity fragrance is over 20 years old
By Mica Ricketts
-
If you love fruity scents but hate anything overly *sweet* then these 6 rhubarb perfumes will hit the spot
This moreish note is about to take off
By Mica Ricketts