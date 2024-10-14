The new Chanel No. 5 campaign is finally here—and it stars Margot Robbie *and* Jacob Elordi

Chanel No. 5 is, without question, the most classic perfume in the world—so when Margot Robbie was announced as the new face of the fragrance last month, it's safe to say we all took notice. You see, the Chanel No. 5 campaign is, indisputably, the most important in the fragrance world. Robbie follows in the footsteps of Nicole Kidman, Gisele Bündchen and, more recently, Marion Cotillard as the face of what is one of the most iconic fragrances in history.

And today we finally see the full film and campaign released. See You at 5 is a two-minute-and-twenty-second film by Luca Guadagnino that sees Robbie and fellow actor Jacob Elordi star alongside each other in a truly refreshing tale that makes up the story of Chanel No. 5.

A rendez-vous - YouTube Watch On

In all of my years working as a beauty editor and studying such campaigns, I have never felt more excited to witness one as I was See You At 5, today. You see, there's no doubt that Robbie being announced as the face of No. 5 was an exciting move for the house—as an actor and producer that breathes a fresh sense of modernity in every project she touches, Robbie has long made for the perfect casting choice for No. 5. But, when paired with Elordi, this new campaign catapults No. 5 into a new realm—one that sees the bestselling fragrance become enticing for all ages.

For years, Chanel No. 5 has been regarded as a classic perfume that appeals predominantly to an older, mature demographic. But, as a beauty editor who specialises in all things fragrance, this has long niggled at me. The truth is, Chanel No. 5 is a feat of a perfume due to its ability to make its wearer feel a deep sense of power—it taps into the psyche of anybody who smells it and becomes totally intoxicating. And isn't that something that should appeal to all? At long last, with the latest campaign, this very essence is captured in all of its glory—a woman who knows what she wants and is going to get it.

When we asked Robbie about what femininity means to her, she replied: "I think it is embracing all the parts of you, which means femininity can be anything to anyone. You should make of it what you will. It shouldn’t put you in a box. It should actually be the thing that liberates you to be the version of yourself that you want to be."

The new campaign doesn't just make Chanel No. 5 a perfume that appeals to a younger, more modern consumer, but also one that embodies the versatility of the scent. Chanel No. 5 is a power perfume to its core, something that fills you with confidence and supreme potential—and now, finally, we have a campaign that truly captures the way in which No. 5 can and should be utilised by all.