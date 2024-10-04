Creamy, warming and surprisingly fresh, these 11 perfumes are surefire compliment magnets for autumn

Skin-like, woody and a little creamy, sandalwood perfumes should be firmly on your radar as the autumn month arrive—in fact, they're up there with the best perfumes full stop. Sandalwood is a note that is beautifully warming but also palatable, meaning it pairs well with everything from vanilla to oud and is perfect for when you crave something a little richer and more intense as the temperature drops outside.

That said, sandalwood perfumes are not just for the cooler seasons. Combined with fresh citrus notes or sweet, fruity ingredients, it can work just as well in the summertime. In short, it's a year-round favourite and one that's famed for taking centre stage in perfumery icons, such as Le Labo's Santal 33.

In truth though, sandalwood is everywhere; you need only find the very best elixirs to invest in. And, lukcilu, I've done the testing on your behalf. From luxury perfumes from Byredo to high-street Zara favourites, here are the most stylish options for all budgets.

1. Charlotte Tilbury More Sex

Charlotte Tilbury More Sex Eau de Parfum
Key notes: Sandalwood, musk, black pepper

As its name suggests, this scent makes sandalwood sexy. A part of Charlotte Tilbury's new perfume range, this is the clear standout for so many reasons. It's warm and hypnotic, as well as spicy and rich, making it perfect for evening occasions and even better for date night. And the bottle certainly makes a statement on any desk or dressing table...

2. & Other Stories Plants Illustrated

& Other Stories Plants Illustrated Eau De Toilette
Key notes: Sandalwood, violet, pear, black pepper

For a high-street hit of sandalwood you can't beat & Others Stories Plants Illustrated, which offers a unique take on the note. Light and refreshing, sandalwood is joined by violet and bamboo accords at the heart, with pear and black pepper at the top to result in a scent that's gorgeous all year round.

3. Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Crush Cheirosa 62

Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Crush Cheirosa 62 Perfume Mist
Key notes: Sandalwood, salted caramel, jasmine

Warm, alluring and just as suitable for cosy autumnal days as it is tropical summer seasons, Sol de Janiero offers a way to wear sandalwood with less commitment through its mist. The lightweight body spray can be spritzed all over for what feels like a long hug—along with salted caramel and pistachio, sandalwood grounds this glorious scent.

4. Phlur Soft Spot

Phlur Soft Spot Eau De Parfum
Key notes: Sandalwood, amber, musk

Phlur's latest creation really is like a soft cashmere sweater in fragrance form. It's familiar and gentle, yet strong enough to make a statement. Base notes of amber, sandalwood and musk are complemented by top notes of refreshing citrus and freesia and heart notes of lush jasmine and vanilla orchid.

5. Creed Original Santal

Creed Original Santal Eau de Parfum
Key notes: Sandalwood, ginger, cinnamon, vanilla

For a slightly spicy take on sandalwood, Creed's Original Santal should be your first port of call. Aside from the (very) pretty bottle, this elixir has so much to offer, with woody accords and a familiar warmth. With Mysore sandalwood, fiery ginger and cinnamon, vanilla, benzoin and tonka bean, this is a perfect 'unconventional' sandalwood scent.

6. Escentric Molecules Molecule 04

Want to keep it simple on your sandalwood journey? Opt for Escentric Molecules' Molecule 04. The fragrance harnesses the power of synthetic sandalwood molecule, Javanol, which sits centre stage. It smells just like sandalwood, but has a slightly lighter feel for a subtle, understated aroma.

7. Byredo Gypsy Water

Light, refreshing, and oh so stylish, Gypsy Water is a Byredo icon for a reason. You may be surprised to learn the summer hit spotlights sandalwood alongside its citrusy notes (such as lemon and bergamot), culminating in a surprising take on the note that's very, very and chic.

8. Le Labo Santal 33

Love it or hate it, she's an icon. While Le Labo's Santal 33 is what feels like one of the most worn perfumes ever (in particular, in cities such as London and New York), it still smells excellent and is always worth a re-purchase. Unique, warm and sultry, Santal 33 surrounds sandalwood with notes of cardamon, iris and violet. You may not be the only one wearing it in any given location, but you'll certainly be in good company.

9. Zara Red Temptation Sandalwood

Zara Red Temptation Sandalwood Extrait de Parfum
Key notes: Sandalwood, violet, tonka

An affordable opportunity to wear sandalwood stylishly, Zara's perfume features white pepper and saffron, alongside creamy sandalwood and tonka. This is warm, elegant, intense and a little spicy, making it unique yet super wearable.

10. LBTY Adelphi Sun Eau de Parfum

LBTY Adelphi Sun Eau de Parfum
Key notes: Sandalwood, jasmine, cardamom, grapefruit

I'm a newcomer to Liberty London's own-brand fragrance line LBTY, and there's so much to discover. If you like sandalwood, try Adelphi Sun, which is slightly citrusy and green with grapefruit and golden fern at the top, jasmine at the heart and sandalwood grounding the elixir at the dry down. It's certainly an investment, but you can get little samples in store to try before you buy, and that beautiful Liberty bottle is another major draw that makes it worth the money.

11. Aesop Marrakech Intense

Aesop Marrakech Intense Eau de Parfum
Key notes: Sandalwood, cedar, rose, cardamom

Aesop fragrances are some of the most unique in modern beauty, and this rich offering is ideal for fans of sandalwood. With base notes of cedar and sandalwood, this complex scent is layered with bergamot, cardamom, clove, neroli and jasmine for a luxurious, decadent fragrance that suits the colder months perfectly.