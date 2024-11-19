I've tried them all—these are the only perfumes I'll be wearing on my neck this festive season

Any fragrance enthusiast will tell you that there is a scent for every occasion—and that is no more evident than when it comes to festive perfumes. Among the best perfumes for women, there are some seriously beautiful scents that’ll get you in the mood for seasonal celebrations and cosy cheer.

I know what you’re thinking: Lucy, what constitutes a festive perfume here? Good question. Because the truth is that no single note – whether it be vanilla or oud – on its own is going to conjure that vibe for everyone. Perfume is so tied up in memory that what reminds me of celebrating Christmas could be totally different to what takes you back to holidays.

As such, I’ve invoked creative license here and covered various bases. Some are sweet perfumes, some are spice-laden scents, some are cosy while others pack a punch. Here are the festive perfumes I think you should know about in 2024…

(Image credit: Lucy Abbersteen)

Festive perfumes to know about

1. Jo Malone London Fir & Artemisia

(Image credit: Jo Malone London)

Jo Malone London Fir & Artemisia Cologne Specifications Key notes: Artemisia, fir, leather Today's Best Deals £124 at Lookfantastic

When I think of beauty brands that do festive gifting well, Jo Malone London is easily one of the first on the list. Fir and Artemisia is this year’s newcomer. With a base of leather alongside the two notes in its name, it smells like an incredibly expensive plant shop—think if Claridge’s had a mini garden centre on site. Complete with a festive bow, you could argue it doesn’t need wrapping (but please, don’t deprive yourself or your loved one of the Jo Malone London gift wrap experience).

2. M&S Discover Warm Fig

(Image credit: M&S)

M&S Discover Warm Fig Eau de Toilette Specifications Key notes: Fig, cassis, sandalwood Today's Best Deals £10 at Marks & Spencer

If you prefer affordable fragrances for everyday wear and haven’t yet tried the M&S perfume range, I highly recommend you pop in for a spritzing session the next time you pass your local branch. Warm Fig is one of two seasonal releases and it’s a treat; just the right amount of juicy and sweet, thanks to the fig and cassis, with added depth from sandalwood. Being an eau de toilette it is quite light, but at £10 you won’t be too reluctant to re-spritz. It is limited-edition, however, so get your hands on it while you can.

3. Aesop Ouranon

(Image credit: Aesop)

Aesop Ouranon Eau de Parfum Specifications Key notes: Frankincense, hay, myrrh Today's Best Deals £145 at Sephora

I think I speak for most people when I say that to know Aesop is to love Aesop. Rich and spicy from the second you depress its atomiser, Ouranon brings warmth to otherwise cold and drab days thanks to frankincense, myrrh and slightly smoky hay—which give it that kind of festive, wintry feel. In my experience, Aesop scents are also incredibly long-lasting perfumes, so expect this to hang around for the long haul.

4. Floral Street Ylang Ylang Espresso

(Image credit: Floral Street)

Floral Street Ylang Ylang Espresso Specifications Key notes: Ylang ylang, jasmine, espresso, Sichuan pepper, rose, fresh cream Today's Best Deals £74 at John Lewis

This is a scent with gourmand notes aplenty—namely coffee and fresh cream—alongside florals like rose and jasmine. As well as the initial energising warmth of espresso, it’s sweet and undeniably creamy, in the way that faintly lingers on your skin for hours after you’ve first sprayed it on. One of those delightfully moreish scents.

5. BDK Parfums Tabac Rose

(Image credit: BDK Parfums)

BDK Parfums Tabac Rose Eau de Parfum Specifications Key notes: Pink pepper, plum, lemon, rose, cinnamon, chocolate, tobacco absolute, patchouli, labdanum resin Today's Best Deals £183 at BDK Parfums

I’m a real BDK fan and this is a really beautiful, complex fragrance that’s not for the faint-hearted—there are a lot of different elements at play here, plus it’s got good projection to boot. Along with the rose notes that give it its name, it’s a little spicy initially, thanks to cinnamon and pepper, before warming down to the richness of tobacco. A great evening scent.

6. Jo Loves Black Cashmeran and Tonka

(Image credit: Jo Loves)

Jo Loves Black Cashmeran and Tonka Eau de Parfum Specifications Key notes: Ginger, cardomon, tonka, black cashmeran, musk Today's Best Deals £150 at Cult Beauty

I was fortunate enough to sit down with Jo Malone CBE and hear the story behind this fragrance, which is inspired by her move to Dubai. It feels like quite a different launch for the Jo Loves brand—more intense, slightly spicy and, above all, quintessentially woody, with a lovely aromatic drydown. It’s like being wrapped in a big old hug of a perfume.

7. Eau de Boujee Gilded

(Image credit: Eau de Boujee)

Eau de Boujee Gilded Eau de Parfum Specifications Key notes: Lemon, saffron, gold accord, frankincense, carnation, cedar leaf, beeswax accord, myrrh, cedarwood, labdanum, civet, leather, musk Today's Best Deals £160 at Eau de Boujee

Aromatic and spicy from the get-go, this is another fragrance that practically screams festive. Opening with saffron and lemon, it’s incredibly bright, developing into warming frankincense and a musky, woody, leathery base. It leans towards being a statement fragrance, but will make an excellent addition to your collection if you love spicy scents.

8. Maison Margiela Replica By The Fireplace

(Image credit: Space NK)

Maison Margiela Replica By The Fireplace Eau de Toilette Specifications Key notes: Clove, pink pepper, orange flower petals, chestnut accord, guaiac wood, vanilla accord, cashmeran Today's Best Deals View at Sephora UK View at LOOKFANTASTIC UK View at Amazon

By The Fireplace’s smoky appeal is instantly recognisable to anybody that knows it. Along with the tell-tale woody notes, a real warmth is also brought by clove and roasting chestnuts. It’s not the longest-lasting perfume, but it’s a real crowdpleaser and a great one to spritz through the cold, dark winter months.

9. 27 87 Elixir de Bombe

(Image credit: 27 87)

27 87 Elixir de Bombe Eau de Parfum Specifications Key notes: Red pepper, ginger, tangerine, raspberry, rock rose, caramel Today's Best Deals £27 at Hunter Jones

Uplifting and sweet, this feels like the fragrant embodiment of a festive dessert—think ginger, tangerine, raspberry and caramel. Gourmand, yes, but not sickly. For me, there’s something nostalgic about it; proving how closely fragrance is tied to memory, it transported me back in time by more than a decade. It’s fun.

10. Whind Oud Davana

(Image credit: Whind)

Whind Oud Davana Eau de Parfum Specifications Key notes: Black pepper, saffron, pistachio, coffee Today's Best Deals £125 at Space NK

Oud perfumes, by nature, feel kind of festive, and Oud Davana is a lovely one. Pretty and elegant with a touch of sweetness, the name-checked notes are joined by black pepper, pistachio, saffron, coffee, jasmine and comforting sandalwood. It’s well balanced and sophisticated.