Rumour has it, this is Princess Kate's favourite candle—and it's as chic as you'd expect
It's a British classic
As a beauty editor, I think someone's candle choice can reveal a lot about them. In fact, one of the first things I do when I visit someone's home is clock what candles are sitting on their shelves. (I'm equally as fascinated by their go-to perfumes for the same reason.) It's for this reason, I'm always researching what sorts of fragrances and candles some of the world's elusive celebrities opt for—most notably the royal family.
Recently, I revealed the go-to royal perfumes, and while researching I became fascinated with the sorts of fragrances each member of the royal family opts (or opted) for. Unsurprisingly, most of them lean towards light, fresh florals—a type of fragrance that is, frankly, hard to dislike. And it turns out, Princess Kate's choice of light floral perfumes is mirrored in her candle choice, too.
In fact, it's widely considered that the Princess of Wales' go-to candle is Jo Malone London Orange Blossom. Back in 2011, several news outlets (most notably, British Vogue), reported that Kate requested the candle, which is supposedly one of her favourite scents in existence, be burned throughout Westminster Abbey on her wedding day
Available in a cologne (to wear as a perfume), a room diffuser, a hand and body wash, a body crème, a hand and body lotion and, of course, a candle, Orange Blossom is one of Jo Malone London's most loved and beautiful fragrances. It's delicate, light and warmly citrusy—think comforting, creamy, fresh and floral. It is, frankly, the perfect scent for Princess Kate.
What's more, it's one of team Marie Claire UK's favourites, too. Not only does it smell divine, it burns equally as beautifully. The delicate scent fills a room without being overpowering. It's luxe, it's chic and we can totally see why Princess Kate loves it so much.
