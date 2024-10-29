I’m on a mission to smell like a chic Parisian woman—these 11 perfumes take me one step closer

When it comes to chicness, there’s no denying, French women just have it. From minimalist make-up looks to uncomplicated skincare routines, they’ve mastered the art of effortless elegance—and this spreads to their choice of perfume, too. In fact, some of the bestselling beauty products out there come courtesy of French beauty brands.

And, of course, because there’s no area of beauty French women don’t excel in, fragrance is of course no different—in fact, social media has long been obsessed with getting to the bottom of the perfumes French women wear. And France, as a country, has a long heritage of fragrance—perfumers and fragrance houses are basically written into its history. After all, one of the most notable perfume regions in the world, Grasse, sits in the French Riviera. For all of these reasons, I’m sure it’ll come as no surprise to hear that French perfumes are widely considered to be the world's best. (Although, British perfume also has a longstanding history.)

And so, as an avid perfume lover, I’ve made it my mission, to channel my inner Parisian and round up not just the best French perfume brands but the scents that channel that je ne sais quoi that French women possess. From soft floral perfumes to unexpected green fragrances, these French fragrances are the epitome of chicness.

Shop the best French perfumes

1. Dior J’adore L'Or

Dior J'adore L'or Essence de Parfum Specifications Key notes: Jasmine, orange blossom, violet, rose

They may have named Rihanna as the face of their campaign, but Dior’s J’adore L'Or is a fragrance that is quintessentially French. Launched in 2023, as a more modern reinterpretation of the classic perfume, J’adore, it’s a vibrant, punchy floral perfume that’s rich with notes of jasmine, orange blossom and rose. The resulting blend is sexy, confident and feminine: everything I associate with French women.

2. Diptyque Eau Capitale

Diptyque Eau Capitale Eau de Parfum Specifications Key notes: Pink pepper, bergamot, rose, patchouli

Diptyque’s Eau Capitale was created by perfumer Olivier Pescheu as a tribute to Paris and for that reason it blends together many different facets. On first spritz it’s zesty, with bergamot and spicy pink pepper, before earthy notes creep in courtesy of patchouli followed by the subtle sweetness of rose. This is a scent that no matter how many times I smell it, it always surprises me.

3. Memo Paris French Leather

Memo Paris French Leather Eau de Parfum Specifications Key notes: Rose water, suede, white musk, pink pepper, cedar

If you’re looking for something that smells a little deeper and headier, you must try Memo Paris’ French Leather. Combining notes of rose alongside suede and cedarwood, it’s the fragrance equivalent of walking through a French market or the waft of a designer handbag passing on a spring day—delicious and indulgent yet soft at the same time.

4. Goutal Petite Chèrie

Goutal Petite Chèrie Eau de Parfum Specifications Key notes: Pear, peach, white musk

Fruity scent lovers, I’m about to introduce your new fragrance obsession. Petite Chèrie from Goutal Paris is one of the juiciest fragrances I’ve smelt for a long time. Heavy with notes of pear and peach, it doesn’t attempt to be subtle in its approach but rather envelopes you in a fresh fruitiness that lasts long after you spritz.

5. Parfums de Marly Palatine

Parfums de Marly Palatine Eau de Parfum Specifications Key notes: Pear, bergamot, violet, musk

If you haven’t heard of Parfums de Marly, it is a French fragrance house specialising in niche perfumes inspired by the 18th Century French Royal Court. Each scent is housed in the prettiest vintage-inspired bottle, which makes them a joy to look at and use. The latest launch, Palatine, combines notes of pear, violet and musk to create a scent that’s both uplifting yet grounding at the same time—it is a fresh, sweet, powdered delight.

6. Chloé L’eau de Parfum Intense

Chloé L'eau de Parfum Intense Specifications Key notes: Raspberry, rose, cashmere, cedar

Chloé’s original L'Eau perfume has gained a horde of fans worldwide since it launched in 2019, however I’d go as far to say the newly launched intense version is even better. Uncomplicated yet no less indulgent, it’s sweet with raspberry and rose notes before settling into a creamy base of cashmere and cedarwood. If you like a skin scent but find they don’t last long enough, this is a great alternative.

7. Guerlain Les Matières Confidentielles Eau de Cashmere

Guerlain Les Matières Confidentielles Eau de Cashmere Eau de Toilette Specifications Key notes: Pink pepper, iris, cedar, white musk, heliotrope

I’ve had a long-time love affair with Guerlain’s Eau de Cashmere, so much so that when it was discontinued around 2020, a friend hunted down a bottle for me so I wouldn’t be without it. Thankfully, they’ve now re-released it as part of the Les Matière’s collection. With notes of white musk, cedar and iris, it’s the perfect powdery floral scent that makes you want to apply it and slip between clean sheets.

8. Chanel Coco Mademoiselle

I wrote a whole love letter to Chanel Coco Mademoiselle so, of course, you’ll find it on this list. A perfume I can only describe as elegance bottled, it’s the perfect blend of soft floral notes and cosy creaminess, which create a scent that is both clean and romantic at the same time. The perfect effortless everyday scent.

9. Jouissance Les Cahiers Secrets

Jouissance Les Cahiers Secrets Eau de Parfum Specifications Key notes: Cumin, lily, powdery notes

I love a fragrance house that tells a story through its scents and Jouissance embodies this ideal completely. Currently, the brand has three fragrances on offer, each inspired by the books of three erotic writers. Of them all, Les Cahiers Secrets is my favourite, blending together spicy cumin, white florals and musk notes, it’s powdery yet possesses an unexpected twist.

10. Maison Francis Kurkdjian À La Rose

Maison Francis Kurkdjian À La Rose Eau de Parfum Specifications Key notes: Orange, Bulgarian rose, Grasse rose, magnolia, musk

The nose behind many great fragrance houses, Francis Kurkdjian’s own house is a mastery in French perfumery. While many will recommend his most popular scent, Baccarat Rouge 540, I’ll argue that to smell like a French woman you want something more understated, more unexpected, and so À La Rose is the way to go. Rather than being a traditional rose perfume, it is fresher and more watery, with a lightness that makes it moreish to wear, especially on a sunny but crisp day.

11. Matière Première French Flower

Matière Première French Flower Eau de Parfum Specifications Key notes: Pear, tuberose, orange blossom

Matière Première is a fragrance house that takes French perfumery to new levels. Alongside creating incredible perfumes, founder Aurélien Guichard set up his own organic farm in Grasse where the brand cultivates its own roses and tuberoses. It’s these tuberoses that you’ll find in French Flower, paired with notes of pear, ginger and orange blossom. The result is powerful and sweet and lingers on the skin all day long.