5 skincare products French women are buying on repeat

Forgive the stereotype but, if you're asking us, French women win when it comes to beauty. (It's our French roots, what can we say?!) French-girl hair (opens in new tab) oozes laid-back cool and their fragrance (opens in new tab) choices are equally as exquisite. There's just something about the French beauty way—and we want in.

There is, however, one particular area of the beauty space that French women really own—skincare. And I can assure you this isn't a stereotype. You see, for French women skincare is as much a part of their lifestyle as eating and exercising is. From a young age, French people have access to dermatologists, and the health of skin is very much front and centre of lifestyle choices. And this is why we trust what French women tell us about skincare.

From French pharmaceutical products like La Roche-Posay and Vichy, to French beauty powerhouses such as L'Oréal, French beauty brands know what's what. However, that's not to say that French women shop exclusively French brands. In fact, French luxury beauty retailer, Oh My Cream (opens in new tab) (which, by the way, opened doors in London this year) has released its five bestselling skincare products amongst its French customers, and the results were quite surprising.

Stocking an array of luxury skincare brands alongside Oh My Cream's own line, the store is a popular beauty destination across the entirety of France, so can give a pretty clear insight into the sorts of things French women are treating their skin to. So, if you're as interested as we are in the French skincare way, here's 5 of the bestselling skincare products in France...

1. Augustinus Bader The Cream

While Augustinus Bader The Rich Cream is a UK favourite, it appears French women are lapping up its older sister, The Cream. This version contains a form of retinoid (vitamin A) to help improve surface texture and appearance, as well as Augustinus Bader's iconic TFC8 complex to deliver antioxidant protection alongside next-level glow.

2. Oh My Cream Skincare Exfoliating Powder

Oh My Cream Skincare Exfoliating Powder £35 at Oh My Cream (opens in new tab) Oh My Cream's own skincare line is a hit amongst French women, and this exfoliating powder comes out on top. When added to water it turns into a frothy exfoliator that leaves skin glowing and decongested.

3. Tata Harper Hydrating Floral Essence

This one surprised me. Tata Harper is a natural skincare brand based in Vermont. And while we wouldn't expect French women to be reaching for US skincare brands regularly, we think the natural, organic nature of this product is what speaks to them. Just swipe over the face for a refreshing, hydrating hit of moisture.

4. Oh My Cream Skincare Makeup Removing Oil

Oh My Cream Skincare Makeup Removing Oil £34 at Oh My Cream (opens in new tab) Another entry from Oh My Cream Skincare, this cleansing oil is truly excellent. Swap out face wipes and micellar water for this gentle and nourishing oil. Massage into dry skin to dissolve make-up and grime and wipe away with a damp face cloth—prepare for glow.

5. Antipodes Aura Manuka Honey Purifying Mask