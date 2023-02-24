I just asked 4 of the most stylish French women I know what their go-to perfumes are

If you've been on TikTok lately, then you will have definitely seen the viral video of a French women being asked what the best perfume (opens in new tab) in her collection is. The clip has racked up a casual 15.6 million views and counting, with hundreds of people rushing to buy the lady's signature scent.

If you're wondering what the fragrance in question is, it's none other than Narciso Rodriguez's Musc Noir Rose (opens in new tab). The creamy perfume contains notes of fresh bergamot, spicy peppercorn, vanilla and patchouli, and it lingers on the skin all day long.

After smelling it myself, I was immediately transported to the streets of Paris, standing under the twinkling lights of the Eiffel Tower. According to our (potentially stereotyped) British views of French women, they practically ooze sophistication. But it got me wondering, what other perfumes do French women actually wear?

Luckily for me, I'm in a position as a journalist to reach out to four of the most stylish French women I know to find out, and they were more than happy to share their go-to perfumes. Keep on scrolling to find out what their signature scents are, and for more fragrance inspiration, don't forget to check out our guides to the best long-lasting perfumes (opens in new tab) and the best fresh perfumes (opens in new tab) to see you into spring and beyond. If you want to try a classic French perfume, then my guide to the best Chanel perfumes (opens in new tab) should do the trick.

Franny Monzemba (@frannfyne)

1. Maison Margiela Springtime in a Park

(opens in new tab) Maison Margiela Springtime in a Park Eau de Toilette £98 at Space NK (opens in new tab) Key notes: Pear, bergamot, blackcurrant, lily of the valley, jasmine, rose, musk, vanilla and ambrox

First up, a fresh, floral fragrance by Maison Margiela, recommended by the queen of vintage fashion, Franny Monzemba (opens in new tab). "This particular scent is perfect for spring. I love it so much, and my husband has also started wearing it!" With fruity notes of pear, blackcurrant, floral notes of lily of the valley and jasmine and a sweet touch of vanilla, it makes a perfect everyday option.

2. Givenchy L'Interdit

(opens in new tab) Givenchy L'Interdit Eau de Toilette £49 at Sephora (opens in new tab) Key notes: Mandarin, bergamot, orange, tuberose, jasmine, orange blossom, vetiver, patchouli, cistus flower and sandalwood

Another one of Franny's favourites is L'Interdit by Givenchy. "It's a classic. Feminine, elegant and timeless all at once. No wonder it's so popular." Opening with citrus notes of mandarin, bergamot and orange, the perfume features a floral heart of patchouli and cistus flower with a rich sandalwood base. The result? A sensual scent with a refreshing edge.

3. Yves Saint Laurent Libre

(opens in new tab) Yves Saint Laurent Libre Eau de Parfum £83 at Lookfantastic (opens in new tab) Key notes: Tangerine, neroli, lavender, jasmine, orange blossom, vanilla and white musk

Franny (opens in new tab) says that this scent by YSL perfectly represents a strong, French woman. "It's bold, delicate and free." It's no surprise that one of the key notes is French lavender, combined with fruity notes of tangerine and creamy notes of vanilla and white musk. When they come together, the result is a fragrance that's truly unique.

Ellie Delphine (@slipintostyle)

4. Christian Louboutin Beauty Loubiraj

(opens in new tab) Christian Louboutin Beauty Loubiraj Eau de Parfum £235 at Cult Beauty (opens in new tab) Key notes: Suede, cedar and pink pepper

Ellie Delphine, also known as @slipintostyle (opens in new tab) on Instagram, says that Loubiraj by Christian Louboutin is her go-to perfume. "It’s the most incredible scent I’ve ever worn. It’s very potent, and I always leave a powerful woody floral trail behind me whenever I wear it. People will stop me on the street and ask me what perfume I’m wearing. It’s sensual, intriguing, seductive and intoxicating, I'm addicted."

Violette (@violette_fr)

5. VIOLETTE_FR Avec Amour

VIOLETTE_FR Avec Amour Perfume £59 at VIOLETTE_FR (opens in new tab) Key notes: Amber, santal, vetiver, ylang-ylang and bergamot

French make-up artist and creative director of make-up for Guerlain, Violette (opens in new tab) knows a thing or two when it comes to beauty. Her favourite perfume? One from her namesake brand. "Avec Amour, my love perfume." "It's the last step to my beauty ritual every morning. I like to apply a warm layer of Avec Amour on my neck and décolleté…or areas where I like to be kissed. Its roll-on application is more intimate than a traditional spray perfume. It’s a musky, vetiver fragrance that aims to give you a warm hug and a scent that is uniquely your own."

Tamara Mory (@tamaramory)

6. Buly 1803 Eau Triple Scottish Lichen