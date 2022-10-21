Glossier's brand new Balm Dotcom is inspired by our favourite winter treat

Marie Claire newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Every year my family asks me what I want for Christmas, and every year I tell them the same thing. Anything from Glossier.

From the brand's signature perfume (opens in new tab) to their fun new eyeliners (opens in new tab) and even their cosy hoodies (opens in new tab), all of their products make the perfect gifts.

So, when I heard that they had just released a limited edition Balm Dotcom inspired by my favourite winter treat, I knew I had to get one for everyone I know.

To me, there is nothing more wintery than snuggling up on the sofa with a cup of hot cocoa, and Glossier's new Balm Dotcom will have you doing just that.

(opens in new tab) Glossier Balm Dotcom in Swiss Miss™, £10 | Glossier (opens in new tab) This hydrating lip balm is packed with antioxidants and natural emollients to nourish dry, chafed skin.

The brand have teamed up with the quintessential American hot cocoa favourite, Swiss Miss™, to create this limited edition flavour of their bestselling lip balm.

With a rich, chestnut-brown tint and hints of hot cocoa, vanilla orchid, and spun sugar strands, it's basically dessert in a bottle.

Not only that, but you can also purchase the lip balm as part of a limited edition set, alongside their original holiday sweatshirt.

The 'Snow Day Duo' has everything you need for a festive day at home, and I really hope this set is waiting for me under the Christmas tree.

(opens in new tab) Snow Day Duo, £36 | Glossier (opens in new tab) This bright red sweatshirt was made for Christmas. Pair with the Balm Dotcom in Swiss Miss™ and you are good to go.

Keep on scrolling to see what else I will be adding to my Christmas list this year. I don't know anyone who wouldn't want to receive these...

(opens in new tab) The 3-Step Skincare Routine, £37 | Glossier (opens in new tab) If you are wanting to try out Glossier skincare for the first time, this set is a great place to start. It comes with the Milk Jelly Cleanser, the Priming Moisturiser and the Balm Dotcom.

(opens in new tab) Body Hero Duo, £31 | Glossier (opens in new tab) If bodycare is more your thing, say hello to the Body Hero Duo, featuring the Daily Oil Wash and the Daily Perfecting Cream. My shower is crying out for these.