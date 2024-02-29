We are back with the latest instalment of Beauty Desk Drop - a roundup of beauty products that have launched in the past month that the Marie Claire beauty team, comprised of myself and Executive Beauty Editor, Shannon Lawlor, has deemed the very best.

Take it from us that we know how saturated this industry is and so we want to ensure you aren't wasting your money when it comes to investing in new products. So if you're in the market for a new mascara, hair oil. cleanser, bronzer, primer, bath salts, lipstick, moisturiser, luxury candle or fragrance, you've come to the right place. We promise to steer you in the right direction.

This month sees Beauty Desk Drop turn one. We have been guiding your beauty purchases for a whole year and will continue to do so well into the future.

So keep reading for the 10 best new beauty products that launched in February...

1. Shiseido Revitalessence Skin Glow Primer

(Image credit: Shiseido)

Shiseido Revitalessence Skin Glow Primer Best new primer Today's Best Deals £39 at Lookfantastic

"The younger sibling of the cult Shiseido Revitalessence Glow Foundation, this primer gives good glow. I've been wearing this alone on top of my facial sunscreen and It's Shiseido, so of course the formula is rich in skin-loving ingredients, like niacinamide. It brightens, it blurs, and it's beautiful on the skin." - Katie Thomas, Senior Beauty Editor

2. Wildsmith Skin Bath Salts

(Image credit: Wildsmith Skin)

Wildsmith Skin Bath Salts Best new bath soak Today's Best Deals £55 at Wildsmith Skin

"I have been awaiting this release for what feels like an eternity. I don't keep it a secret that Wildsmith Skin is probably one of my favourite beauty brands in existence. I also don't keep it a secret that bath soaks are one of my most well researched beauty products. So, naturally, these new bath salts are my favourite launch of the year so far. Not only do they smell divine (woodsy, spa-like and sense-clearing), they also soothe skin without leaving a slippery finish. I'm in love." – Shannon Lawlor, Executive Beauty Editor

3. Glossier Cloud Paint Bronzer

(Image credit: Glossier)

Glossier Cloud Paint Bronzer Best new bronzer Today's Best Deals £22 at Glossier

"Have we, or have we not, been waiting so patiently for this launch? Finally our beloved Cloud Paint now comes in five bronzer shades. The formula and finish is the exact same as the blushers - sheer, buildable and weightless on the skin. I've been using a mixture of three shades depending on the look I'm trying to achieve. Dune for everyday bronzing, Swept for sculpting and Coast for sunkissed glow." - Katie

4. Hair By Sam McKnight Love Me Do Nourishing Shine Oil

(Image credit: Hair by Sam McKnight)

Hair by Sam McKnight Love Me Do Nourishing Shine Oil Best new hair styling product Today's Best Deals £32 at Hair by Sam McKnight

"My overly bleached hair is horrendously dry. While the roots are prone to greasiness, my lengths are parched and straw-like. Or at least they were until I started using this new hair oil from the best man in the hair business, Sam McKnight. Just the smallest amount makes my hair look almost impossibly sleek and glossy. I couldn't be more obsessed." – Shannon Lawlor, Executive Beauty Editor

5. Nars Powermatte High Intensity Lip Pencil

(Image credit: Nars)

Nars Powermatte High Intensity Lip Pencil Best new lipstick Today's Best Deals £24 at Lookfantastic

"I used to love lipstick - I wore it all the time. A bold red lip was my go-to daily look. And then one day, I just stopped. I don't even really know why. I'm sure the combination of the upkeep and my own laziness had something to do with it. But I miss it. Nothing distracts from tired eyes quite like a pop of colour lower down the face. And the new Nars Powermatte Lip Pencil might just be the thing that brings me back into the fold. I love how precise I can be with the nib, the formula is much more hydrating than the original Powermatte Lip Pigment that I used to use religiously, even though it's still a matte finish." - Katie Thomas, Senior Beauty Editor

6. Tatcha Matcha Cleanse

(Image credit: Tatcha)

Tatcha Matcha Cleanse Best new cleanser Today's Best Deals £42 at Space NK

"My oil-prone skin means I'm a huge fan of a gel cleanser—and this new one from Tatcha is really pleasing me right now. In fact, I've never met a Tatcha cleanser I don't like. This one, however, is my favourite yet. It delivers a deep cleanse that really does help keep my oil production in check. Having said that, it doesn't strip or irritate the skin in the slightest—actually, I think it's impressively soothing." – Shannon Lawlor, Executive Beauty Editor

7. Simple Repairing Rich Cream

(Image credit: Simple)

Simple Repairing Rich Cream Best new day cream Today's Best Deals £6.66 at Amazon

"This is such a fantastic face cream, especially if you have sensitive or dry skin. Utilising clever technology that kickstarts the skin's own ceramide production, this nourishing moisturiser helps rebuild a compromised skin barrier. My skin has taken a battering over the past month, thanks to cold weather and the flu, and using this day and night has brought my skin back to life. In other words, it's made it bouncier and relieved tightness." - Katie Thomas, Senior Beauty Editor

8. Loewe Mushroom Scented Candle

(Image credit: Loewe)

Loewe Mushroom Scented Candle Best new candle Today's Best Deals £80 at Harvey Nichols

"Call me weird if you'd like, but the concept of mushroom as a fragrance actually really appeals to me—and I haven't been let down with the subtle, creamy earthiness of this Loewe candle. It freshens up any space with a super-delicate scent. However, I'm not going to butter it up: it's the vessel that really sells it. Being Loewe, it's expensive. The way I justify this expense to myself? The stunningly chic jar that will remain on my shelves for eternity." – Shannon Lawlor, Executive Beauty Editor

9. L'Oréal Paris Volume Million Lashes Panorama Mascara

(Image credit: L'Oréal Paris)

L'Oréal Paris Volume Million Lashes Panorama Mascara Best new mascara Today's Best Deals £10.39 at Lookfantastic (was £12.99)

"I consider finding a new mascara as significant as finding a new pair of jeans. I have such high expectations of both and want very similar things from them. I want my jeans to make my bottom look lifted, with just the right amount of volume. Funnily enough, that's also all I ask for from my mascara - lift, with just the right amount of volume. I've found what I'm looking for in this L'Oréal Paris Panorama Mascara, but I'm still in search of the best jeans to give me the best bum." - Katie Thomas, Senior Beauty Editor

10. Aerin Mediterranean Honeysuckle Tiare Perfume

(Image credit: Aerin)

Aerin Mediterranean Honeysuckle Tiare Eau de Parfum Best new perfume Specifications Key notes: Grapefruit, lemon, tiare flower, gardenia Today's Best Deals £105 at Lookfantastic

"The original Aerin Mediterranean Honeysuckle is easily one of my most worn perfumes come spring. The delicate, petal-like scent is potentially the prettiest and freshest florals I've ever smelled. This new limited-edition, Mediterranean Honeysuckle Tiare, is in my opinion, even better. It is drenched in sparkling lemon and sunshine, making it effervescent, punchy and totally attention grabbing." – Shannon Lawlor, Executive Beauty Editor

11. Sisley Phyto-Teint Perfection Foundation

(Image credit: Sisley)

Sisley Phyto-Teint Perfection Foundation Best new foundation Today's Best Deals £80 at John Lewis

"I don't condone spending £80 on a foundation. I want to make that very clear. However, having tried and tested this foundation for a number of weeks, I think it would be wrong not to admit it is absolutely the best foundation launch of the month—hell, maybe even the year. It delivers a super-fine veil of impressive matte coverage that feels undetectable on the skin but still leaves skin looking like skin. You can sheer it out and build it up to your heart's content." – Shannon Lawlor, Executive Beauty Editor