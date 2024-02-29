We're two very picky beauty editors and these are the only products that we think are worth investing in this month
We are back with the latest instalment of Beauty Desk Drop - a roundup of beauty products that have launched in the past month that the Marie Claire beauty team, comprised of myself and Executive Beauty Editor, Shannon Lawlor, has deemed the very best.
Take it from us that we know how saturated this industry is and so we want to ensure you aren't wasting your money when it comes to investing in new products. So if you're in the market for a new mascara, hair oil. cleanser, bronzer, primer, bath salts, lipstick, moisturiser, luxury candle or fragrance, you've come to the right place. We promise to steer you in the right direction.
This month sees Beauty Desk Drop turn one. We have been guiding your beauty purchases for a whole year and will continue to do so well into the future.
So keep reading for the 10 best new beauty products that launched in February...
1. Shiseido Revitalessence Skin Glow Primer
Shiseido Revitalessence Skin Glow Primer
"The younger sibling of the cult Shiseido Revitalessence Glow Foundation, this primer gives good glow. I've been wearing this alone on top of my facial sunscreen and It's Shiseido, so of course the formula is rich in skin-loving ingredients, like niacinamide. It brightens, it blurs, and it's beautiful on the skin." - Katie Thomas, Senior Beauty Editor
2. Wildsmith Skin Bath Salts
Wildsmith Skin Bath Salts
"I have been awaiting this release for what feels like an eternity. I don't keep it a secret that Wildsmith Skin is probably one of my favourite beauty brands in existence. I also don't keep it a secret that bath soaks are one of my most well researched beauty products. So, naturally, these new bath salts are my favourite launch of the year so far. Not only do they smell divine (woodsy, spa-like and sense-clearing), they also soothe skin without leaving a slippery finish. I'm in love." – Shannon Lawlor, Executive Beauty Editor
3. Glossier Cloud Paint Bronzer
Glossier Cloud Paint Bronzer
"Have we, or have we not, been waiting so patiently for this launch? Finally our beloved Cloud Paint now comes in five bronzer shades. The formula and finish is the exact same as the blushers - sheer, buildable and weightless on the skin. I've been using a mixture of three shades depending on the look I'm trying to achieve. Dune for everyday bronzing, Swept for sculpting and Coast for sunkissed glow." - Katie
4. Hair By Sam McKnight Love Me Do Nourishing Shine Oil
Hair by Sam McKnight Love Me Do Nourishing Shine Oil
"My overly bleached hair is horrendously dry. While the roots are prone to greasiness, my lengths are parched and straw-like. Or at least they were until I started using this new hair oil from the best man in the hair business, Sam McKnight. Just the smallest amount makes my hair look almost impossibly sleek and glossy. I couldn't be more obsessed." – Shannon Lawlor, Executive Beauty Editor
5. Nars Powermatte High Intensity Lip Pencil
Nars Powermatte High Intensity Lip Pencil
"I used to love lipstick - I wore it all the time. A bold red lip was my go-to daily look. And then one day, I just stopped. I don't even really know why. I'm sure the combination of the upkeep and my own laziness had something to do with it. But I miss it. Nothing distracts from tired eyes quite like a pop of colour lower down the face. And the new Nars Powermatte Lip Pencil might just be the thing that brings me back into the fold. I love how precise I can be with the nib, the formula is much more hydrating than the original Powermatte Lip Pigment that I used to use religiously, even though it's still a matte finish." - Katie Thomas, Senior Beauty Editor
6. Tatcha Matcha Cleanse
Tatcha Matcha Cleanse
"My oil-prone skin means I'm a huge fan of a gel cleanser—and this new one from Tatcha is really pleasing me right now. In fact, I've never met a Tatcha cleanser I don't like. This one, however, is my favourite yet. It delivers a deep cleanse that really does help keep my oil production in check. Having said that, it doesn't strip or irritate the skin in the slightest—actually, I think it's impressively soothing." – Shannon Lawlor, Executive Beauty Editor
7. Simple Repairing Rich Cream
Simple Repairing Rich Cream
"This is such a fantastic face cream, especially if you have sensitive or dry skin. Utilising clever technology that kickstarts the skin's own ceramide production, this nourishing moisturiser helps rebuild a compromised skin barrier. My skin has taken a battering over the past month, thanks to cold weather and the flu, and using this day and night has brought my skin back to life. In other words, it's made it bouncier and relieved tightness." - Katie Thomas, Senior Beauty Editor
8. Loewe Mushroom Scented Candle
Loewe Mushroom Scented Candle
"Call me weird if you'd like, but the concept of mushroom as a fragrance actually really appeals to me—and I haven't been let down with the subtle, creamy earthiness of this Loewe candle. It freshens up any space with a super-delicate scent. However, I'm not going to butter it up: it's the vessel that really sells it. Being Loewe, it's expensive. The way I justify this expense to myself? The stunningly chic jar that will remain on my shelves for eternity." – Shannon Lawlor, Executive Beauty Editor
9. L'Oréal Paris Volume Million Lashes Panorama Mascara
L'Oréal Paris Volume Million Lashes Panorama Mascara
"I consider finding a new mascara as significant as finding a new pair of jeans. I have such high expectations of both and want very similar things from them. I want my jeans to make my bottom look lifted, with just the right amount of volume. Funnily enough, that's also all I ask for from my mascara - lift, with just the right amount of volume. I've found what I'm looking for in this L'Oréal Paris Panorama Mascara, but I'm still in search of the best jeans to give me the best bum." - Katie Thomas, Senior Beauty Editor
10. Aerin Mediterranean Honeysuckle Tiare Perfume
Aerin Mediterranean Honeysuckle Tiare Eau de Parfum
Specifications
"The original Aerin Mediterranean Honeysuckle is easily one of my most worn perfumes come spring. The delicate, petal-like scent is potentially the prettiest and freshest florals I've ever smelled. This new limited-edition, Mediterranean Honeysuckle Tiare, is in my opinion, even better. It is drenched in sparkling lemon and sunshine, making it effervescent, punchy and totally attention grabbing." – Shannon Lawlor, Executive Beauty Editor
11. Sisley Phyto-Teint Perfection Foundation
Sisley Phyto-Teint Perfection Foundation
"I don't condone spending £80 on a foundation. I want to make that very clear. However, having tried and tested this foundation for a number of weeks, I think it would be wrong not to admit it is absolutely the best foundation launch of the month—hell, maybe even the year. It delivers a super-fine veil of impressive matte coverage that feels undetectable on the skin but still leaves skin looking like skin. You can sheer it out and build it up to your heart's content." – Shannon Lawlor, Executive Beauty Editor
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Katie Thomas is the Senior Beauty Editor at Marie Claire UK. With over 10 years of experience on women's luxury lifestyle titles, she covers everything from the best beauty looks from the red carpet and stand out trends from the catwalk, to colonic irrigation and to the best mascaras on the market. She started her career on fashion desks across the industry - from The Telegraph to Brides - but found her calling in the Tatler beauty department. From there she moved to Instyle, before joining the Marie Claire digital team in 2018. She’s made it her own personal mission to find the best concealer in the world to cover her tenacious dark circles. She’s obsessed with skincare that makes her skin bouncy and glowy, low-maintenance hair that doesn’t require brushing and a cracking good manicure. Oh and she wears more jewellery than the Queen.
- Shannon LawlorExecutive Beauty Editor
-
Missoma is offering 20% off nearly everything this weekend—and we have an early access code for you
You are very welcome
By Valeza Bakolli
-
I've never managed a push-up so did them every day for a week - and the gains I've noticed are way more than physical
Full push up mode: activated.
By Anna Bartter
-
Wellness Escapes: Why I plan to make Ibiza's idyllic Atzaró Agroturismo Hotel my annual summer escape
It is the island's oasis, approved by A-listers
By Shannon Lawlor
-
The Marie Claire beauty cupboard is overflowing with new product—here's the only 9 that have genuinely impressed us
Beauty Desk Drop is back
By Shannon Lawlor
-
We have spent all year testing the best new beauty products—here are the 10 most impressive launches of 2023
Beauty Desk Drop is going out with a bang
By Katie Thomas
-
To officially kick off the festive season, our two expert editors name these 7 beauty gifts the best of the best
Welcome to a Christmas special Beauty Desk Drop
By Shannon Lawlor
-
As a beauty editor, I've stopped buying into fads—here are the only 6 new products that have made it into my rotation
This month's Beauty Desk Drop is about refining your routine
By Shannon Lawlor
-
I don't believe in switching up my beauty routine with the seasons—but I am adding these 9 new products to my rotation this month
This month's Beauty Desk Drop is all about leaning into those cosy autumn vibes
By Shannon Lawlor
-