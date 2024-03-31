Take it from two beauty editors who test products for a living, these 8 new launches are worth your attention

Spring has sprung, and we're feeling all of the positive vibes when it comes to our beauty routines. Over the past month, myself and Senior Beauty Editor, Katie Thomas, have been giving the Marie Claire UK beauty cupboard a major spring clean. It's out with heavy foundations and punchy perfumes and in with skin tints and lighter floral fragrances.

As a result of said spring clean, our shelves at home have been filled with new products to test. But just because it's the start of a new season doesn't mean you need to replace every beauty product you currently own with a new one—quite the contrary. We're strong advocates for only buying new products if they truly deliver something new to your routine. So, after lots of laborious testing, trust us when we say these 8 new beauty products are really worth your attention.

1. Summer Fridays Jet Lag Overnight Eye Serum

(Image credit: Summer Fridays)

Summer Fridays Jet Lag Overnight Eye Serum Best new eye cream Today's Best Deals £36.80 (was £46) at Space NK

"I'm a huge fan of Summer Fridays products. In fact, I've never met one I don't like. The brand's cult Jet Lag Mask has become one of my mainstay skincare products—whenever my skin needs some extra nourishment, it's my first port of call. However, when I heard a Jet Lag eye serum was on the way, I wasn't convinced it was something I really needed in my routine. Wow, was I wrong. My dry, tired-looking eyes lap this formula up. It's lightweight, smoothing, brightening and delivers just the right amount of hydration. I'm loving every drop." – Shannon Lawlor, Executive Beauty Editor

2. Lisa Eldridge Seamless Skin Enhancing Tint

(Image credit: Lisa Eldridge)

Lisa Eldridge Seamless Skin Enhancing Tint Best new skin tint Today's Best Deals £37 at Space NK

"I'm fortunate enough to have a blemish-free complexion, so I don't need to rely on a foundation for my base. However, I do have areas of redness and I'm prone to dullness, because I have dry skin. That's why I'm well versed in the world of skin tints. I love how they even out areas of discolouration, whilst giving me a really natural looking glow. As you can imagine, I was eager to try Lisa Eldridge's newest complexion offering, the Seamless Skin Enhancing Tint, and I have not been disappointed. It's a beautiful lightweight formula that I buff into my skin with a fluffy flexible brush. It doesn't perfect my skin—nothing can, let's be real—but it does give the most beautiful soft-focus finish. I opted for one shade darker than my natural skin tone for that slightly warmer colour for spring." – Katie Thomas, Senior Beauty Editor

3. Serge Lutens La Fille Tour De Fer

(Image credit: Serge Lutens)

Serge Lutens La Fille Tour De Fer Eau de Parfum Best new perfume Specifications Key notes: Natural pink berry essence, Turkish rose, Bulgarian rose, iris Today's Best Deals £135 at Hervey Nichols

"What I'm about to say might upset some people, but I truly believe those who claim to dislike rose perfumes are just too stubborn to find the right one for them. Rose doesn't have to be powdered or intense and it doesn't have to be overly floral either—and this new perfume proves it. La Fille Tour De Fer, the latest launch from niche perfume brand Serge Lutens, is easily one of the most stunning rose scents I have ever smelled. At first, it is sharp, juicy and biting, but it soon transforms into something softer, creamier and more skin like. It's the sort of perfume that makes you want to take on the world." – Shannon Lawlor, Executive Beauty Editor

4. Erborian Super BB Concealer

(Image credit: Erborian)

Erborian Super BB Concealer Best new concealer Today's Best Deals £35 at Lookfantastic

"The Erborian BB Cream is iconic. And as you've read above, I am a sucker for a lightweight tinted base, so I've been a fan for years. So when the new BB Cream Concealer landed on my desk I jumped at the chance to try it. The brand has labelled it medium-full coverage, but I actually think it's more light-medium. If you have a particularly red and inflamed spot, I'm not sure this is going to do what you need. However, what this is incredible at is brightening the under eyes, which is exactly what I look for in my concealer. It has a slight luminosity to it, which works so well as an undereye brightener." – Katie Thomas, Senior Beauty Editor

5. Aesop Immaculate Facial Tonic

(Image credit: Aesop)

Aesop Immaculate Facial Tonic Best new toner Today's Best Deals £39 at Liberty

"In recent months, I have fallen back in love with toners. For years I wrote them off, with some experts telling me that, unless they were exfoliating, they didn't do a whole lot. But, truthfully, since adding them back into my daily routine the overall appearance of my skin has definitely improved. This new launch from Aesop has been a real standout. After swiping it over my face post-cleanse, my skin feels juicy, plump and full of moisture. It's a luxury I'm not sure I ever want to be without." – Shannon Lawlor, Executive Beauty Editor

6. Dior Forever Glow Maximizer Liquid Highlighter

(Image credit: Dior)

Dior Forever Glow Maximizer Liquid Highlighter Best new highlighter Today's Best Deals £36 at John Lewis

"This is a beautiful spring/summer product that I am so excited to have in my make-up bag as the weather gets sunnier. Its a creamy highlighter that's a joy to apply to the skin. There are seven shades—from an iridescent pearl, all the way to a deep bronze—but my favourite is Peachy, which is somewhere between a blush and a bronzer. I've been dotting it onto the high points of my cheek bones, close to my hair line, and my skin looks nothing but luminous. I'm not going to any summer weddings this year (at my age, we're now approaching the era of first divorces—eek), but I can't think of a product that would suit a wedding guest beauty look more." – Katie Thomas, Senior Beauty Editor

7. Westman Atelier Lip Suede Matte Lipstick

(Image credit: Westman Atelier)

Westman Atelier Lip Suede Matte Lipstick Best new lipstick Today's Best Deals £45 at Cult Beauty

"Anyone who knows me will attest to the fact that I'm not much of a lipstick person—particularly matte lipsticks. The state of my chronically dry lips is only worsened by a drying, matte formula. But that doesn't mean I don't adore the way they look. In fact, I have spent most of my career trying to find a matte red that doesn't cling to dry patches—and I've finally found it. These new lipsticks from Westman Atelier (a brand that can do no wrong, in my opinion) are some of the most luxurious and beautiful I have ever used. They glide on with ease, deliver really intense pigment and leave lips feeling flooded with oily hydration. I'm a woman obsessed." – Shannon Lawlor, Executive Beauty Editor

8. Estrid Body Care Collection

(Image credit: Estrid)

Estrid Body Care Collection Best new body care Today's Best Deals from £4.99 at Estrid

"Everybody's favourite subscription razor brand has launched a collection of body products that are going to look mighty fine in your bathroom. Estrid has already nailed the razors and now the brand has had a little refresh and with it comes The Essential Exfoliant, the Ultimate Shave Gel and the Everyday Body Lotion. All designed to be used in your shaving routine, each one contains skin loving ingredients to prep the skin ahead of, during and after hair removal. I really like the packaging, and I love the fact that the most expensive product is £7.95." – Katie Thomas, Senior Beauty Editor