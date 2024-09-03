I specialise in nail trends, these are the 7 shades I recommend everyone bookmarks for autumn

Despite not a single soul being ready for autumn yet (clinging onto summer like our lives depend on it), what I do think many of us are ready for is the nail trends that the cooler seasons bring—particularly the autumn nail polish colours . There's just something about those rich merlots and silky cocoas that have me very excited for autumn, no matter how much I'm a summer gal.

This upcoming season, I'm leaning into old favourites like those deep red polishes, but also welcoming shades I'd not considered much before like greige. These are all of the nail polish colours I'm bookmarking ahead of autumn to swipe on as soon as summertime ends.

1. Silky cocoa

A post shared by Julia Diogo (@paintedbyjools) A photo posted by on

A rich chocolate shade absolutely screams cosy-girl season. It's a shade that suits everyone, no matter your skin tone or nail shape. In fact, I think this shade looks particularly great on short, square nails. Similar to the buzzy espresso nails, cocoa nails are in line with the muted tones everyone loves at the moment. This rich colour family feels both opulent and comforting.

2. Pumpkin spice

A post shared by ROMIE NAILS (@romie.nails) A photo posted by on

Okay, I know this isn't exactly original but pumpkin spice has to be up there with a favourite shade for autumn. If you add chrome, like this manicure has, then it's a fun take on the classic shade. Chrome isn't easy to work with, so it's one I'd visit your local salon for (check they do chrome effects first though) to get the exact shade you want. And perhaps even play around with some nail art, too.

3. Naked manicure

A post shared by Claire Stark (@clairestarkmanicurist) A photo posted by on

The naked manicure has been popular all through summer but it's going nowhere anytime soon and deserves to be on autumn's list because it's such a staple. This is what I like to call my palate cleanser manicure—the one you do as a reset after having vibrant and intricate nail art. Utilise a barely-there shade that suits your skin tone perfectly and that you'll never tire of. The beauty of it is in its simplicity. The key to getting this manicure looking spot-on is cuticle care and plenty of moisture.

4. Gilded hues

A post shared by Megan Rose (@gel.bymegan) A photo posted by on

There's just something about the cooler weather that has me reaching for metallics. This upcoming season, I'm all about the gold tips. I think this shade looks beautiful as the manicurist has done here with a micro French manicure that looks as though the tips have been dipped in gold. It's special without still being minimalist. Am I allowed to say it's a shade I wear towards the end of autumn gearing me up for the festive season? Well, I've said it now.

5. Velvet polish

A post shared by BICOLOR NAIL (@bicolornail) A photo posted by on

A cat eye or velvet polish effect is the perfect way to transform your regular autumn manicure into the most magical—dare I say—spooky manicure. If you're unfamiliar, the cat eye effect uses a special nail polish and a magnet to create a shimmering polish that shifts with the light making it appear velvety. Since it uses a special type of gel polish, this trend is best reserved for the salon (unless you're qualified to do gels at home). Ask them before booking whether they do cat eye or velvet nail polish and what shades they have. You can also incorporate nail art into this effect for one of the most special manicures out there.

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

6. Peachy

A post shared by Shoreditch Nails (@shoreditchnails) A photo posted by on

Not a classic autumn nail shade, but there are no rules when it comes to manicures so you don't have to stick to moody tones. If you're not ready to say goodbye to the summer just yet then peachy polish is an ideal colour to perk up those darker mornings.

7. Greige

A post shared by Jillian Lansky (@theaugustdiaries) A photo posted by on

Anything but boring, sometimes these muted manicures are the best match for the dreary weather, and they're impossibly chic. Greige is what I'm calling the minimal shade of autumn—it's slightly more pigmented than your barely-there look but isn't as rich as your merlot reds.