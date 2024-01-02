These 11 nail looks have convinced me that green nail polish is going to be *the* product of 2024

It's such a universal colour palette

Lucy Abbersteen
By Lucy Abbersteen
published

Be it a single block colour or nail art, I love experimenting with nail designs and have a Pinterest board stacked full of the latest nail trends. Recently, I’ve noticed green nail ideas are becoming more and more popular, so it’s clearly a key colour trend for the winter 2023-24 season.

“People didn’t realise how chic it could look but now they’ve seen it doing the rounds, everyone is loving it,” luxury manicurist Julia Diogo tells me. “It’s elevated, chic and pairs well with lots of outfits, which helps!” This makes sense when you think about it, as green is such a versatile palette – think forest, sage, emerald, khaki and matcha, to name but a few shades.

“I love it as a full cover shade as it looks super elegant, however, I have been asked to pair the shade with a nude base for a micro French manicure and it also looks great – it’s not something people do often but it looks so good,” Julia adds. Ahead are 11 super wearable green nail ideas that should be on your radar for the year ahead. 

The best green nail polish looks to recreate now

1. Forest green

Forest green is such a brilliant dark, wintery colour, making it very appropriate for manicures at this time of year. The cool, deep tone is really flattering and is nice way of branching out from your more often seen pinks, reds and neutrals. 

Essie Gel Couture Nail Polish in In-Vest In Style

Essie Gel Couture Nail Polish in In-Vest In Style

Hermes Les Mains Hermes Nail Enamel 91 Vert Ecossais
Hermès Les Mains Hermès Nail Enamel 91 Vert Ecossais

2. Gold line accents

A metallic accent is a great way to really elevate your manicure to party-ready status. If you’re taking the DIY route, an ultra-fine nail art brush will help you to create the fine line with gold nail polish. 

Barry M Gelly Hi Shine Nail Paint in Thyme Green
Barry M Gelly Hi Shine Nail Paint in Thyme Green

Chanel Le Vernis Nail Colour 169 Tuxedo
Chanel Le Vernis Nail Colour in Tuxedo

3. Sage green

Sage is a cool-toned green that’s also great for winter wear, but is a fantastic one to wear into spring as we head into pastel season. It’s a great choice of green that compliments a lot of other colours outfits-wise.

Rimmel London 60 Second Nail Lacquer in Shell Yeah!!
Rimmel London 60 Second Nail Lacquer in Shell Yeah!!

Chanel Le Vernis Nail Colour in 131 Cavalier Seul
Chanel Le Vernis Nail Colour in 131 Cavalier Seul

4. Dark green French tips

As Julia notes, green tips make for a really cool statement manicure that’s a modern twist on the classic French mani. They also work well on just about any nail shape, whether you prefer almond, round, or square nails, for example.

Manucurist Nail Polish in Emerald
Manucurist Nail Polish in Emerald

Essie Gel Couture Clear Nail Polish Top Coat
Essie Gel Couture Clear Nail Polish Top Coat

5. Pistachio

A warmer and brighter shade, pistachio is a great choice for a manicure. The yellow-toned green is quite uplifting and has a boldness to it that's a change from the more often-seen bright reds, pinks, etc.

Barry M Gelly Hi Shine Nail Paint Pear
Barry M Gelly Hi Shine Nail Paint in Pear

OPI Nail Lacquer in Clear Your Cash
OPI Nail Lacquer in Clear Your Cash

6. Emerald

Jewel tones like emerald green proved popular as autumn nail trends late last year, and that doesn’t look to be changing any time soon. It’s a flattering and chic shade of green. 

OPI Nail Lacquer in Stay Off The Lawn
OPI Nail Lacquer in Stay Off The Lawn

Kiko Milano Smart Nail Lacquer in 82 Emerald
Kiko Milano Smart Nail Lacquer in 82 Emerald

7. Swirls

Swirls are a great simple nail art choice, whether you go for one or two accent nails, mix and match with French tips as seen here, or have them on every single nail. They look great as part of a negative space-style design. 

Sally Hansen Miracle Gel Nail Polish in Jealous Boyfriend
Sally Hansen Miracle Gel Nail Polish in Jealous Boyfriend

Boots Nail Art Tools 5 Pack
Boots Nail Art Tools 5 Pack


8. Mint green

Another classic pastel shade, mint green is a pretty choice of colour when worn all over the nails or as part of a nail art design like pastel French tips. 

Barry M Gelly Hi Shine Nail Paint in Eucalyptus
Barry M Gelly Hi Shine Nail Paint in Eucalyptus

Beauty Pie Wondercolour Nail Polish in Fresh Mint

Beauty Pie Wondercolour Nail Polish in Fresh Mint

9. Checks and stripes

Green can be incorporated into all sorts of unique manicure designs, like this mix-and-match checks and stripes look. If you don’t rate your nail art skills, it may be best left to a pro in-salon, but they’re a great statement. 

Palette Labyrinth Nail Paint
Palette Nail Paint in Labyrinth

Nailberry Oxygenated Nail Lacquer in Mint
Nailberry Oxygenated Nail Lacquer in Mint

10. Khaki

Khaki is another great shade of green that is very complimentary with other colours and looks particularly good as a block-colour manicure. 