Whether you’re a neutral nail fan or like to follow the nail trends, the latest spring mani shade is going to be right up both your streets. Sitting between a warm off-white and creamy yellow tone, buttermilk is the must have colour to be wearing on your nails right now. And it’s not only super wearable but it’s also a really pretty way to tap into the pastel mani trend that inevitably takes hold at this time of year.

First spotted on Selena Gomez’ chic almond nails earlier this year, the cosy yellow tone has become an unexpected hit with some of the biggest nail artists all creating looks in the delicious hue. The great thing about this nail colour, is that while the joy inducing tone most definitely feels timely in the run up to summer, there’s also something understated about it too. Unlike last season’s love for lavender nails and statement colour pop styles, the buttermilk mani offers a more subtle take on spring nails as you can easily dial up or down the level of yellowy goodness depending on your taste.

The buttermilk mani also looks great on all nail lengths, from ultra-long almonds like Selena’s to short and square styles. I'm so sold on this trend, I've even tested it out for myself—and it's safe to say I'm obsessed. The soft, milky-yellow shade is like a dopamine hit in a manicure.

If you're into it as much as I am, I've pulled together the best buttermilk mani nail inspo, from simple, colour-block manis to fun nail art designs. Plus, I’ve also found the best buttermilk nail polishes and gel polishes, so you can easily embrace the buttery goodness from home. Keep scrolling to see for yourself…

Buttermilk nail inspiration

Sometimes simplicity wins out, and these almond-shaped butter nails are proof as to why. If the yellow is a little too bright for your taste, simply opt for a lighter, more cream-based tone for less butter, more buttermilk.

For a twist on the classic french tip, try this buttermilk yellow set complete with a co-ordinating daisy on the accent nail.

One for the glazed mani obsessed girlies. Take buttermilk nails to the next level by opting for a chic french tip and topping with a shimmery chrome top coat.

Florals for spring? They really are groundbreaking when you pair them with a contrasting buttermilk base colour.

Make your buttermilk nails extra boujee by adding some shimmery gold details.

Tap into the astrological trend with these pretty star-printed buttermilk nails.