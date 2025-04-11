I asked 7 beauty editors to share their wedding day beauty essentials and it's a must-read for brides

I may not be getting married anytime soon, but even I know, deciding which products to opt for on your big day is a high-pressure decision. Not only do you want to achieve a seriously flawless wedding make-up look, but you need to ensure the products you choose can stand up against everything the day has in store. That means foundations which won’t turn patchy throughout the day, setting powders prepared to keep shine at bay and lipsticks worthy of your you-may-kiss-the-bride moment.

While your make-up artist will undoubtedly be able to advise on their best recommendations, if you want to go to your make-up trial prepared, or, if you’re planning to do your make-up yourself, you may be looking for some added advice. To help, I spoke to six beauty editors to find out which products they couldn’t be without on their own wedding days. From the best long-wear foundations ideal for hot sunny days to how to scent layer to make your wedding day beauty routine feel extra special, they had some great advice. So without further ado, I’ll hand over to them…

7 beauty editors share their wedding day beauty essentials

1. Lauren Wigley, Freelance Beauty Journalist

“There’s no denying I’m an oily-skinned girlie. Pair that with a summer wedding, nerves and overexertion on the dance floor, and things really could’ve been a hot mess. Luckily, my favourite high-performance powder from Charlotte Tilbury saved the day. A generous sweep was used to set my make-up first thing, and I had the mini version on hand for tactical top-ups. My skin stayed fresh, smooth and shine-free without any caking in sight.”

2. Rachael Martin, Beauty Editor at Grazia

“If you told me a month before my wedding, I’d be switching out my beloved Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk for another shade of lipstick, I wouldn’t have believed you. However that’s exactly what I did for my big day. Instead of the cult nude pink shade, I opted for Wedding Belles, from Charlotte’s Look of Love collection, which is described as a rose-bud pink hue. By comparison, it was slightly darker, which meant it translated well in pictures as well as working in harmony with my full wedding glam. Plus, it came in the dreamiest bejewelled case, making top-ups feel extra luxe.”

Charlotte Tilbury Look Of Love Matte Revolution Lipstick in Wedding Belles £30 at Charlotte Tilbury

3. Adeela Crown, Celebrity facialist and Contributing Beauty Editor at FT How to Spend it

“I can’t recommend La Prairie White Caviar Illuminating Système Light Concentrate enough. This little luxury serum worked wonders, brightening, firming, and giving me an enviable glow as though I’d just returned from a two-week vacation in the Maldives—without the jet lag.

“The star ingredient here is their exclusive white caviar extract, which helps brighten and even out skin tone while targeting dark spots. And while caviar might sound like a decadent treat, it’s packed with regenerative vitamin A, cell-renewing vitamin B12, and collagen-boosting vitamin D—ingredients that help restore skin elasticity and strength. This is the skincare equivalent of putting on your favourite highlighter… except it's not just a momentary glow, it’s a full-on skincare investment.”

La Prairie White Caviar Illuminating Système Light Concentrate £535 at Space NK

4. Mica Ricketts, Freelance Beauty Editor

“There is one product that I undoubtedly couldn’t have gotten through my wedding day without, and that’s the Bobbi Brown Skin Weightless Powder Foundation. I have oily skin anyway and my wedding was in a London pub in the middle of summer—suffice to say I was clammy at times!

"Having this compact in my bag meant that I could ensure my skin stayed looking as perfected as possible (bearing in mind I did my own make-up) and that my shine was easily dialled down. It isn't the foundation that I used when doing my full face of make-up at the start of the day, but it layers up well over other products so you won't end up looking cakey or patchy. Plus, the compact itself has a huge mirror inside and a sponge, so you don’t need to worry about having anything else with you.”

Bobbi Brown Skin Weightless Powder Foundation £42 at John Lewis

5. Matilda Stanley, Freelance Style Editor

“A couple of make-up artists had recommended this foundation to me for my big day as it is well known for its staying power. It’s a little more expensive than my usual base products, but I’m glad that I treated myself, as it managed to stay put all day (even after some ugly crying during the speeches!) and kept my complexion looking clear and fresh without having to touch it up. It’s full coverage but doesn’t feel heavy or thick to wear, and it left my skin looking happy and glowy.”

6. Laura Sutcliffe, Fashion and Beauty News Editor at HELLO

“I was well aware of the fact that my wedding day would whizz by in a total flash; so I decided to use my beauty knowledge to create the ultimate memory. Sounds a little far-fetched, I know, but I invested time in selecting a wedding perfume ahead of the big day, so I knew I could smell it in years to come and be transported back.

“I opted for fragrance layering, using two scents to create one unique aroma. I layered Jo Malone London's Peony and Blush Suede, which is the ultimate plethora of floral goodness, with Creed's Love In White, which is efflorescent with citrus top notes. The combined pair gave an elusive scent which lasted all day without being too heady. Every time I spray them now, I remember the day, hence why I would always recommend researching and trying out wedding fragrances before your big day, to find one you can connect with.”

7. Jess Beech, Beauty Editor at Woman and Home

“My naturally pale skin tone means I burn rather than bronze in the sun, but nothing makes me feel better about myself than a tan. I wanted a faux glow for my wedding day and knew it had to be a professional spray tan, this was not the time for streaks or missed spots. Thanks to James Harknett , I walked down the aisle with a tan so convincing you’d be forgiven for thinking I’d already been on my honeymoon.

If you do want to do your glow yourself, however, a gradual tan applied in the run-up to your big day will minimise the chance of any tanning mishaps."