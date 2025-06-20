I’m A Blemish-Prone Editor—But These 5 Tweaks Made Me More Skin-Confident Than Ever On My Wedding Day

It's officially been just over a week since I got married, after 22 months of planning. 669 days! 16,056 hours! 963,360 minutes!

While it was challenging at times, one thing I was absolutely adamant about during my engagement? Keeping stress levels to a minimum. I found the wedding planning space to be unbelievably oversaturated and still can't quite believe the number of hacks, must-dos, and tips that flooded my social media feeds daily. While some are helpful—buying a spare shirt for the groom for the day or writing your vows and speeches on paper, not your iPhone notes app—others verge on obscene.

Sadly, the noise about the "must-try" beauty treatments seems to be the loudest, with an enormous amount of pressure put on women to lose weight, smooth out wrinkles, dye grey hairs and generally change a million and one things about their appearance ahead of the big day. I've seen video after video on my TikTok feed of women launching headfirst into restrictive pre-wedding fad diets, lining up months of complicated (not to mention expensive) skincare treatments, and more.

It's a huge amount of pressure—and it's no wonder some brides end up feeling burnt out and stressed come the day of the wedding.

I've long been a firm believer that feeling your best shouldn't cost the earth, and neither should it require you to change a million and one things about yourself. So, ahead of my wedding, I decided to pick one thing to focus on. I didn't change my diet, workout routine, nails, supplements, or hair, but I did go on quite the journey with my skin and learnt so many tips and tricks that'll last me a lifetime.

A bit of background, before I share more about my skin journey. I'm Ally, the Senior Health Editor here at MC UK, and I have polycystic ovarian syndrome, otherwise known as PCOS. One of the main symptoms of PCOS is the inability to process insulin "normally" and, as a result, elevated inflammation levels in the body, which can, in turn, lead to stubborn weight gain and hormonal acne.

I have long struggled with hormonal breakouts, but after eight months of sessions with cosmetic dermatologist Dr Nora Zafar, I've never been happier with my skin. "It’s such an important message that brides don’t need to completely overhaul everything to look and feel amazing," she shares when we chat for this piece. Her number one tip for any bride-to-be thinking of mixing up their skincare? "Don’t experiment too close to the wedding," she warns. "Focus on consistency with the basics—gentle cleansing, hydration, and targeted treatments for your skin concerns. Simplicity and patience often give the most radiant results. A hyaluronic acid serum is also the most stress-free way to add an instant boost of hydration and glow in the close run-up—it layers beautifully under make-up and suits almost all skin types."

And my biggest takeaway? Well, it might surprise you, actually, but sticking to the basics is often more effective than trying loads of new things. For more on how I prepped my skin to be glowy, dewy, and spot-free pre-wedding, keep scrolling. Don't miss our expert-led guides to the best acne treatments , the best exfoliators , and the best skincare routine for acne , while you're at it.

5 tips for glowy and blemish-free skin

1. Using a fragrance free, dermatologist-approved cleanser day and night

Told you these tips were simple, didn't I? One of Dr. Nora's simplest tips is likely a beauty hack many of you do anyway (or tell yourselves you'll do, while sometimes forgetting or skipping). "Double cleansing—especially for make-up wearers or anyone using SPF—is key to keeping the skin clear and balanced," the doctor explains.

So, which cleansers should you go for? Good question. "Your first cleanser can be oil-based (like a cleansing balm), because oil removes oil, helping to dissolve make-up, sunscreen, and excess sebum. The second cleanse actually cleans the skin—this is where you can use a gentle cleanser with exfoliating acids or actives to deeply refresh without stripping. It’s a small habit that makes a huge difference for congestion and glow."

I opted for The Ordinary Squalene Cleanser for step one, and, at Dr. Nora's recommendation, the CeraVe SA Smoothing Cleanser. When my breakouts got particularly bad, I swapped my CeraVe for the Obagi CLENZIderm Daily Care Foaming Cleanser, which Dr. Nora had prescribed.

2. Using an LED face mask every night

Next up? Dr. Nora recommended using an LED face mask every evening for ten minutes to reduce inflammation and more. To begin with, I found this hard to get into the habit of again—you're quite limited in what you can do with a glowing mask on—but, after a few weeks of acclimatising, I began to really enjoy it.

Not only did using the mask significantly calm down any hormonal breakouts, but it proved a really simple way to boost my mindfulness before bed. I now take my LED mask on holiday with me, I'm that sold on how effective they can be if used consistently.

"Red LED light stimulates collagen production, reduces inflammation, and boosts healing, while blue light targets acne-causing bacteria," explains the doctor. "Used consistently, it can calm breakouts, even out skin tone, and enhance radiance—perfect for the stress-prone weeks running up to the big day."

I tried both the TheraFace Mask—a simple to use, sturdy mask with the ability to give you a head massage, too, and the CurrentBody LED face mask—thought to be used by the likes of Kim Kardashian, Lily Collins and Nicola Coughlan.

3. Using a salicylic toner each evening

Now onto the skincare steps that actively targeted my acne, because while both of the above helped calm down angry breakouts, they weren't specifically preventing the breakouts from recurring. Enter, the god of all ingredients for acne-prone skin: salicylic acid.

So, what's so great about it? "Salicylic acid is a hero ingredient for blemish-prone skin as it dives deep into pores to dissolve excess oil and debris, helping prevent breakouts and smooth texture," shares Dr. Nora. "Toners in general are so underrated—they also help rebalance the pH of your skin post-cleansing, so that the rest of your products absorb and work better. Think of it as prepping your skin to get the most out of everything else you’re using."

Take it from me—I've long struggled with my skin, but the prescription Obagi CLENZIderm Pore Therapy Toner worked wonders for calming down inflamed breakouts and preventing new ones from happening, too.

4. Bi-annual hydrating skin boosters

These were the only slightly more top-end treatments I went for, but I can't stress enough how much I'd personally recommend them if you struggle with breakouts or just want to make sure your skin looks tight, snatched and fresh.

After a full 45-minute treatment where I told her about my skin concerns, history, and past treatments, Dr Nora recommended her Glow Package as the best route. "My signature Glow Package is all about layering targeted treatments that work at different depths of the skin for a full-face transformation," she explains. So, what does it include? First up, a "hydrating skin booster for the mid-to-lower face using Sisthema Hevo T—this combines hyaluronic acid with trehalose to hydrate and stimulate collagen type III, which tightens and brightens from within."

Profhilo and hyaluronic acid injections for acne have been a game-changer for me, a treatment that Dr Nora recommends to all clients looking for that sought-after glowy, dewy look. "While Profhilo isn’t a direct treatment for acne, its intense hydrating properties can help rebalance dehydrated skin, which is often a breakout trigger. For brides, it gives that dewy, ‘glassy’ look, softens fine lines, and improves elasticity. It’s what I call an injectable moisturiser—perfect for getting that lit-from-within glow without adding heavy product layers."

5. Bi-annual chemical peels

Dr. Nora's Glow Package also includes a chemical peel "for that superficial resurfacing glow," she explains.

"Chemical peels gently exfoliate the skin, helping to unclog pores, reduce post-inflammatory pigmentation, and smooth texture. For brides, they give that fresh, even glow and help makeup sit beautifully on the skin," she goes on. "Just make sure the final peel is done at least two to three weeks before the big day to avoid any last-minute sensitivity."

Top tip, though - there are loads of peels on the market, so make sure you choose one appropriate for your skin type. "Some are superficial, others go deeper. My personal favourite is the PRX-T33, a no-downtime TCA peel that gives you glass skin. If you’re tackling more acne or texture concerns, consider a salicylic or glycolic acid-based peel like the Obagi Radiance Blue Peel—but fair warning, you will peel."

I've been conscious about my skin for as long as I can remember, but thanks to Dr. Nora's diligent and supportive help for the eight months leading up to my wedding, I've honestly never felt more comfortable in my skin. She not only helped to calm down my breakouts, but also worked wonders on my skin elasticity, general glowiness, and scarring—something which I hadn't even factored into my pre-wedding skin prep plan.

"The best bridal skincare is one that makes you feel calm and confident," she concludes. "It should never feel like a chore or a complete identity shift. Invest in the things that support your skin, rather than overwhelm it—and don’t underestimate how much stress, sleep and sugar can affect your glow."