Guess what? Amazon Prime Day 2021 is here. The day of deals is in fact two days – Monday 21st and Tuesday 22nd June this year. And as always, there are beauty discounts aplenty.
There are major savings to be made across your favourite skincare, electricals, tools and make-up brands. It’s one of the the internet’s biggest sales, alongside Black Friday and Cyber Monday.
The site announces new deals constantly, so it’s really important to keep checking back. We will of course be on hand to keep you updated on this page, so as soon as we hear, you’ll hear.
Amazon Prime Day Beauty Deals: Quicklinks
- Braun Silk Expert Pro 3 IPL Hair Removal System,
was £424.99, now £179.99
- L’Oréal Professionel Steampod 3.0 –
was £235, now £159
- Cloud Nine The Wide Iron Hair Straightener –
was £149, now £104.30
- Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Miracle Hydrating Mist Spray –
was £21, now £14.70
- Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Cream Skin Protectant – was
£25.35, now £15.74
- FOREO UFO mini 2 –
was £159, is £111.31
- REN Clean Skincare Radiance Brightening Dark Circle Eye Cream –
was £42, now £24.55
- REN Clean Skincare AHA Glow Tonic –
was £27, now £17.32
- Murad Environmental Shield City Skin Age Defense SPF 50 –
was £60, now £39.35
- Revlon One-Step Volumizer –
was £59.99, now £33.99
- Bio-Oil Skincare Oil –
was £22.99, now £14
- L’Oréal Paris Hyaluronic Acid Serum Revitalift Filler –
was £24.99, now £10.93
- L’Oréal Paris Revitalift Laser Deep Anti-Wrinkle Retinol Night Serum and 3x Hydra Genius Moisturiser Sachets –
was £24.99, now £15.10
- Garnier Organic Hemp Multi-Restore Night Sleeping Oil –
was £11.97, now £5.99
- Neutrogena Hydro Boost Gel Cream Moisturiser –
was £12.99, now £6.50
- Jimmy Choo Flash EDP –
was £62, now £26.99
- Boss Woman EDT –
was £60,now £28.99
- Calvin Klein CK One EDT –
was £42, now £18.89
- Olay Regenerist Collagen Peptide Day Cream –
was £34.99, now £15.75
- Olay Regnerist Whip Light SPF30 Anti-Ageing Moisturiser –
was £24.99, now £14.50
- Cantu Shea Butter Coconut Curling Cream –
was £7.99, now £4.80
- L’Oréal Paris Magic Retouch Instant Root Concealer Spray –
was £8.99, now £4.78
- RapidBrow Eyebrow Enhancing Serum –
was £37, now £21.99
What are the best Amazon Prime Day beauty deals?
Braun Silk Expert Pro 3 IPL Hair Removal System,
was £424.99, now £179.99
The next best thing to laser hair removal, this at-home device is really easy and super safe to use. These beauty devices are typically expensive for a reason, so take advantage of this huge deal whilst you can.
L’Oréal Professionel Steampod 3.0 –
was £235, now £159 | Amazon
One from our list of best hair straighteners is now 32% off.
Cloud Nine The Wide Iron Hair Straightener –
was £149, now £104.30
For those with thick hair or hair that goes down waaaay past your shoulders, wider plates will make styling much easier.
Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Miracle Hydrating Mist Spray –
was £21, now £14.70
I keep this on my desk year round. In the winter, I use it for mid-afternoon skin perk ups and in the warmer months I use it alongside a desk fan to keep cool. It works particularly well on dry skin and it adds instant hydration.
Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Cream Skin Protectant – was
£25.35, now £15.74
The original. The classic. Everyone’s favourite everywhere balm. This beauty works to sooth dry skin on your lips, elbows, wherever. It can be used on split ends, cuticles, to fix your eyebrows and even as a highlighter. It really is incredible. And so is this discount.
FOREO UFO mini 2 –
was £159, is £111.31
Working in just 90 seconds, this mini travel version offers just as powerful results as the regular-sized UFO2. Another bonus is that the microfibre sheet masks are infused with plant extracts and botanical oils.
REN Clean Skincare Radiance Brightening Dark Circle Eye Cream –
was £42, now £24.55
Nothing screams tired woman like dark circles under the eyes. This luminescent cream brightens even the darkest of shadows, instantly brightening you whole face.
REN Clean Skincare AHA Glow Tonic –
was £27, now £17.32
Coming in at under £20, now is the time to give this cult product a try if you haven’t before.
Murad Environmental Shield City Skin Age Defense SPF 50 –
was £60, now £39.35
There are simply no good excuses for skipping on your SPF now. Not only is this a really, really good everyday one that your skin will love, but it’s also 34% off.
Amazon Prime Day shopping tips
Remember you have to be a Prime member to reap the benefits of these deals. So if you’re not, quickly sign up for the 30-day free trial as that still allows you take advantage of the sales.
The deals are colour coded, so if you see blue badges on products then that’s a Prime Day beauty deal.
There will be lightening deals throughout the day, so keep checking back here, as we will be updating this piece with all the amazing new deals to be had.