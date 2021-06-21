Trending:

Amazon Prime Day Beauty Deals 2021 Live: hundreds off electrical devices and cult products under £10

Keep checking back here for up-to-date Amazon Prime Day Beauty Deals
Katie Thomas Katie Thomas
  • Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

    • Guess what? Amazon Prime Day 2021 is here. The day of deals is in fact two days – Monday 21st and Tuesday 22nd June this year. And as always, there are beauty discounts aplenty.

    There are major savings to be made across your favourite skincare, electricals, tools and make-up brands. It’s one of the the internet’s biggest sales, alongside Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

    The site announces new deals constantly, so it’s really important to keep checking back. We will of course be on hand to keep you updated on this page, so as soon as we hear, you’ll hear.

    Amazon Prime Day Beauty Deals: Quicklinks

    What are the best Amazon Prime Day beauty deals?

    Braun Silk Expert Pro 3 IPL Hair Removal System, was £424.99, now £179.99 
    The next best thing to laser hair removal, this at-home device is really easy and super safe to use. These beauty devices are typically expensive for a reason, so take advantage of this huge deal whilst you can.

    View Deal

    L’Oréal Professionel Steampod 3.0 – was £235, now £159 | Amazon
    One from our list of best hair straighteners is now 32% off.

    View Deal

    Cloud Nine The Wide Iron Hair Straightener – was £149, now £104.30
    For those with thick hair or hair that goes down waaaay past your shoulders, wider plates will make styling much easier.

    View Deal

    Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Miracle Hydrating Mist Spray – was £21, now £14.70
    I keep this on my desk year round. In the winter, I use it for mid-afternoon skin perk ups and in the warmer months I use it alongside a desk fan to keep cool. It works particularly well on dry skin and it adds instant hydration.

    View Deal

    Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Cream Skin Protectant – was £25.35, now £15.74
    The original. The classic. Everyone’s favourite everywhere balm. This beauty works to sooth dry skin on your lips, elbows, wherever. It can be used on split ends, cuticles, to fix your eyebrows and even as a highlighter. It really is incredible. And so is this discount.

    View Deal

    FOREO UFO mini 2 –  was £159, is £111.31
    Working in just 90 seconds, this mini travel version offers just as powerful results as the regular-sized UFO2. Another bonus is that the microfibre sheet masks are infused with plant extracts and botanical oils.

    View Deal

    REN Clean Skincare Radiance Brightening Dark Circle Eye Cream – was £42, now £24.55
    Nothing screams tired woman like dark circles under the eyes. This luminescent cream brightens even the darkest of shadows, instantly brightening you whole face.

    View Deal

    REN Clean Skincare AHA Glow Tonic – was £27, now £17.32
    Coming in at under £20, now is the time to give this cult product a try if you haven’t before.

    View Deal

    Murad Environmental Shield City Skin Age Defense SPF 50 – was £60, now £39.35
    There are simply no good excuses for skipping on your SPF now. Not only is this a really, really good everyday one that your skin will love, but it’s also 34% off.

    View Deal

    Amazon Prime Day shopping tips

    Remember you have to be a Prime member to reap the benefits of these deals. So if you’re not, quickly sign up for the 30-day free trial as that still allows you take advantage of the sales.

    The deals are colour coded, so if you see blue badges on products then that’s a Prime Day beauty deal.

    There will be lightening deals throughout the day, so keep checking back here, as we will be updating this piece with all the amazing new deals to be had.

    Amazon Prime Day 2021

    Reading now

    Popular beauty stories