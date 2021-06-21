Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Guess what? Amazon Prime Day 2021 is here. The day of deals is in fact two days – Monday 21st and Tuesday 22nd June this year. And as always, there are beauty discounts aplenty.

There are major savings to be made across your favourite skincare, electricals, tools and make-up brands. It’s one of the the internet’s biggest sales, alongside Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

The site announces new deals constantly, so it’s really important to keep checking back. We will of course be on hand to keep you updated on this page, so as soon as we hear, you’ll hear.

Amazon Prime Day Beauty Deals: Quicklinks

What are the best Amazon Prime Day beauty deals?

Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Miracle Hydrating Mist Spray – was £21 , now £14.70

I keep this on my desk year round. In the winter, I use it for mid-afternoon skin perk ups and in the warmer months I use it alongside a desk fan to keep cool. It works particularly well on dry skin and it adds instant hydration. View Deal

Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Cream Skin Protectant – was £25.35 , now £15.74

The original. The classic. Everyone’s favourite everywhere balm. This beauty works to sooth dry skin on your lips, elbows, wherever. It can be used on split ends, cuticles, to fix your eyebrows and even as a highlighter. It really is incredible. And so is this discount. View Deal

FOREO UFO mini 2 – was £159 , is £111.31

Working in just 90 seconds, this mini travel version offers just as powerful results as the regular-sized UFO2. Another bonus is that the microfibre sheet masks are infused with plant extracts and botanical oils. View Deal

Amazon Prime Day shopping tips

Remember you have to be a Prime member to reap the benefits of these deals. So if you’re not, quickly sign up for the 30-day free trial as that still allows you take advantage of the sales.

The deals are colour coded, so if you see blue badges on products then that’s a Prime Day beauty deal.

There will be lightening deals throughout the day, so keep checking back here, as we will be updating this piece with all the amazing new deals to be had.