Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have reportedly been warned to ‘toe the line’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made news earlier this year as they announced that they were planning on stepping down from their roles as ‘senior’ members of the royal family, hoping to become financially independent.

It was then announced by Buckingham Palace that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be losing their HRH titles following a new deal, and repaying ‘Sovereign Grant expenditure for the refurbishment of Frogmore Cottage’.

Releasing an official statement, Buckingham Palace announced: ‘The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are grateful to Her Majesty and the Royal Family for their ongoing support as they embark on the next chapter of their lives.’

The royal couple have since relocated to Canada, living a peaceful month with baby Archie, returning in the next weeks to carry out their final duties as senior royal family members.

It was announced recently that the couple would no longer be able to use their current brand name, Sussex Royal – something that seems to have ruffled a few royal feathers.

Following a reported dispute of whether or not the couple can use the term ‘royal’, they have apparently been warned to ‘toe the line’.

‘It seems that there is still a tussle over what Harry can be called,’ royal expert Claudia Joseph told Sky News’ Sarah-Jane Mee.

Sarah continued: ‘There were those statements released a few days ago from the royal household, the Queen and the Sussex’s themselves. Who has the jurisdiction to use the word “royal” for example? I think that they say the Government and the Queen don’t have jurisdiction outside Britain but I think they forget the commonwealth and they are living in Canada which is a commonwealth country. Therefore I think they have to toe the line.’

Well, that’s that.