Why William is 'determined' not to give George, Charlotte and Louis the same upbringing he had

The Prince and Princess of Wales have often been praised for taking a more modern approach to parenting, whether it's their use of a 'chat sofa' to discipline their little ones, or the fact that they spend time in the kitchen as a family - a habit that the late Queen Elizabeth reportedly 'couldn't stand'.

William and Kate have consistently broken away from royal parenting traditions in order to give their three children, Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 6, a 'normal' childhood, and they reportedly employ a number of strict rules to 'empower' the young royals. But according to one body language expert, Prince William - who is first in line to the British throne - is keen to give his sons and daughter a childhood experience that is completely different to his own.

In the past, William has discussed the difficulties of growing up in the spotlight as a young Prince, particularly following the tragic death of his mother, the late Princess Diana, in 1997. In recent years, the public has seen William taking a very protective role when it comes to his family, and Judi James told The Mirror that the Wales' latest Father's Day photo indicates that the heir is doing things his own way.

According to the body language expert, this is particularly noticeable when you see the photo that William shared with George, Charlotte and Louis on the beach alongside the image of himself with his father, King Charles. She told the publication: "The contrast between William’s choice of pose to illustrate his own view of fatherhood and the pose he chose to celebrate his own father’s role in his life could hardly be stronger, suggesting that although he appreciates the kind of upbringing he had, he is determined to forge something different for his own children."

She continued that the Prince of Wales is taking a more 'modern' approach, adding: "William continually shows how he uses lessons from his past to forge the kind of family unit he sees as more modern and more ideal. His understanding of duty and loyalty seems strong but he is clearly also determined to create a more casual and playful life for his own children than he or his father were allowed to enjoy."