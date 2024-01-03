Why Kate Middleton was 'ignored' when dropping George, Charlotte and Louis to school
The Princess of Wales is known to do the morning school run
Prince William and Kate Middleton have always strived to give their little ones a normal upbringing outside of their lives in the spotlight, and parenting experts have often weighed in on how the Prince and Princess of Wales go against royal traditions when it comes to raising Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. Apparently, the late Queen Elizabeth II was shocked that the family spent so much time in the kitchen together, and they encourage their children to be 'playful'.
One of things that Kate is known to do, despite being a senior member of the royal family, is the daily school run. The Princess has often been spotted at the school gates by the other parents, and while you may think that she would garner a lot of attention from her fellow mums and dads, she was reportedly 'ignored' when she would drop George and Charlotte to their old school in London.
The Prince and Princess currently attend Lambrook School following the Wales' move to Windsor in 2022, but before that, George and Charlotte were pupils at St Thomas' Battersea. However, given that many of the pupils there have very famous or well-known parents, it meant that Kate was actually 'ignored' in the mornings.
One anonymous parent reportedly told the Mail: "No one really gives Kate a second glance when she does the school drop-off. We have a Victoria's Secret model doing the school run too."
There was another royal attending St Thomas' at the time, too. Maud Windsor, the granddaughter of the late Queen's cousin, Prince Michael of Kent, also enrolled at the same time as George. Other notable names that have attended the school over the years include the likes of Cara Delevingne and Florence Welch.
George, Charlotte and Louis' current school is set on 52 acres and boasts a swimming pool, golf course, dance studio and performing arts studio, and they children are taught everything from Latin to bee-keeping.
Jadie Troy-Pryde is News Editor, covering celebrity and entertainment, royal, lifestyle and viral news. Before joining the team in 2018 as the Lifestyle and Social Media Editor, she worked at a number of women’s fashion and lifestyle titles including Grazia, Women’s Health and Stylist, and now heads the Marie Claire UK news desk.
