Kate Middleton says she felt ‘big pressure’ when naming her three children

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Picking the perfect baby name is no easy feat, whether you choose one of the luckiest baby names or opt for a moniker inspired by your favourite film or TV show.

And it seems that the royals are no different, with Kate Middleton discussing the ‘pressure’ she felt when it came to naming her three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

The Princess of Wales attended the maternity unit at the Royal Surrey County Hospital this week to learn about the services on offer to mothers and children across the UK.

Kate was accompanied by Amy Stubbs, the Deputy Director of Midwifery, who told PEOPLE that the mother of three bonded with a number of new parents.

Stubbs told the publication: “She was very relatable. She talked a lot about how it felt for her when she became a mother.”

Videos you may like:

Video you may like:

As well as sharing stories about her own experience of motherhood, Kate also expressed that she found it quite daunting when choosing the names for her three little ones.

Stubbs continued: “She just really talked about her own children including how they chose their names. A lot of the new mums and dads are thinking about how to choose names for their babies, and they spoke with her about how Kate and William made their choice.

“She said they were their favourite names and that obviously the world was waiting for them to name their children — and that felt like quite a big pressure!”

During her visit, Kate also reminisced about Prince George when he was a newborn and spoke about how quickly time passes as a mother.

Over the years, the Princess of Wales has focused a lot of her time on projects which discuss early childhood development.