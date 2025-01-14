The unexpected royals Prince William could call on for help

Zara Tindall And Family Attend New Year&#039;s Day Racing Meet At Cheltenham Racecourse
Prince William's role within the Royal Family is only getting more important, and with brother Prince Harry out for the count, he needs all the support he can get.

Because of this, royal expert Jennie Bond has suggested that the Prince of Wales may call on two members of his extended family in particular to perform smaller duties without actually becoming working royals.

"Although they don't have titles, they obviously have the cachet of being so much part of the extended Royal Family," Jennie says of William's cousin Zara Tindall and her husband Mike Tindall.

"They have managed to use that commercially without getting into too much bother."

As for why Zara and Mike are a perfect fit for a background supporting role, Jennie explained: "They are both very close to William, and if he calls on them again (as he did at a garden party last year), they will definitely agree."

Just to be clear, though, Jennie isn't suggesting that Zara and Mike could become working royals alongside — among others — Zara's mum Princess Anne. If they were to step in to support William, it would not be "to an official working role, nor do I think the public would want to fund any more working royals."

If Zara were to help William out in this way, it could be great news for his relationship with his estranged brother.

In October, a source told Woman's Day: "Zara figures there couldn’t be a better time for her to try and broker peace. Zara feels she’s the only one who can get through to both of them [Harry and William]."

The source added at the time: "No one likes to admit it, but for all his mistakes, everyone misses Harry."

However, William is reportedly still very upset with the Duke of Sussex, and has shown no signs of extending an olive branch over the last couple of years, so any progress on that front remains wishful thinking.

