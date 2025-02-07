Princess Kate's plan to keep George, Charlotte and Louis 'united' as they get older

The Wales family is the most talked-about in the world. And from Princess Kate's triumphant return to duty following her cancer recovery, to Prince William's role elevation, the family of five has been front and centre.

However, it is Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis who have been making the most headlines this week, with the Prince and Princess of Wales having to make major decisions over their futures.

The three young royals, aged eleven, nine and six, respectively, currently attend Lambrook School in Berkshire together. And while Prince George will be changing schools next year, it is reported that Princess Kate in particular is keen to choose a secondary school that all three of her children can attend together.

This decision would be a major break from tradition, with it previously expected that Prince George would attend all-boys boarding school, Eton college, following after his father, uncle and grandfather.

However, according to royal experts, Prince William and Princess Kate's priority is not tradition, but rather giving "their children as normal an upbringing as possible."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

“Sending them all to the same school - as they go to now - would make sense for looking after each other but also for security reasons," explained royal expert Phil Dampier, via The Sun. "It will be easier to protect them all at the same school."

He later added: "Certainly the days of sending royal children to spartan boarding schools like Gordonstoun have gone, and William and Kate will want their kids to be happy and settled wherever they go... It’s all part of their determination to give them as normal an upbringing as possible, mixing with other children and growing up well balanced and grounded."

This is also something that royal expert Jennie Bond has opened up about in the past, explaining to OK! magazine that the decision to keep their children together has actually "strengthened the family".

"The fact that all three are at school together must strengthen their family unit, and their parents act like other parents in doing the school run as often as possible," Bond has previously explained.

"They can't change their destiny, but they don't have to confront it just yet except on special occasions. So I think William and Catherine have got the balance just right. The children obviously know they were born royal, but they don't have to be in the public eye very often - there will be time enough for that."

Well, that's that.