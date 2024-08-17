The Middletons encourage George, Charlotte and Louis to embrace a very unlikely hobby

The Wales family has been front and centre in 2024, particularly this summer as Princess Kate began her return to the spotlight, following her cancer diagnosis earlier this year.

And as the Princess of Wales gradually increases her public appearances, so too have Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, with the Wales children - and future leaders of the fold - learning the royal ropes.

However, despite the importance of their future roles, Prince William and Princess Kate are adamant that George, Charlotte and Louis receive a normal childhood, much like Kate Middleton's own happy upbringing.

This is something that the Middleton family has reportedly been a great help with, particularly over the past difficult year, with Princess Kate's parents credited as "an enduring factor in the upbringing of their grandchildren”.

This involves an emphasis on the outdoors, with Kate's mum Carole Middleton opening up in the past to Saga Magazine that she encourages her grandchildren to spend time in nature, and surprisingly, to "get muddy".

"It's important for children to grow up appreciating nature and part of that is allowing them to get a bit muddy," Carole Middleton explained in the 2021 interview.

"If I'm doing planting with my grandchildren I like to have it all laid out at 'activity stations' with their own little trowel and pot so they can get started immediately. It's no good calling children over to an activity, only for you then to have to fuss about looking for the right equipment and clearing a space. They'll soon lose interest and slope off."

Princess Kate has previously opened up about her love of getting muddy with her family, recalling: "I'm happy when I'm with my family outside in the countryside and we're all filthy dirty."

"As children, we spent a lot of time outside, and it’s something I’m really passionate about," the mother of three explained on Giovanna Fletcher's 'Happy Mum, Happy Baby' podcast. "I think it’s so great for physical and mental wellbeing and laying foundations. It’s such a great environment to spend time in, building those quality relationships without the distractions of 'I've got to cook' and 'I've got to do this.' And actually, it’s so simple.

"That’s what I would want them to remember," she continued. "Those moments with me as a mother, but also the family going to the beach, getting soaking wet, filling our boots full of water, those are what I would want them to remember. Not a stressful household where you’re trying to do everything and not really succeeding at one thing.”

We will continue to update this story.