These four people are reportedly Princess Kate’s secret weapons

The Princess of Wales is taking a temporary step back from royal duties, having been diagnosed with cancer, and in the early stages of preventative chemotherapy.

The 42-year-old mother of three announced the news in a rare public update on her health, telling the world that "it had been an incredibly tough couple of months for [the] entire family", but that she is "well".

"[I am] getting stronger every day by focusing on the things that will help me heal in my mind, body and spirits," Kate continued, paying tribute to the "love, support and kindness" shown by those around her.

“We hope that you will understand that, as a family, we now need some time, space and privacy while I complete my treatment," the Princess of Wales went on to state. "My work has always brought me a deep sense of joy and I look forward to being back when I am able, but for now I must focus on making a full recovery."

As the Princess of Wales recovers privately in Windsor, she is said to be surrounded by a solid support network, with Prince William and their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, said to be doting on their mother.

Four people who are really said to have stepped up to support Kate and her young family are the Middletons, Kate's parents Carole and Michael, and her siblings Pippa and James, with the Middleton family dubbed her secret weapons as she recovers.

"The Middletons are clearly a very, very important part of her and William's life," explained royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliam via The Sun. "At the moment, absolutely pivotal, I would say. We know that there is a tremendously strong bond between her mother [and] her parents, also siblings, and also that they live in close proximity or relatively close proximity. So yes, absolutely, I think that this is important.

"I think the Middletons will be her rock," he continued. "And they will be also tremendously helpful, and especially regarding the children."

It is not known when the Princess of Wales will return to public duties.

We will continue to update this story.