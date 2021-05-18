Prince Harry revisits the trauma of Princess Diana’s death in his new documentary trailer

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may have stepped down as royal family members and relocated to California, but that certainly doesn’t stop them from making headlines.

This past year has been no exception as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex confirmed the news that they were expecting their second child, announced that they would not be returning to royal duties and took part in a tell-all interview with Oprah.

The rare move for the notoriously private couple saw record numbers of viewers, with the Duke and Duchess speaking about everything from mental health and their relationship with the royal family to their current pregnancy, with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle even revealing that they are expecting a baby girl.

Prince Harry and Oprah have since joined forces again, becoming executive producers and co-creators of a new mental health documentary series, The Me You Can’t See, with the trailer landing just this week.

Featuring the raw stories of Lady Gaga, DeMar DeRozan and Glenn Close amongst others, Oprah and Prince Harry appear to dig into their own struggles with mental health too, with the two-minute trailer showing footage of Prince Harry at his mother’s 1997 funeral.

‘To make that decision to receive help is not a sign of weakness,’ Prince Harry explains in the viral trailer. ‘In today’s world, more than ever, it is a sign of strength.’

The Me You Can’t See will be landing on Apple TV on 21 May.