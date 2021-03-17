The royal family reportedly hasn’t contacted Meghan Markle since her interview with Oprah

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may have stepped down as royal family members and relocated to California, but that certainly doesn’t stop them from making headlines.

This past month was no exception as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex confirmed the news that they were expecting their second child and announced that they would not be returning to royal duties.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made particular news this month as they sat down for an in-depth interview with Oprah Winfrey, a rare move for the notoriously private couple.

The Duke and Duchess spoke about everything from mental health and their relationship with the royal family to their current pregnancy, with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle even revealing that they are expecting a baby girl.

It was their words about the royal family that really got the world talking, with it reported this week that Prince William and Prince Harry ‘have opened communication channels’ since the controversial interview.

‘I did actually call them to see how they were feeling, and it’s true, Harry has talked to his brother and he has talked to his father too,’ Gayle King explained recently on CBS This Morning. ‘The word I was given was that those conversations were not productive. But they are glad that they have at least started a conversation. And I think what is still upsetting to them is the palace keeps saying they want to work it out privately, but yet they believe these false stories are coming out that are very disparaging against Meghan, still.’

Gayle went on to explain that as far as she was aware, the royals were yet to reach out to Meghan Markle.

‘No one in the royal family has talked to Meghan yet, at this particular time,’ Gayle explained.

‘I think it’s frustrating for them to see that it’s a racial conversation about the royal family when all they wanted all along was for the royals to intervene and tell the press to stop with the unfair, inaccurate, false stories that definitely have a racial slant.

‘But they both want to move forward with this and they both want healing in this family. At the end of the day, that is Harry’s family.’

We will continue to update this story.