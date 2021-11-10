Queen Elizabeth has officially returned to Windsor Castle

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The Windsors are undoubtedly the most talked-about family in the world, with the royals never failing to make headlines.

It has recently been the Queen’s health that has made the most news, with Her Majesty forced to spend a night in hospital, and encouraged to rest for the next couple of weeks.

The Queen was forced to cancel a visit to Northern Ireland and the Cop26 summit, encouraged to stay at home and rest by doctors.

‘Following advice to rest, The Queen has been undertaking light duties at Windsor Castle,’ Buckingham Palace announced in a statement.

‘The doctors have advised that Her Majesty can continue to undertake light, desk-based duties during this time, including some virtual Audiences, but not to undertake any official visits,’ a later statement explained.

There has been national concern for the monarch following her hospitalisation, but people were reassured when she was spotted out and about recently, for the first time since the reports of her ill health.

The Queen was given the all-clear to travel to Sandringham, her Norfolk estate, where she generally spends the majority of the winter months.

After a five-day relaxing break on her Norfolk estate, the Queen has now officially returned to Windsor Castle, spotted boarding her helicopter all-smiles.

Her Majesty is now expected to remain at Windsor Castle until Christmas when she will return to Sandringham, to hopefully host a family Christmas.

We’re sending our thoughts to Her Majesty and hoping she continues her speedy recovery!