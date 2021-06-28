Here’s everything to know about The Queen and Prince Harry’s meeting today

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have made non-stop headlines this year, from their tell-all Oprah interview to Meghan Markle dropping her HRH title.

It is their fallout with the royal family that has made the most headlines, with the Mountbatten-Windsors surrounded by speculation of fallouts and feuds.

Following the arrival of Lilibet Diana this month however, it looks like both sides are hoping to bury the hatchet.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle gave a huge nod to the Queen by naming their daughter after Her Majesty’s family nickname ‘Lilibet’, and in return the Queen appeared to extend an olive branch, inviting Prince Harry to join her for lunch during his time in the UK this month.

Her Majesty is said to have invited Prince Harry for an informal meeting today, while he is in the UK to unveil the statue of Princess Diana later this week.

According to sources, this will be Prince Harry and the Queen’s first proper private meeting since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped down as senior working royals last year.

‘It’s a typically magnanimous gesture by Her Majesty,’ explained a royal courtier via the Mail. ‘The lunch will be a chance for them to talk things through.’

While the lunch is expected to be held at Windsor Castle, the Queen was reportedly seen driving to Frogmore Cottage shortly after Prince Harry arrived in the UK.

We will continue to update this story.