The Queen made a personal family appearance over the weekend

It has recently been the Queen’s health that has made the most news, with Her Majesty forced to cancel engagements after spending a night in hospital, and encouraged to rest for the next couple of weeks.

Buckingham Palace later released a statement explaining that Her Majesty would not be undertaking any major plans for the rest of 2021.

There have been questions therefore surrounding when The Queen’s next official appearance will take place.

Judging by the announcement, it was assumed that Her Majesty would be keeping a low profile for the rest of the year. But surprising everyone, The Queen was back at it last week, reassuring the world as she posted photographs to social media.

The Queen held an official audience with General Sir Nick Carter last week ‘upon the relinquishment of his appointment as Chief of the Defence Staff.’

And over the weekend, Her Majesty made a very special personal appearance, attending the joint christening of two of her great-grandchildren, August and Lucas Philip.

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank shared the special day with cousins Zara and Mike Tindall, with their sons christened together in Windsor.

Royal family members from far and wide were present for the service at All Saints Chapel, and among them it has been confirmed was the 95-year-old monarch.

We’re sending our thoughts to Her Majesty as she recovers!