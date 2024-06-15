Princess Kate opens up about what has helped her and William through the "harder times"

The Princess of Wales returned to royal life this weekend, making her first public appearance of the year at the annual Trooping the Colour celebrations.

The 42-year-old mother of three confirmed that she had been diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer in March, taking a temporary step back from royal duties in the months since.

Princess Kate has been recovering privately in Windsor with her family, crediting husband Prince William as a "great source of comfort and reassurance".

This weekend, as the Princess of Wales made a positive update on her health, she opened up about her recovery, explaining what in particular has helped her and William through the "harder times".

"I have been blown away by all the kind messages of support and encouragement over the last couple of months," read Princess Kate's surprise statement on Friday. "It really has made the world of difference to William and me and has helped us both through some of the harder times.

"I am making good progress," her statement continued. "But as anyone going through chemotherapy will know, there are good days and bad days. On those bad days you feel weak, tired and you have to give in to your body resting. But on the good days, when you feel stronger, you want to make the most of feeling well.

"I am learning how to be patient, especially with uncertainty," she later added. "Taking each day as it comes, listening to my body, and allowing myself to take this much needed time to heal."

It is not known when the Princess of Wales will return to her role on a permanent basis, with Kate explaining that she is "not out of the woods yet". However, she has stated that she hopes "to join a few public engagements over the summer."

"Thank you so much for your continued understanding," the Princess of Wales concluded her statement. "And to all of you who have so bravely shared your stories with me."

We will continue to update this story.