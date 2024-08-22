Princess Kate had 'very clear' rules for the King regarding her children's upbringing
The Prince and Princess of Wales have often been praised for the modern approach they've taken when it comes to parenting their three young children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. William and Kate reportedly use a 'chat sofa' to discipline their little ones, they regularly do the school run just like any other parent, and they love to spend family time together in the kitchen - something that the late Queen Elizabeth II 'couldn't stand'.
While their parenting is deemed 'relatable' and they have their own rules to empower the young royals, it was recently reported that William is 'determined' to give his sons and daughter a totally different upbringing to the one that he experienced as a young Prince. One expert claimed that the Prince of Wales wants George, Charlotte and Louis to have a 'more casual and playful life... than he or his father were allowed to enjoy.'
Now, royal author Robert Jobson has claimed that Kate also made it very clear that her children would always come first when she joined the royal family. In his most recent biography Catherine, The Princess of Wales: A Biography of the Future Queen, Jobson writes that the Princess of Wales established some very clear boundaries with the royal family and was keen to let the late Queen Elizabeth and the then-Prince Charles know that her children would be her main priority.
During an interview with HELLO! magazine, he elaborated on his claims about Kate's parenting style, adding: "With her children, she made it very clear to both the late Queen and to the Prince of Wales, as he was – now the King – that she's not going to be rushed into doing things that she doesn't necessarily want to do. I think she realises that she only has one shot at this. She's got three young children, and they have to come first."
Well, that's that!
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Jadie Troy-Pryde is News Editor, covering celebrity and entertainment, royal, lifestyle and viral news. Before joining the team in 2018 as the Lifestyle and Social Media Editor, she worked at a number of women’s fashion and lifestyle titles including Grazia, Women’s Health and Stylist, and now heads the Marie Claire UK news desk.
-
So, is creatine really worth supplementing? This gym-goer tested it for three months - and swears it's a game-changer
Muscle building or not worth your money?
By Camille Dubuis-Welch
-
No one can deny how good Maybelline mascaras are - but you need to know about these other stand out affordable products
Forever on the re-purchase list
By Rebecca Fearn
-
How to switch off on holiday
May the email never find you
By Mischa Anouk Smith
-
Why Prince Harry 'pushes William's buttons' when it comes to Princess Kate
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Who is King Charles' 'hot equerry' and why is he going viral?
He has many fans of his own
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Princess Kate contacted Meghan to 'clear the air' after royal book controversy
She wanted to 'clear the air'
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Charles and William have 'come to an agreement' about Harry visiting them at Balmoral
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Prince George 'persuaded' King Charles to change this historic royal rule
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Prince Harry's calls to the King reportedly 'go unanswered' every time
Their relationship is in a bad place
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Why Kate Middleton almost 'refused' the Princess of Wales title
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Royal expert claims King Charles gave Harry a 'substantial sum' of money
He reportedly helped Harry and Meghan financially
By Iris Goldsztajn