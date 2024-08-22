Princess Kate had 'very clear' rules for the King regarding her children's upbringing

The Prince and Princess of Wales have often been praised for the modern approach they've taken when it comes to parenting their three young children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. William and Kate reportedly use a 'chat sofa' to discipline their little ones, they regularly do the school run just like any other parent, and they love to spend family time together in the kitchen - something that the late Queen Elizabeth II 'couldn't stand'.

While their parenting is deemed 'relatable' and they have their own rules to empower the young royals, it was recently reported that William is 'determined' to give his sons and daughter a totally different upbringing to the one that he experienced as a young Prince. One expert claimed that the Prince of Wales wants George, Charlotte and Louis to have a 'more casual and playful life... than he or his father were allowed to enjoy.'

Now, royal author Robert Jobson has claimed that Kate also made it very clear that her children would always come first when she joined the royal family. In his most recent biography Catherine, The Princess of Wales: A Biography of the Future Queen, Jobson writes that the Princess of Wales established some very clear boundaries with the royal family and was keen to let the late Queen Elizabeth and the then-Prince Charles know that her children would be her main priority.

During an interview with HELLO! magazine, he elaborated on his claims about Kate's parenting style, adding: "With her children, she made it very clear to both the late Queen and to the Prince of Wales, as he was – now the King – that she's not going to be rushed into doing things that she doesn't necessarily want to do. I think she realises that she only has one shot at this. She's got three young children, and they have to come first."

