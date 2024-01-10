What makes Kate and William's parenting so 'relatable' according to a parenting expert

Prince William and Princess Kate have three wonderful children: Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5. While their lives are very different from what most of us are used to, there are also ways that their family life is actually quite normal — especially when it comes to the children's behaviour in public. Where things are different than they are for us, obviously, is the public events that the Waleses attend, such as the recent Coronation and Jubilee.

Jo Frost, a parenting expert whom you may remember as Supernanny, just commented on the family of five's dynamics - especially the way Kate and William teach their children the important things they need to know as young royals.

"I think really what we're seeing is awareness," Jo told Hello!.

"Prince George and Princess Charlotte are being informed, certainly George, our future King. He's no doubt started learning little bits here and there. He has the wonderful example of looking up to his grandfather and his father from a young age. They're raised with an understanding of royal procedures and protocols. And they're raised to understand, there's a time and a place."

In the past, experts and insiders have discussed how William and Kate go against royal traditions when it comes to parenting their three children, and Kate's 'hands off' approach has been praised for allowing the little ones the freedoms to grow and learn.

For Jo, while these lessons are applied niche ways within the Royal Family, they're still quite similar to what any parent might teach their kids.

"It's relatable to any family," she said. "For example, there's a wedding or a christening coming up and we know that it would be good manners and etiquette to be quiet while the choir is singing and the service is happening. That, to me, is just responsible parenting, and we see that."

Oh, we have no doubt about that...